Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, several closed-end funds, announced their regular distributions:

The Cushing ® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing ® MLP Total Return Fund) (SRV) declared a distribution for August 2018 of $0.0903 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on August 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2018. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is August 16, 2018.

Energy Income Fund (formerly known as the Cushing Royalty & Income Fund) (SRF) declared a distribution for August 2018 of $0.04 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on August 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2018. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is August 16, 2018. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) announced a quarterly distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on August 20, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2018 (ex-date August 10, 2018).

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

We use the Z-score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-score value.

And here it is not hard to see that neither the "Buy" nor the "Sell" signals are strong enough when we look at this metric. We can see that only two funds have positive Z-scores. But we cannot consider them as "Sell" candidates because their scores are below 1.00. This from a statistical perspective does not make the CEFs overvalued.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here, so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done. However, I am going to stop your attention on several funds.

The Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) still has the lowest Z-score in the group: -2.80. From a statistical perspective, the fund is quite undervalued. Not only that, but the CEF is trading at a wide discount as well, which I am going to show you a bit later.

On the following postion we find the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG), which has a negative Z-score of -2.20.

Without a doubt, there are a lot of undervalued funds as shown above, but today I am going to stop with these two here.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Someone out there is still waiting for these nice returns to show up. Although this week market participants are willing to pay a premium for two additional funds, the results are not even close to satisfying.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Nothing new here. Without a single change in the table above we find the same leaders as the previous week.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The leader without a change is the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF). As we already have discussed in our previous articles, the fund is trading at a discount on a regular basis so we would not consider it as a "Buy" candidate yet. It Z-score also speaks that the fund is not undervalued from a statistical perspective.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar with their holdings' standing in this regard.

Higher leverage is great when the portfolio of a fund is blooming, yet things get gloomy once the direction changes.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

The difference between the different funds' leverage is not that huge, or rather, there apparently is no MLP CEF that does not use it.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above table provides us with information about the funds with the highest distribution rate on market price. Additionally, I included another important metric: the annualized distribution rate on net asset value.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

There is a common misconception about distribution rates which many investors focused on closed-end funds seem to fall for. But in short, a lower rate does not mean that the product is necessarily worse than its peer group.

Conclusion

All in all, the CEFs in this sector are still depressed and are not showing their full potential that they have as energy securities. The negative returns and evaluation of the funds have scared out a lot of investors, but we should say that after the end of every week, the sector shows better and better results. And another thing that we should not forget and repeat to ourselves is that, what comes down, must go up.

