Rounds Report: Spark Therapeutics Ironically Topped Our Featured List Despite Its Depreciation

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for Aug. 07, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) won the highlight spot of the day. Despite the depreciation of +27% to currently exchanging hands at $56.01, the stock made our featured list: this is due to its strong underlying fundamental developments that were ironically viewed with a sense of pessimism by the market.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Spark is the leading gene therapy innovator. The company is leveraging on the cutting-edge viral vector design via adeno-associated virus (to transfer the correct genes for treating rare genetic diseases); the robust in-house vector manufacturing; the innovative scientific and regulatory strategies; and the strong commitment to patient care. Back on Dec. 19, 2017, Spark gained an FDA approval of voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna), as a one-time gene therapy for a form of rare blindness coined retinal dystrophy. We noted in the prior research:

Aside from the Luxturna approval, the firm is brewing an enriched pipeline focusing on other retinal diseases (“IRDs”) as well as other rare disorders (Figure 2). SPK-7001 is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 study. There is an undisclosed preclinical investigation as well as the preclinical study of Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (“LHON”). Additionally, Spark is developing SPK -8011 and -9001 for the rare blood disorders, hemophilia A/B indications. Regarding the neurodegenerative diseases franchise, the company is innovating treatments for a form of Batten disease coined CLN2 and Huntington's disease.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Spark)

In the Q2 2018 earnings report, Spark posted the outcomes of the Phase 1/2 trial that assessed SPK-8011 for hemophilia A. As an orphan blood disorder affecting boys, hemophilia A is due to the genetic defect that leads to an inadequate production of Factor VIII (FVIII or F8), which results in excessive bleeding associated with non-traumatic injuries like brushing one’s teeth. Using AAV, Spark seeks to transfer the correct gene to ameliorate this condition.

Accordingly, there was a 97% reduction in annualized bleeding rate (“ABR”) for the 12 patients in the study. Moreover, there was the stable and durable expression of F8 with no decline in plateau levels in the participants in the 5x10^11 vg/kg cohort, who have been followed for over a year. Furthermore, there a dose-response in F8-activity level ranging from 16% to 49% (a mean of 30%) after 12 weeks in five patients in the 2x10^12 vg/kg cohort. And, Spark intends to use the 2x1012 vg/kg dose into an upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial (beginning with a run-in study in Q4 2018)

As usual, whenever there is a research published by a large security firm like Piper Jaffray, a stock usually moves. In this case, the stellar Jaffray analyst (Christopher Raymond) favors the competing molecule valoctocogene roxaparvovec (Valrox) of BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN). In a Phase 1/2 study, the mean F8 activity level (for the 6e13 vg/kg group at 104 weeks post-infusion) is within the normal range at 59% while the median is near normal at 46%. This is a sizeable advantage to SPK-8011. Be that as it may, there is more to this story.

Our interpretation of the results is that BMRN used a higher dose; hence, a stronger response. Given that the side effects profiles for both molecules are similar, all Spark needs to do is to increase the dosage for its Phase 3 program. Spark also plans to administer a prophylactic dose of steroid to patients in the Phase 3 study, which should protect against potential immune responses associated with any gene therapy. Investors should be cognizant that the higher dosage can come with more safety issues, but the steroid should take care of that. And, it’s too early at this stage to conclude with certainty which is a better drug for hemophilia. It’s also not far from the truth that both molecules are excellent medicines that will provide patients with more treatment options. Hence, investors should not dismiss SPK-8011 based on those facts alone. After all, Spark is the first to procure an FDA approval for a gene therapy

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up by $1.44 (+1.23%) higher at $118.38. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands up by $1.06 at $95.95 for +1.12% profits. It’s likely that investors were trading with a strongly positive sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that is delivering hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

There are no bioscience catalysts for the day. Consequently, we’ll go over the Aug. 03, 2018, catalyst. Accordingly, the FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb announced new steps that the agency is embarking to encourage companies in the development of novel nicotine replacement therapies (“NRT”). The aforesaid efforts ultimately assist patients in quitting combustible cigarettes use. And, this is part of the overall efforts to create a world where combustible cigarettes could no longer create or sustain addiction. Despite that nicotine itself is addictive, non-combustible forms have far less toxic effects. And, the shift toward this development is quite encouraging. We noted in the prior research:

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the overall stellar FDA efforts in bringing to the market novel therapeutics and medical devices that, in and of itself, offers hopes to patients. Second, it foretells the lower regulatory hurdles and industry tailwind in supporting therapeutics innovators. Third, it raises the chances of approval for NKTR-181 of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) (the silver bullet for the prescription opioid abuse epidemic) due to the improved industry tailwind, as said. Interestingly, the new drug application (“NDA”) for NKTR-181 was accepted on July 30, 2018. And, the Prescription User Fee Act (PDUFA) date was set for May 28, 2019

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market rallied strongly to many upbeat earnings. A good number of firms under our coverage continued to move northbound due to positive fundamental developments that were disclosed in their latest earnings. Despite its depreciation, Spark Therapeutics ironically topped our featured list due to what is seemingly “market inefficiency.” We prognosticated that various gene therapies in development are highly likely to procure positive results. Even if the results are not as robust at some key competitors like Valrox of Biomarin, there is plenty of room and the strong demand for more therapeutic options to power upcoming growth. Spark should not be dismissed based on a single piece of data that, in and of itself, should be assessed in its totality. There is much more to this story. And, time is on your side when you own a great stock.

