Wall Street Breakfast: S&P 500 Nears Record High

Stocks

Tesla had its busiest trading day since 2014 yesterday after Elon Musk tweeted plans to take the company private. More than 30M shares changed hands, despite trading being halted for more than 90 minutes. "The structure envisioned for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is similar in many ways to the SpaceX (SPACE) structure," which has raised funding around every six months for the past three years, but many are still pondering the legalities.

Amazon is launching curbside pickup at select Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) stores, its latest tactic in the U.S. grocery wars. Orders of at least $35 will be loaded into customers' cars for free within an hour of placement, while pickup in 30 minutes costs $4.99. Cheaper than delivery, pickup has long been touted by Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which have been rolling out the service to thousands of stores.

Things were looking up for bitcoin in July, with the crypto reaching as high as $8,496, but its latest descent has seen the digital currency fall overnight to under $6,500. The move was accelerated after the SEC pushed back an eagerly-awaited decision on the SolidX Bitcoin ETF (XBTC), sponsored by SolidX Management with marketing assistance from Van Eck Securities. A verdict is now expected by the end of September.

U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has any culpability in a Malaysian fraud involving a government fund that had ties to a former bank employee, sources told the NYT. About $4.5B was said to be misappropriated from 1MDB. Goldman, which generated about $600M in fees for its work, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said it's fully cooperating with authorities.

"China doesn't want to close its doors to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) despite the trade conflict, but if the U.S. company wants to earn good money in China, it needs to share its development dividends with the Chinese people or face anger and nationalist sentiment amid the ongoing trade war," warned the state-backed People's Daily. The article originally appeared in another state-backed publication, Global Times, last week.

Future of tech? The Samsung Group will invest 25T won ($22B) over three years on artificial intelligence, 5G, auto-tech components and its biopharmaceutical business, with the bulk of spending earmarked for Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). The news comes amid new research that Galaxy S7 smartphones are vulnerable to hacking (the devices were previously thought to be immune to a security vulnerability known as Meltdown).

Salesforce has promoted current COO Keith Block as its new co-CEO, working alongside co-CEO Marc Benioff, who remains chairman of the company he co-founded in 1999. Block joined Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in 2013 and has been COO since February 2016. Under the new dual leadership, Benioff will lead vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture, while Block will head the company's growth strategy, execution and operations.

There are better corporate options for Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) recently created media subsidiary called Oath, which houses the acquisitions of faded tech brands AOL and Yahoo, according to former Yahoo CFO Ken Goldman. Although Verizon management has resisted the idea, he supports spinning off the units into a separate publicly traded company, while retaining an 80% ownership stake. "You can give stock... so you can motivate those employees."

While it did not provide a reason, China has denied Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) request to screen Christopher Robin in the country, Reuters reports. The decision has revived online discussion as censors have in the past targeted Winnie the Pooh - due to memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping - although the country also limits the number of foreign-made films allowed in to 34 a year.

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been confirmed as the Zaire strain of the virus, with experimental vaccinations, supplied by Merck (NYSE:MRK), set to begin today. In the latest flare-up, 43 people are believed to have been infected in North Kivu province, including 36 who have died. Forty-six other suspected cases are being investigated, including 25 in Beni.

CVS Health plans to expand its MinuteClinic offering nationwide by the end of the year, allowing patients round-the-clock treatment for minor illnesses, injuries and conditions from their mobile devices. The partnership with Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) marks the company's latest pivot away from retail and toward healthcare services. CVS already offers virtual appointments, branded as MinuteClinic Video Visits, in nine states and D.C.