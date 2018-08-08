Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Foundation Promising, Paratek Moves Up, Ovid Down

Stocks in News: FMI, PRTK

Foundation Medicine test helps predict response to Roche's Tecentriq in lung cancer patients

Discussion: Foundation Medicine’s (FMI) announced a positive outcome of its bTMB assay. In a recent publication in Nature Medicine, a retrospective analysis of more than one thousand samples from NSCLC patients who participated in Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genetech’s trials showed that use of Foundation Medicine’s (FMI) blood tumor mutational burden (‘bTMB) assay would have helped predict responses to TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab).

A range of bTMB thresholds were identified from Phase 2 POPLAR trials to have correlated to clinically meaningful outcomes. When ranges were confirmed using samples from Phase 3 OAK trials it was noted that patients with bTMB values of at least 16 total mutations experienced significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) when treated with TECENTRIQ. This was significantly better than patients with bTMB values less than 16 mutations.

According to company sources, as most lung cancer patients do not have adequate tissue for traditional biomarker testing, a liquid test like bTMB would be specifically useful in this condition. The assay is currently being tested in two different Genetech studies. One is a Phase 3 trial in advanced NSCLC (with first-line atezolizumab) and the other is a Phase 2B study in first-line NSCLC (atezolizumab as monotherapy). The assay is already a FDA-designated Breakthrough Device.

There are four different genomic testing offered by Foundation Medicines. These are named as FoundationOne, FoundationOne CDx, FoundationOne Heme, FoundationAct. FoundationOne is their flagship assay for solid tumor cancers. They are extensively used on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (‘NSCLC), Colorectal, Breast, Ovarian, and Melanoma. FoundationOne CDx is a companion diagnostic which provide doctors with further actionable information of two different types. These tests provide data of both microsatellite instability (‘MSI) and tumor mutational burden (‘TMB) to aid in making immunotherapy decisions.

The company claims that these are the "only widely available comprehensive genomic profiles designed for use in the routine care" of cancer patients. FoundationACT is a liquid biopsy assay to assess DNA shed from tumors that circulates in blood plasma outside of cells called circulating tumor DNA (‘ctDNA). As indicated above, such assays are useful where tissue biopsy is not an option.

From 2015 onwards, Roche is slowly but steadily increasing its stake in FMI. The process culminated in the tender offered in last July when Roche offered to buy all the shares of the company at US$ 137/share in cash. That was the share price on June 20. As on the end of the offer on July 31, both the companies confirmed that the offer has not been withdrawn and the process of transfer of ~77% of the total number of common stock outstanding of Foundation Medicine (excluding the shares of common stock already held by Roche and its affiliates) has begun.

Paratek Pharma up 3% premarket ahead of Ad Com review of omadacycline NDA

Discussion: In positive expectation of the upcoming Antimicrobial Drugs Ad Com review of Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PRTK) omadacycline for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (‘CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSIs) the share price of the company rose marginally. Efficacy of the candidate in the form of non-inferiority when compared to moxifloxacin is already noted in the FDA review document.

There were three clinical trials of the drug and all three trials could achieve both primary and secondary endpoints specified by FDA and EMA. However, the all oral regime of the antibiotic showed some serious side effects. 30.2% of the patients experienced nausea after taking omadacyline and another 16.8% actually vomited.

The price action on antibiotics usually follow a different pattern of its own. Once the efficacy data is clearly established the entire focus of the market shifts to the commercial performance of the drug. Accordingly, the antibiotic launches tend to be rather lacklustre. If this pattern is repeated in case of PRTK as well, then the catalyst could turn out to be rather weak. The share price is currently hovering around $10.90 at the lower end of the 52-wk range of $9.38-$29.00. Once the AdCom is over, all attention on the company will shift to the two upcoming PDUFA in October.

In other News:

Ovid down 32% premarket on questionable efficacy of OV101

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) reported positive results from a Phase trial of its lead candidate OV101 in patients with Angelman syndrome, an inherited CNS disorder characterized by delayed development, intellectual disability, speech impairment and problems with movement and balance. The study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, demonstrating a favorable safety profile. The company also claimed that the trial showed that the drug could produce statistically significant treatment effect compared to placebo as measured by a physician-reported symptom scale called CGI-I. However, later the company clarified the positive results by stating that in subsequent analyses of a prespecified subset of scales measuring changes in behavior, sleep and gait, the drug failed to reach statistical significance. On the news of this reported partial failure the share price slumped 32%, on light volume.

FDA OKs expanded use for Teva's Granix; shares up 1% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA) GRANIX (tbo-filgrastim) to reduce the duration of severe neutropenia (low level of neutrophils) in patients at least one month old with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anticancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia received FDA approval. The drug was previously approved in 2012 for use in adult patients.

Sun Pharma launches Kapspargo in U.S.

Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules are launched by Sun Pharma (OTCPK:SMPQY) in the US. The drug is used for the treatment of hypertension, angina pectoris, and heart failure..

Gemphire down 20% after hours on extended timeline in amended gemcabene license agreement with Pfizer

Amended license agreement between Gemphire (GEMP) and Pfizer (PFE) regarding gemcabene now includes a longer timeline before commercialization. Gemcabene is indicate for dyslipidemia and NASH. Market responded adversely to the timeline extension and Gemphire’s share price slumped 20%.

FDA issues new guidance for opioid use disorders meds

FDA issues a new draft guidelines encouraging pharma companies to develop drugs to treat opioid use disorder (‘OUD). The draft also indicates a shift from traditional efficacy standpoint of abstinence to new endpoints like ‘fewer occasions/day’ and ‘reduced amount per occasion’.

FDA approves Elite Pharmaceuticals' generic methadone hydrochloride tablets

Elite Pharmaceuticals' (OTCQB:ELTP) abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for methadone hydrochloride 5 mg and 10 mg tablets for treatment of long-term opioid addiction receives FDA approval.

Pain Therapeutics receives CRL for pain med Remoxy; shares down 7% premarket

Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) receives a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its U.S. marketing application of REMOXY. The drug is an abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation of opioid oxycodone. CRL states that the data to support the conclusion that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks is inadequate.

FDA grants Fast Track designation for BCX7353

BioCryst’s (BCRX) BCX7353 for the prevention of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema receives Fast Track designation. Phase 3 trial of the drug is estimated to be completed by 2019.

Gilead’s Genvoya approved in China for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg or E/C/F/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection is now approved by China National Drug Administration. In the U.S. the drug is sold with a boxed warning regarding the risk of post treatment hepatitis B.

miRagen Therapeutics and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society inks an agreement for the development of MRG-106

miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN entered into an agreement with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (‘LLS) for funding up to $5M through the purchase of miRagen common stock to support miRagen’s cobomarsen (MRG-106). Cobomarsen is a microRNA-155 inhibitor developed for the treatment of patients with the mycosis fungoides (‘MF) form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (‘CTCL).

Ebola vaccinations to begin in eastern Congo

Vaccinations will begin Wednesday against the most recent round of Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo. Merck’s (MRK) experimental vaccine earlier proved successful during its first wide-scale usage against an outbreak in northwestern Congo. More than 300 doses of the vaccine remain in stock in capital Kinshasa.

Inovio partners with AMC to advance HPV therapy for high-grade anal dysplasia in HIV-positive patients

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) and the AIDS Malignancy Consortium (‘AMC) enter into an agreement to evaluate VGX-3100. The candidate is being developed to treat human papilloma virus (‘HPV)-associated precancerous conditions in HIV-positive adult men and women. Funding of the Phase 2 efficacy trial in patients with HPV-related high-grade anal dysplasia or squamous intraepithelial lesions and HIV will be provided by AMC.

Enrollment underway in Eiger's mid-stage study of pegylated interferon lambda in HDV

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:EIGR) enrols first patient into the Phase 2 trial of its pegylated interferon lambda (Lambda), combined with ritonavir-boosted (AbbVie's Norvir) lonafarnib, in patients with chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV). The drug earlier received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations in this indication.

Protagonist Therapeutics reinstates clinical development of PRG-100 in UC

A re-read of the earlier endoscopy results showed that an erroneous reporting by a contract research organization led to the negative conclusion of efficacy data of Protagonist Therapeutics’s (PTGX) PRG-100 in ulcerative colitis (UC) patients. The company announced the resumption of the trial.

FDA clears STRATA Skin Sciences' Multi Micro Dose tip for its XTRAC 308nm excimer laser

STRATA Skin Sciences' (NASDAQ:SSKN) Multi-Micro Dose tip accessory for its proprietary XTRAC 308nm excimer laser receives FDA ‘s 510(K) clearance. The device is indicated for use in conjunction with the XTRAC laser system to filter the Narrow Band -UVB light at delivery. The mechanism is used to calculate and individualize the maximum non-blistering dose for a particular patient.

