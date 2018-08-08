Wait For A Catalyst In Canopy Growth - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/7/18)

Cramer doesn't want to be levered to solar stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 7.

Bullish Calls

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT): It's an inexpensive stock and their quarter was not as bad as people thought. Wait for the stock to calm down as it's in freefall.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC): After a nice pullback, it's worth a buy. The crop protection and lithium business is good.

Bearish Calls

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC): The stock went up on the Canadian vote to legalize recreational marijuana. Now that the vote is done, the stock will be under pressure till they come out with beverages, candies, food and chewing gum. Once that happens, the stock will move again.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR): Cramer said he did not want to be levered to solar stocks when the CAFE standards are being cut.

