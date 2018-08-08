After Great Quarter, Hortonworks Can Finally Try For A Rally

Hortonworks was also able to pare down its huge losses in the year-ago quarter to a pro forma operating loss margin in the low teens.

Its specialization in enterprise Hadoop - an increasingly useful and critical tool for big data management - is unlikely to fade in the long term.

Even after bumping up its guidance range by ~2% after this quarter's results, the fact that Hortonworks grew ~40% this quarter makes its ~30% guidance range overly conservative.

After a long dry spell for Hortonworks (HDP), the enterprise Hadoop company finally has some good news to report. For several quarters now, Wall Street analysts have been expecting Hortonworks' growth range to fall into the mid-30s. You can't really blame them - Hortonworks' own guidance range implies growth falling into the ~30% range for the full year FY18. But thus far, deceleration has not yet kicked in - especially this quarter, where Hortonworks' ~40% y/y growth blasted past Wall Street consensus estimates.

In a previous article on Hortonworks last quarter, I noted that it was high time for Hortonworks to stage a rebound. It seems that rebound is now, with shares jumping nearly 15% after posting Q2 results:

Amid a giant rise in tech stocks over the past year, Hortonworks has largely traded flat, especially after peaking in January this year. The company's post-earnings rally to >$19 gives Hortonworks a shot to rally back to its all-tie highs notched three years ago in 2015.

Even after this quarter's huge earnings reaction, I still believe Hortonworks to have tremendous upside remaining. Very few SaaS companies that are growing revenues at a ~40% pace are trading at a 4x forward revenue multiple. In fact, the majority of ~40% growers - most of them recent IPOs like Avalara (AVLR), Smartsheet (SMAR), and Pluralsight (PS) - are trading at double-digit revenue multiples. The valuation disconnect between names like these and Hortonworks is startling.

There's been a curious undervaluation of backend IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) companies of late. Names like Teradata (TDC) and Talend (TLND) trade at valuations that are consistently below SaaS companies that are growing at a similar pace and have similar loss margins. This is despite the fact that "big data" - one of the anchor points in the IaaS space, as companies like Hortonworks help enterprises manage and make sense of their disparate data troves - is possibly the biggest buzzword in the technology sector, alongside AI and machine learning (in fairness, all three are very related topics). Is this possibly due to the fact that SaaS companies are easier to understand than IaaS companies? It's true that lay investors and non-technical individuals will have a much easier time in understanding the business models of a CRM company like Salesforce (CRM) or a file-sharing company like Dropbox (DBX), relative to a complex backend software company like Hortonworks. But this shouldn't be a reason to value the company and its growth potential any less than SaaS names.

That's not to mention Cloudera (CLDR), a company whose stock has sunk nearly 50% this year on a slightly-worse-than-expected guidance outlook and mention of a possible deal renewal issue related to the company's internal sales reorganization. In the spirit of full disclosure, I'm long on Cloudera and favor it relative to Hortonworks (due to Cloudera's larger scale and more powerful brand name), but ultimately believe both companies to be substantially undervalued with room for upside.

Hortonworks' strong results, in my view, give the company a strong launching point from which to stage a fundamentals-driven rally, as investors realize how large the valuation spread it carries relative to other enterprise software companies (hopefully, Hortonworks takes Cloudera up along with it).

Q2 download: strong growth balanced against margin improvement

Here's a view of the company's Q2 results, as well a discussion of the key callouts to note:

Figure 1. Hortonworks Q2 results Source: Hortonworks investor relations

Total revenues grew 40% y/y to $86.3 million, showing barely any deceleration from the 41% y/y growth pace Hortonworks set in Q1. It's worth noting that the company significantly overachieved relative to its guidance of $80.0 million given in Q1, lending credence to the thesis that Hortonworks is systematically under-calling its guidance range (and investors should be giving Hortonworks for a growth potential that is higher than that implied by its guidance). As usual, Wall Street consensus hovered near Hortonworks' guided range at $80.5 million, or 30% y/y. The ten-point beat to Street consensus is one of the largest beat margins in the enterprise software sector in Q2. It's worth mentioning as well that Hortonworks is ramping well into a large international opportunity, with overseas revenues up 67% y/y. Hortonworks' count of mega-deals over $1 million in total contract value also grew 70% y/y.

This also makes for a good diving point to quickly assess Hortonworks' updated FY18 guidance. The company has now refreshed its revenue view to $338-$343 million, which implies a growth range of +29-31% y/y against prior year revenues of $261.8 million. This is up a five points from Hortonworks' prior view of $325-$330 million (+24-26% y/y), and Wall Street consensus of $330.4 million was at the top end of that prior range.

But even despite the five-point increase, Hortonworks' guidance still feels conservative. Year to date, Hortonworks' $117.8 million of revenues grew 40% y/y over the prior year's revenues. For Hortonworks to hit the top end of its guidance range ($343 million and 31% y/y growth), it would need to bring in only $177.6 million in revenues for the second half of the year. This implies revenues decelerating to 23% y/y growth in the back half of the year. Considering the strength in first-half performance, this is incredibly unlikely. In my view, Hortonworks is more than likely to hit ~35% y/y growth in FY18, or $353 million in revenues - suggesting that Hortonworks' forward revenue-based valuation may be even more understated than it currently is. This also means the next two quarters in the second half of the year, with lower expectations and easy-to-beat targets, are strong candidates for rally catalysts just like this Q2 print.

And it's not just on the top line that Hortonworks wowed investors either. The company made tremendous progress on the profit front. Previously, Hortonworks' large operating losses - on a GAAP basis, net losses nearly equaled revenues - was one of the reasons the stock suffered such low valuation multiple relative to peers. While Hortonworks' GAAP margins still look weak, they are vastly improved from the year-ago period, and pro forma margins (which are adjusted primarily for stock comp) actually improved to the mid-teens.

The summary below shows a clear view of the company's improved margin profile, as well as the bridge from GAAP to non-GAAP results:

Figure 2. Hortonworks margin improvements Source: Hortonworks investor relations

Gross margins rose five and six points on a GAAP and pro forma basis, respectively, to 72% and 76% - which is a feat for a company that has been cursed with a heavy professional services mix (in the entirety of the software sector, professional services revenues carry a much lower margin profile than subscription/software revenues). And, due to both a taming of sales and marketing expenses (this is despite the tremendous growth results) and a slight cost-down in the R&D department, Hortonworks shrunk its pro forma operating losses to just -$10.4 million, less than half of last year's losses. This also implies a pro forma operating margin of -12%, which is more than thirty points better than -44% in the year-ago quarter.

On the EPS front, Hortonworks' pro forma EPS of -$0.12 also showed a massive beat to Wall Street consensus of -$0.23. And in terms of cash flow, Hortonworks' OCF of -$2.0 million implies that the company has essentially broke even from a cash perspective - versus a much larger cash flow loss of -$11.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like in Hortonworks' Q2 print, and after reviewing the strength of the results on both the top and bottom line, it's a small wonder that shares rose as much as they did.

Despite the ~15% pop, I still believe Hortonworks is at the beginning of a much broader rally. The primary reason behind this is an overly conservative guidance view. Coming off two quarters where Hortonworks grew revenues at an average growth rate of 40% y/y, it seems unlikely that its growth in the back half of this year would retreat to 23% y/y - which is the growth implied by the top end of Hortonworks' 31% y/y guidance scenario. Unless a huge one-time deal got pulled into the first half of the year that will deteriorate Q3 or Q4 comps, there's no reason to believe that Hortonworks' growth will decay.

Looking longer-term and more at the big picture, Hortonworks' years-long strength in enterprise Hadoop and the perennial undervaluation of big data/IaaS-oriented stocks further cement the opportunity in this stock. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.