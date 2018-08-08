Stanley Black & Decker: Powering On

Following a bounce from the lows, I am not longer actively adding, although I am a happy holder of the stock.

I still like the business a great deal following a modest relief rally, as the company announced a nice bolt-on deal and well-timed share repurchase program as well.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is a stock that is of great interest to me. In fact, I looked at the stock as recent as two weeks ago in this article, as the company has reported second quarter earnings as well as a nice bolt-on deal ever since. Those are enough reasons to update my thesis: as I was a buyer of the stock at $134 halfway in July.

Shares have rallied a cool $10 per share in the time span of just three weeks, translating into decent returns, as it appears that the company has been an aggressive buyer of its own stock in recent weeks. The move upward has increased the multiple to 17 times earnings as risks to the guidance are up a bit in my perspective. This makes me still a very happy holder of the stock, although I am no longer actively adding at these levels.

A Great Underlying Business

To learn more about what makes SWK unique, please read this article, describing the $13 billion business with strong global brands, with the goal to grow the business to an ambitious level of $22 billion in sales by 2022. Other reasons for my enthusiasm include the fact that I like the "SFS" operating system as well as savvy bolt-on deal-making strategy, as the company has acquired some interesting brands from challenging businesses as of recent.

I noted that based on the first quarter adjusted earnings guidance of $8.40 per share, I liked the valuation at 16 times earnings. Furthermore, leverage ratio was relatively modest at 1.8 times EBITDA (that is including pension liabilities).

Solid Numbers Support The "Buy The Dip" Thesis

While some investors were concerned about a slowdown in growth in the second quarter and pressure on margins, SWK reported solid second quarter numbers. Second quarter sales grew by 11%, driven by a very resilient 7% organic growth number as the company reiterated the full year adjusted earnings guidance. A 1% increase in pricing (notably in the most recent weeks) offset some $50 million of commodity price inflation.

The company ended the quarter with $386 million in cash, while debt stands at $3.81 billion and pension liabilities come in at another +$600 million, for a $4.0 billion net debt load. This makes that leverage ratios still come in comfortably below 2 times.

The fact that the company is reiterating the earnings guidance is quite a comforting sign as recent commodity price inflation and impact of tariffs is estimated to have a $0.30 per share drag on earnings. Recent dollar strength is estimated to hurt earnings by another $0.40 per share.

This is offset by nearly $0.50 per share in pricing and productivity impact, as higher volumes and an accelerated buyback program contribute roughly $0.20 per share to anticipated earnings. This news flow, that of successfully fending off earnings headwinds, was pretty much enough to allow shares to jump $10 from the time I wrote the last review on July 20.

About The Bolt-On Deal

In August, SWK announced that it has reached an agreement to buy IES Attachments in a $690 million deal, as the company furthermore reported that it completed another $300 million accelerated buyback program in July.

IES Attachments makes performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools for so-called "off-highway" applications. Some of its brands include Paladin, Genesis and Pengo, which combined generate $400 million in sales, of which the majority in aftermarket applications.

These activities will be integrated within the industrial segment and add about $0.25-$0.30 in earnings per share in three years from now, as the near-term contribution has not been quantified. With roughly 150 million shares outstanding, that expected accretion come in at roughly $40 million a year after incurring financing charges related to the deal, which appears quite lucrative.

The only multiple provided at this time is the 1.7 times sales multiple paid for IES. In comparison, SWK itself trades close to 2.0 times sales, which makes that the multiple seems fair, especially if synergies can be delivered upon, as this truly marks another bolt-on deal, adding about 3% to pro-forma sales.

Still Constructive On The Shares

Following the deal with IES and the accelerated buyback program, net debt (including pensions) is rapidly moving up towards $5 billion. With EBITDA originally pegged at $2.2 billion in 2018, and IES probably contributing another $60-$70 million in EBITDA, I see leverage ratios at 2.2 times. This is more or less in line with the targeted leverage ratio communicated by the company.

My only "worry" is that while the company made a nice timing regarding the $300 million accelerated buyback in July, the company needs these buybacks in order to boost earnings per share, in order to make the guidance. After all, it is pretty obvious that the company is certainly battling some adverse currency and commodity price conditions.

As the earnings multiple has increased by a turn to 17 times (compared to the July 20 article), I am turning a bit more cautious as leverage is up a bit and headwinds in terms of currencies and commodities are on the increase, creating risks to the guidance. Nonetheless, shares are far from expensive, making that I am happy to stick with my long position but am no longer actively adding at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.