Bob Eubanks, Hubris And The Newlywed Game

How well do you know your spouse?

Don’t worry I’m not trying to cause any marital issues with this question, although this could be the year for it.

TV game show host Bob Eubanks used to ask contestants this question on “The Newlywed Game,” which led to some hilariously awkward exchanges.

Knowing your spouse is, of course, important; and from a financial standpoint, knowing their financial wants and needs plays into how you plan for the future, something we aim to help advisors guide their clients as we consult on strategies for wealth transfer through Janus Henderson LabsTM. But the specifics of those financial wants and needs and how will they affect wealth transfer planning matter. Do you really know what you don’t know?

We all believe that no one knows us better than our spouse, our kids or our family members. My wife knows me better than someone off the street, but do we really know each other or do we misjudge our understanding of each other.

To test this, a recent study asked couples who had been together on average 10 years, 58% of whom were married, to play the roles of Responder and Predictor.

The Responder read 20 statements and reported how much he or she agreed with each one on a scale ranging from minus 3 (strongly disagree) to 3 (strongly agree). Statements included, “I would like to spend a year in London or Paris” and “Our family is too heavily in debt today.”

The Predictor then guessed how his or her partner would respond to each statement. Along with that they predicted how many of the statements he or she guessed correctly.

At this point stop and think about those questions.