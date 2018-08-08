Paratek Drugs Worth Betting On

Investment Thesis

Currently, Paratek (NASDAQ:PRTK) is trading near an all-time low, mainly due to them missing Q2 earnings. However, Paratek should be considered a pre-revenue company, and the missed earnings should not be the main focus. In fact, this provides a greater opportunity to buy shares of Paratek now and realize a greater profit. The FDA approval process is very tough and the fact that they there main products have gotten so far indicates that there is a very favorable chance for the value of the stock to perform well in the future.

Company Overview

Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on tetracycline antibiotic therapies. More specifically, Paratek is a pharmaceutical manufacturer that has recently discovered a promising new class of antibiotics: aminomethylcyclines, which are derived from tetracyclines. Paratek's two lead product candidates are Omadacycline and Sarecycline. Both products are very far into the FDA approval process and have a high probability of getting approved. Paratek's extremely large potential addressable market and low stock price make it a value investment in the long run.

Recent Developments

The FDA approval process for new drugs is known to be notoriously complicated and takes many years. Following pre-clinical testing and research, a company then submits an application. After three phases of testing that takes approximately eight years, an NDA (New Drug Application) is submitted to the FDA for final review. Currently, Paratek has filed NDAs for both Omadacycline and Sarecycline. Paratek retains global commercial rights for Omadacycline, and ex-US rights for Sarecycline (Allergen possesses the commercial rights in the US).

Omadacycline's NDA filing has been fast-tracked by the FDA, and the Advisory Committee meeting on August 8 will provide insight into whether the drug will be approved or not.

Source: Corporate Presentation, April 2018

Promising Products in the Pipeline

Omadacycline is an antibiotic used to treat ABSSSI (acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections), CABP (community-acquired bacterial pneumonia), and UTI (urinary tract infection). Both oral and IV options for this drug are developed, which gives it a significant competitive advantage. Omadacycline received Fast Track designation, which is reserved for drugs that treat serious life-threatening conditions, and fill an unmet medical need.

Sarecycline is designed to treat acne and rosacea. It is designed specifically for dermatological use. Paratek has partnered with Allergen to allow Allergen to possess development and commercialization rights in the US. In exchange, Paratek receives milestone payments for NDA acceptance, and is also entitled to a royalty from eventual net sales.

Sizable Potential Addressable Market of Omadacycline

If the FDA approved Omadacycline, the launch is anticipated by the first quarter of 2019. Paratek has taken significant steps to prepare for a launch, such as building out sales and marketing infrastructure. In addition, it sold $140 million worth of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes in April. This cash allows Paratek to position itself for the launch of Omadacycline, and ensure Paratek has cash until Q1 2021. According to Paratek, by 2028, the potential addressable US hospital market will reach $3.9B, and the potential addressable US community market will reach $5.4B. Hospital market refers to when patients are actually hospitalized and obtain prescribed drugs at the hospital, whereas community market refers to someone not admitted to the hospital (ex. ER, doctor's office, clinics, etc.). Therefore, Paratek has a total addressable market of $9.3B.

Source: Corporate Presentation, April 2018

Source: Corporate Presentation, April 2018

Strong Partnership with Bigger Firms

Paratek has partnered with established pharmaceutical companies to develop and market products for the larger community markets. Its agreement with Allergen allows Paratek to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of development and regulatory progress, and a royalty on eventual net sales. Paratek also partners with Zai Lab in Shanghai. Zai is allowed to develop, manufacture and commercialize Omadacycline in China. In exchange, Paratek can receive up to $54.5 million in potential milestone payments, and Zai will also pay Paratek tiered royalties for net sales of the product in the Zai territory.

Conclusion

Clearly, once Paratek receives FDA approval, there is massive potential for the sale of their products. The FDA approval process is very tough and the fact that they have gotten so far already is very promising. Currently, Paratek is trading near an all-time low. This is due to Paratek missing Q2 earnings. However, Paratek should be considered a pre-revenue company, and the missed earnings should not be a concern. In fact, this provides a greater opportunity to buy shares of Paratek and realize a greater profit. Despite market sentiments, the vast majority of analyst ratings have ranged from buy to hold. Taking all this into account, we have arrived at an upside of 12% based on a price of $11.50 per share. The Valuation Model we used is attached and can provide more detail.

Note

This article was written before the FDA Advisory Committee meeting on August 8.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Article Written By: Kirk Lam



Pitch Leader: Kyle Citko

Pitch Team: Kyle Citko, Kirk Lam, Samantha Chandra, Michael Rosholt