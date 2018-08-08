Darling Ingredients: Predicting The Q2 Earnings Report's Drivers

The lipids prices outlook and prospects for another reinstatement of the tax credit for 2018 are two of the more important factors that investors can expect to be covered by the Q2 earnings report and call.

Food processor and recycler Darling Ingredients, Inc. (DAR) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8. The release comes as Darling's share price is trading at a 4-year high, having finally rebounded from a multi-year slump that coincided with a period of low energy prices (see figure). As a producer of both fuel products and non-fuel products that are strongly influenced by energy prices the company's fortunes have been closely tied to those of the energy, and especially fuels, markets. Non-energy factors are having a growing impact on Darling's operations, however, as most recently demonstrated in the Q1 earnings report. Investors can expect the Q2 earnings report to provide them with direction regarding whether or not the early trend exhibited by the Q1 report can be expected to continue through the rest of the year.

DAR data by YCharts

Darling's share price has moved higher as its trailing EBITDA has gradually climbed from its 2016 low. Last year in particular saw modest but steady earnings growth from the company, both sequentially and YoY (see figure). This culminated in an especially large Q1 EPS beat compared to the consensus, although a deeper look at the report showed that the company was a large beneficiary of the retroactive reinstatement of the biodiesel blender's tax credit [BTC] for calendar year 2017 in early 2018 through its Fuel Ingredients segment and share of the Diamond Green Diesel renewable diesel facility. The Q1 report recorded the credits in the quarter in which they were awarded rather than in 2017, resulting in a substantial Q1 earnings boost.

Source: Darling Ingredients, Inc.(2018).

Barring the tax credit's reinstatement, which automatically expired at the end of 2017 but could potentially be retroactively reinstated in the future for 2018, Darling's Q1 performance was largely in-line with Q1 2017. The explanations for this underwhelming result can be expected to have impacted the Q2 earnings as well, making it important for investors to know what they were.

Darling's Feed Ingredients segment, which processes fats and proteins for animal feed, has historically been one of the company's most important earnings drivers. The company's lack of non-BTC EBITDA growth in Q1 was largely attributable to this segment's poor performance during a quarter in which its facilities were negatively impacted by bad winter weather in North America. Low prices for fats also hurt the Q1 earnings, although this effect was partially offset by higher protein prices. The segment's adjusted EBITDA declined both sequentially and YoY even as it processed more raw material on the latter basis.

Darling's Food Ingredients segment fared better, although its adjusted EBITDA only increased by 1.6% YoY on a similar increase to its raw material processed number. The company noted that higher sales volumes were mostly offset by falling vegetable oil prices, with palm oil and soybean oil being explicitly referenced.

Finally, the Fuel Ingredients segment and Diamond Green Diesel facility both recorded strong YoY EBITDA growth in Q1 2018, although in both cases this was primarily due to the blender's tax credit as it generated $12.6 million of adjusted EBITDA for the former and $80 million of adjusted EBITDA for Darling's share of the latter. The company's North American biodiesel operations broke even, excluding the tax credit, although all of its biodiesel and renewable diesel operations benefited from the aforementioned low soybean oil and palm oil prices.

In looking ahead to the Q2 earnings report, then, two factors stand out in particular for Darling's investors: lipids (both oils and fats) prices and the outlook for a 2018 reinstatement of the blender's credit. Adding to the importance of the latter is the quadrupling of Diamond Green Diesel's capacity to 600 million gallons per year that is being considered by the operating joint venture between Darling and refiner Valero Energy (VLO). Such an expansion would feasibly increase Darling's consolidated EBITDA by roughly $267 million per year (based on an additional 450 million gallons of annual capacity and the entity EBITDA of $1.19/gallon) compared to 2017's adjusted EBITDA of $443.3 million. This would require a substantial capital investment by the JV, however, and is only likely to be launched if the JV is confident of support from the federal government in the form of the BTC. Biomass-based diesel producer Renewable Energy Group's (REGI) management stated during its recent Q2 earnings call that they expect the tax credit to be reinstated for the current year, but it will be important to get Darling's management's take on the tax credit's outlook given its importance to the firm.

The outlook for the lipids market is still more important given that it affects all of the company's segments, albeit in different ways. Higher lipids prices benefit the Feed Ingredients and Food Ingredients segments by providing them with higher sales prices. The impact on the Fuel Ingredients segment is a bit more mixed since higher prices also positively impact its sales but, given how sensitive biomass-based diesel production volumes can be to lipids prices, can hurt sales volumes if they are high enough to hurt biomass-based diesel operating margins. Likewise, Diamond Green Diesel's operations experience lower margins when lipids prices increase.

Complicating Darling's outlook further is the behavior of the prices of soybeans, and, by extension, lipids, in 2018 to date. Soybean prices followed fuel prices lower in 2014 (see figure) and rallied alongside them in 2016, but the correlation has since broken down. This is in part due to high soybean planting levels in the U.S. but can also be attributed to the trade war that the White House has launched with China, one consequence of which has been that country's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans. This action caused soybean prices to fall to new multi-year lows in May and June, to the detriment of broader lipids prices. Investors can expect the soybean trade and broader trade disputes to be an important topic in Darling's Q2 earnings call as a result.

The consensus analyst estimates for Darling's EBITDA results in FY 2018 and FY 2019 show continued modest but steady growth (see figure). These projections have moved lower over the course of 2018, however, even as the company's share price has gained ground. Darling's shares are trading at trailing and forward EV/EBITDA ratios of 11.4x and 11.2x, respectively, substantially above the company's 3-year median EV/EBITDA ratio (see next figure). This places the company's current investors in a bit of a difficult position going into the Q2 earnings announcement. The company's operating environment has lost ground in some important areas in recent months, yet its share price does not provide investors with a margin of safety in the form of undervalued shares at this time either. How this trend develops over the rest of the year will depend in large part on the tone set by Darling's management's outlook with regard to the tax credit and lipids prices in its Q2 report and conference call.

