Backing Off The Bull Case For John Wiley & Sons

At $63, with JW trading ~10x EBITDA and 18x P/FCF, and with growth potential actually looking lower than it did in the past, the bull case looks much weaker.

A strong FY18 seemed to confirm that case - but concerning guidance raises the question of when consistent profit growth actually will arrive.

Wiley had looked attractive in the $50s the past couple of years, with the bull case based on the idea that true earnings power was somewhat hidden.

The bull case for publisher John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) (JW.B) over the last couple of years was that the company's earnings power was being somewhat hidden. Past fiscal years saw a number of one-time impacts - tax rate changes, revenue recognition shifts, one-time charges, and other effects - that skewed comparisons. Intangible amortization - which Wiley doesn't back out of non-GAAP calculations, unlike most companies - depressed EPS by as much as $0.75 per share. Struggles in publishing, particularly in a weak FY17 (ending April), obscured the valuable journals business and growth potential in areas like OPM (online program management), test prep, and corporate learning.

The bear case was - at least in part - that the bull case had been around for quite a while, with not much to show for it. In 2013, for instance, Wiley targeted a 17% operating margin by FY18; the adjusted figure came in 190 bps lower - and only about 35 bps above FY13 levels. And while year-to-year comparisons might not have been perfect, the longer-term trend hardly seemed impressive:

source: author from Wiley press releases; FY19 non-GAAP figure based on company guidance for mid-single-digit constant-currency decline and ~$0.10 in FX impact per Q4 call

Both the bull case and the bear case seemingly have played out in the past year - and perhaps even in the Q4 release in mid-June. Wiley posted a solid FY18, albeit with some currency help. Strong early results led Wiley shares to gain nicely late in CY17, busting out of a year-plus-long range in the process. And with Wiley having written in the Q4 FY17 release that it "expect[ed] to meaningfully improve operating income, EPS, and Free Cash Flow" in FY19 and FY20, thanks in part to aggressive restructuring, more growth, and more upside seemed likely.

Wiley then posted a strong Q4 report - and promptly tanked guidance. Constant-currency growth is projected to be roughly flat. Margins are coming down, due to investments in improving that stagnant top-line growth. The bear case - essentially, that this time wasn't different - seemed vindicated.

Heading into Q1 results next month, I'm much more bearish than I was about eleven months ago, when I recommended JW shares above $54. (All references in this article to 'JW' shares cite the A shares, which have slightly weaker voting rights and trade at a sub-1% discount to the B shares.) Valuation is reasonable - but not nearly as attractive as it was a year ago (or other points in the past few years). Growth remains a concern, and cost savings probably are near an end.

This isn't a bad business, necessarily, and I don't see a short case here. But it now looks like a business that has to be bought on valuation, not growth - and that's a problem even 12% below June highs.

A Decent FY18 - And A Potentially Difficult FY19

Wiley's FY18 results aren't as good as they look at first glance. Revenue rose 5%, and adjusted operating income climbed 19%. But FX was a huge factor: constant-currency revenue rose just 1%, with much of that coming from a full-year of web software provider Atypon, acquired in October 2016. Operating income ex-FX rose 7%.

Still, it's not a bad year. Margins came in nicely ahead of original guidance (for basically flat on a constant-currency basis). The Publishing segment improved to a 2% revenue decline (4% ex-FX) against -11% (-9% constant currency) a year ago. In Research, Open Access (a new type of journals model where authors are paid either to publish in existing journals or in new journals for professional societies) revenue rose 37%. Solutions CTP (contribution to profit, basically segment EBIT adding back intangible amortization) rose 56%, as margins in newer businesses like OPM and Professional Assessment expanded.

The problem here, though, is that in both FY18 results and FY19 guidance nothing really stands out as a growth driver to send JW shares higher. Again, FY19 results were supposed to be "meaningfully" better - not worse (even excluding what, at June rates, would be a modest currency headwind). And the bull case was that Wiley's base was in the stable, high-margin journals business (48% of revenue including the flattish, but lumpy, licensing and backfiles category), while growth businesses would offset declines in the legacy publishing categories (26% of sales).

That case doesn't seem to be there anymore. The Journals business remains attractive; it's stable, and defensive. Net society revenue retention was 97% in FY18, per the Q4 call. But it's not growing much: -1% in FY17 and flat on a constant currency basis in FY18, with margins stable Y/Y as well due to higher royalty costs. FY19 guidance is for 'steady' performance on the top line (which appears to be again flattish), with some apparent margin contribution coming from ERP implementation.

Publishing, meanwhile, continues its decline. A -3% print in STM (scientific, technical and medical) and professional and 6% decline in educational both were better than expected, per the Q4 call. But print weakness is expected to continue into FY19, and the declines there are offsetting the growth in Open Access and the Solutions business.

And that's a problem. The hope (at least - it seemed to be the outlook from management) was that the faster-growing newer businesses would more than offset publishing weakness. It's not happening. Open Access had a good year, and offers some value; it's also barely 2% of total revenue. Course workflow platform WileyPLUS declined 5% in FY18, giving back most of its FY17 growth. Timing of revenue recognition did have a negative impact, per the 10-K, and the launch of the next-gen platform in the fall could boost demand. Still, that business has seen a steady deceleration in growth from almost 10% in FY15 to sub-1% CAGR the last two years.

Test Prep went from 27% growth last year to ~0% this year. Wiley expects growth to begin again in FY19, but CFO John Kritzmacher said on the Q4 call that it's moved its focus toward the institutional market, which seems to suggest some concerns about the existing position of the business.

And in Solutions, while margin expansion is welcome, revenue growth too looks somewhat disappointing. OPM growth of 7% is not satisfactory in a growing market; 2U (TWOU) just posted 50% growth in its Q2 and is guiding for a 40%+ increase for the full year, admittedly with some help from acquisitions. Kritzmacher cited a "pruning of the portfolio" and additional investments to drive growth in FY19 - but there's certainly a sense that the business shouldn't be this hard at this point, and that Wiley is being outcompeted. Professional assessment revenue rose 2%, and Corporate Learning declined 1%. Wiley is arguing that improvement is on the way - but Kritzmacher still projected a "mid-single-digit" revenue growth rate once the strategy and execution changes were made.

If Wiley is investing in those businesses for that level of growth - as appears to be the case - then the story here starts to fall apart. The business looks like ~48% flat (journals & licensing), ~26% declining low- to mid-single-digits (legacy publishing), and 26% growing mid-single-digits to maybe high-single-digits (solutions and the smaller businesses in the publishing and research segments).

At the same time, margins are guided much worse this year than anticipated (note that consensus EPS ahead of Q4 was $3.52, against a current $3.16 - with little apparent movement in revenue estimates). Wiley is wrapping up a multi-year restructuring project - and it was the cost savings from those efforts, along with a headquarters "transformation" and the ERP project, that was supposed to drive the "meaningful" profit (read: margin) improvement this year and next. What comes after FY20?

Valuation

This simply looks like a low-growth business on the top line and the bottom line, unless the newer businesses show a significant acceleration. And at the right price, that actually could be relatively attractive. The Research segment (journals, licensing and backfiles, Atypon and Open Access) generated $275 million in CTP in FY18, and probably heads toward a similar figure in FY19. Deducting the segment's pro rata share (based on revenue - 52%) of corporate expense (~$95 million) and adding back depreciation (~$33 million; intangible amortization is excluded from CTP, and amortization of development costs should be included), that business could generate standalone EBITDA in the range of $210-$215 million.

It's not inconceivable that such a stable business could get a low double-digit multiple (I've argued for mid-teen in the past, but with so little top-line growth that seems a tougher ask) and support something close to $2.5 billion of a $3.86 billion enterprise value. That in turn would value the rest of the business - roughly 50/50 split between publishing and solutions - at a bit over 8x EBITDA, a perhaps attractive price.

But whether as SOTP or on a consolidated basis, real upside at this point, with this growth algorithm, feels like a bit of a stretch. JW trades right at 10x FY18 EBITDA, a figure that probably should come down a bit in FY19. Free cash flow guidance suggests an 18-19x multiple; even adding back intangible amortization to this year's adjusted EPS guidance still suggests something like a 16x multiple.

Those are multiples that could support upside - if Wiley accelerates growth. But the problem is that it's really unclear how that's supposed to happen. Solutions really provides the best base for that type of top-line outperformance, but none of the businesses sound particularly healthy at the moment, either in terms of trailing growth or in management commentary surrounding their positioning.

Again, this isn't a bad business, and there is a path for Wiley to outperform what now look like more modest expectations. But looking backward, and forward, that path doesn't seem particularly open - nor does Wiley stock look particularly compelling.

