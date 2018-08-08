Twilio: Still On Fire

Let the winner run, but be careful to not overstay your welcome, as the surging stock price will attract competition.

Not long ago, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) traded below $30, and even insider purchases failed to budge the stock over the next year. Now, the stock has all but shaken off the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat by surging to $74 following Q2 earnings. The problem is that too much success will drive the internet retailer and cloud services provider to further move into the communications space.

Image Source: Twilio Analyst Day presentation

Soaring Value

Based on the initial positive reaction to the Q2 results, Twilio surged to a market value exceeding $8 billion based on 109.5 million shares outstanding forecasted for Q3. The accelerated growth rate in the last few quarters is undeniably appealing and also the kind of growth that attracts competitors.

For the quarter, Twilio saw revenues surge by 54%. The cloud messaging company is in a rare group of tech stocks that can reaccelerate growth after a period of reduced growth rates. Just as impressive is maintaining growth above 40% and now surpassing 50%.

TWLO Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The market will no doubt reward a company with this ability to grow in an attractive sector like communications. The 2019 revenue forecasts of $670 million will ultimately top $700 million.

The problem with the value is that clear opportunities existed when my opinion turned positive on Twilio back in 2017 at both $25 and again around $34. The story is different over $70.

The stock actually became a bigger bargain in early 2018 when the forward EV/S ratio dipped to 4x. The problem is that the amount has soared to above 10x (note that this figure uses the 96.3 million shares based on a GAAP loss).

TWLO data by YCharts

The real forward EV/S multiple is closer to 12x.

Another flaw in the case for staying long Twilio is the meager profit picture despite massive growth. On a GAAP basis, the cloud communications company lost an incredible $24 million. Sure, about $21 million in stock-based compensation and some amortization of intangibles removes the loss, but the non-GAAP income level isn't even a million.

The biggest problem is that gross margins dipped to only 55%. Twilio isn't generating the massive margins that pay for huge SG&A expenses. The company spent $78 million on those costs last quarter. It did reduce the percentage of operating expenses to revenues to only 54%, down from a massive 62%.

Value Of Communications

Any platform allowing companies to easily communicate with consumers whether via simple SMS to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp has undeniable value. The market opportunity in communications includes spending that tops $1 trillion.

Source: Twilio Analyst Day presentation

The market opportunity is clearly large, but even assuming the company reached the 20% operating margin target, Q2 EPS would've only reached about $0.22. This EPS estimate assumes a 20% effective tax rate and $30 million in operating income. At maximum profits, Twilio would only produce an EPS around $1.00 at these revenue levels. Paying over $70 is a steep price in that environment.

The problem here, though, is that Twilio isn't anywhere close to reaching those margin targets, and Amazon is always lurking. The latest competitive threat was the launch of text messaging services. The surging Twilio stock price should further embolden Amazon to push into providing more cloud communication services.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twilio is on fire right now. Both the business and the stock are soaring, but investors need to be careful when chasing such stocks. One would probably wisely let this winner continue to run, but be careful that the market doesn't flip around and question why the stock is worth so much with limited profits and Amazon on its heels.

