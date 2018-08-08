Omega Healthcare Investors: Don't Bet Against This 8.5%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

Omega Healthcare Investors again covered its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in the second quarter. Management also raised the lower end of its 2018 AFFO guidance.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) reported better-than expected second quarter results last week that included an updated full-year AFFO/share guidance and solid progress on its asset repositioning program. The healthcare REIT further managed to cover its stable dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. Shares are still cheap, and the reward-to-risk ratio is compelling. I am comfortable owning my shares in Omega Healthcare Investors. An investment at today's valuation point yields 8.5 percent.

Just before Omega Healthcare Investors released robust second quarter results last week, I penned an article on the healthcare REIT titled "Omega Healthcare Investors: Strong Buy Below $30" in which I recommended OHI as a "Strong Buy for income and capital appreciation." The reasons: The REIT's adjusted funds from operations continued to cover the dividend payout, portfolio stats are still solid and include above-average occupancy rates, and Omega has a low AFFO-based market valuation with an attractive risk/reward.

Since Omega Healthcare Investors reported second quarter results, which by the way were better-than-expected, I could add two more reasons to the aforementioned list: 1. An updated guidance, and 2. Progress in terms of its asset repositioning.

Omega Healthcare Investors ran into some trouble with a couple of its operators last year which prompted management to work with struggling tenants to transition some of their facilities to other operators and to sell more assets in an effort to reposition its facility portfolio.

Restructuring Update

As some of its tenants struggle with low occupancy rates and cash flow, Omega Healthcare Investors has shifted strategy and is divesting more assets. Fortunately, the healthcare REIT has made great progress in the second quarter in this regard. Mr. Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, said [emphasis mine]:

This has been an eventful yet productive quarter. We sold the majority of facilities associated with our strategic asset repositioning effort; we restructured our Signature portfolio; and we transitioned our legacy Orianna Mississippi and Indiana facilities to two existing Omega operators. As we noted last week, we have terminated the restructuring support agreement with our tenant 4 West Holdings and the sponsor of Orianna’s restructuring plan. We continue to work to resolve the remaining Orianna portfolio issues. While the form of that resolution is evolving, with $12.5 million of annual rent already realized, we remain confident that the final resolution will ultimately result in our previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million of annual rent or rent equivalents from the assets that previously constituted our Orianna portfolio.

The resolution of the REIT's operator issues, especially with respect to Orianna, and ongoing asset repositioning initiative should stabilize the healthcare REIT's portfolio. At the end of the June quarter, Omega Healthcare Investors had 3 facilities classified as "held for sale" that were valued at $3.8 million. In addition to these facilities, management is exploring additional potential asset dispositions totaling $90 million or more.

Omega Healthcare Investors Continues To Cover Its Dividend With A/FFO And Has A Moderate Degree Of Dividend Safety

Omega Healthcare Investors continued to cover its $0.66/share quarterly dividend payout with funds from operations AND adjusted funds from operations in the June quarter.

In the last three years, Omega Healthcare Investors pulled in an average of $0.82/share in adjusted funds from operations, which compares against an average dividend rate of $0.61/share. Despite the operator issues that popped up last year, Omega Healthcare Investors still has a moderate degree of dividend safety.

That being said, though, investors need to rigorously monitor OHI's dividend coverage stats going forward.

And here's Omega Healthcare Investors quarterly AFFO payout ratio over the last three years (average: 75 percent in the last three twelve quarters).

Updated Guidance And Valuation

Confidence in Omega Healthcare Investors' asset repositioning progress has led management to adjust its previously communicated AFFO guidance. The healthcare REIT now expects to pull in $3.03-$3.06/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2018. Compared to its previous guidance of $2.96-$3.06/share, management has raised the lower end of its guidance by $0.07/share, and the midpoint by $0.035/share.

Based on this new guidance, investors pay ~10.1x 2018e AFFO for Omega Healthcare Investors' moderately safe dividend stream. As I have pointed out in another article on the healthcare REIT, I think Omega Healthcare Investors' fair value sits somewhere between $33-$36/share.

And here's how Omega Healthcare Investors compares with other healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Risks To The Thesis

A couple of risk factors could negatively affect the investment thesis here:

A deterioration of operator health would most certainly lead to a deterioration of Omega Healthcare REIT's dividend coverage stats.

Low occupancy rates and weak cash flow/rental growth in the SNF-industry could weigh on investor confidence, causing multiple contraction.

Asset sales may take longer than expected.

Your Takeaway

Though the healthcare REIT had to deal with a couple of setbacks over the last year as far as its operators were concerned, investors shouldn't make the mistake and count OHI out just yet. Omega Healthcare Investors' restructuring is gaining traction as the company continued to sell non-essential assets in the second quarter and made progress transitioning facilities from struggling operators to healthy operators.

Just as importantly, investors have not seen a major deterioration in Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend coverage stats yet. OHI continues to cover its dividend payout with AFFO, and it has done so for a long time. Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are still quite affordable on a 2018e AFFO-basis, and exhibit a favorable risk-reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

