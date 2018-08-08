Buy The Pullback In Facebook?

Is this a buying opportunity in the social media juggernaut?

Then came the big whiff in EPS guidance.

First, it was the Cambridge Analytical fiasco.

As a professional money manager, I was once again up to my eyeballs in the market on Monday.

I went over every earnings report, every economic report both domestically and abroad. I also looked at hundreds of charts during the day.

There was one chart that caught my eye more than any other one on Monday.

One of the most important moves in the market that I noticed on Monday was the nice "pop" in Facebook (FB).

The stock was a big force in the recent 4.1% pullback in the NASDAQ. This presented yet another "buying opportunity" in the nine-year plus Bull Market. I mentioned this in my article two weeks.

It is now looking like the pullback in Facebook may also be a buying opportunity. I have been monitoring the impact on Facebook's analyst's earnings estimates since their recent big miss in earnings guidance.

So far, I have noticed about a 10% decrease in this year and next year's EPS estimates. I have seen very little change to the consensus 5-year earnings growth rate of the stock.

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

Since Facebook's big miss, I have adjusted my 5-year target price downwards from $365 per share to $335 per share. I will explain how I value this growth stock in a moment.

Consensus earnings estimates for next year are now at $8.35 per share. Facebook now has a reasonable forward PE ratio of 20.9X. By contrast, the S&P 500 is currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 16.5X, but the forward PE ratio of the NASDAQ is currently at 19.1X.

With the consensus five-year average growth rate for the company now at 22.1%, Facebook's shares are currently trading at a discount to their growth rate. The forward PEG ratio of the stock is now currently 0.94X.

This is a very favorable PEG ratio for us "growth at a reasonable price" money managers. Anything around 1X can possibly be buy candidates for us.

Using the current analyst's estimates of $8.35 per share for next year and a projected average annual growth rate over the next five year, this would put Facebook's earnings at a potential of $18.56 per share five years from now.

Now, the issue becomes, what multiple are we going to use for this Social Media juggernaut on those potential future earnings?

The stock has a current PE ratio of 25X. It has a current Forward PE ratio of 20.9X. Facebook has a future growth rate estimate of 22.1. The Forward PE ratio of the NASDAQ is currently 19.1X.

I am using a very conservative multiple of 18X to establish my 5-year target price:

$18.58 X 18 = $335 per share.

This gives the stock 80% upside potential five years from now. I like to buy stocks that have 80% or more upside potential. Facebook currently makes the grade.

But I also like performance along with my value. I am a hybrid investor. I like to combine value with performance (alpha). How has Facebook done since going public back in May of 2012?

Here is what that chart looks like:

Here is what the numbers look like:

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

Between the Cambridge Analytica fiasco and the miss in its recent quarterly earnings report, the stock has had a tough 12 months. Its 12-month return has trailed the return of the S&P 500.

Facebook's three-year returns and five-year returns have been stellar, however. The stock currently passes my alpha test.

I currently own the shares in my Premier (Large-Cap) Growth Portfolio, and I am considering adding more exposure at this level, but I have not decided to pull the trigger yet. I want to give the chart a little longer to firm up.

I am also considering some call options on the stock. I am currently looking at close to the money calls several months out.

Note to Mark Zuckerberg:

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal was one strike against you.

The recent big earnings guidance miss was strike number two.

But you said that it should only impact a few quarters.

I am willing to give you another chance, but one more strike and you are out of my Premier Growth Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.