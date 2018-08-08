Roche: How It Can Rise Despite The Patent Cliff (Part 1 Of 2)

This article provides an overview of Roche and why I think the ADRs, in the $30-31 range, offer a good reward:risk ratio.

The company has made extra efforts to not only survive with its strengths intact, but to actually grow through this process.

Introduction

Perhaps because US institutions own less than 2% of the ADRs of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), the shares represent good value in my analysis. Furthermore, as Part 2 will discuss in detail, I'm hopeful that there has been so much positive news emanating from RHHBY in the past few months that this rock of a stock may finally roll uphill. RHHBY was early amongst Big Pharma to enter the biotech field, and as discussed in Part 2, it is an early mover in the era of personalized medicine. My image of the company is of a strong player that actually moves faster than I thought. I look at RHHBY as an attractive growth-at-a-reasonable-price, or GARP stock, in an industry that was hot and then fell out of favor - but that will get hot again.

With this Part 1 and then Part 2 of the largest biotech company, I complete my review of my 4 favorite biotech stocks. This quartet was discussed right now because I believe that there are technical and fundamental reasons to like biotech again on all time frames, most importantly, the intermediate and long-term time frames. However, we live in the present, and looking short term, the technical divergence between biotech (IBB) and "tech" (QQQ) has grown unusually large over the past few years, so I also like the short-term prospects for biotech to snap back. Fundamentally, time and again when I have dug into the marketed products of large biotech names over the past 1-2 years, I have concluded that the stock's valuation could be met solely by my estimate of the present value of its marketed products, meaning that the pipeline was arguably being given no value. In some cases, such as Gilead (GILD) even now and Biogen (BIIB) when it was cheaper, it could be argued that the pipeline was quite speculative, so the stock price was both cheap but fair. Yet over time, the growth of the biotech industry shows that on balance, pipelines have been productive.

That has sent me to look for biotech stocks with strong profit expectations from approved drugs, and with strong, productive R&D efforts.

This updated analysis has led me to three names as having superior risk-reward ratios based on recent stock prices, albeit the prices are higher right now than when I was accumulating more shares. The other two most favorite stocks I recently discussed were AbbVie (ABBV) and Regeneron (REGN). Neither article is behind a Seeking Alpha firewall quite yet. My #4 favorite, a step below RHHBY, ABBV, and REGN, is GILD, which has the sudden management uncertainty and more pipeline uncertainties in contrast to RHHBY, ABBV, and REGN.

For US investors, both ABBV and REGN, and other leading biotechs with strong cash flows from approved drug products, have advantages over the ADRs of my two favorite drug stocks from the European continent, Roche and Novo Nordisk (NVO). Yet on a pure stock analysis basis, RHHBY especially appears to me to have the most compelling case for new money investment of all pharma or biotech stocks.

Before getting to my points, some of the basics of the ADRs and the structure of the company and its financial reporting should be discussed, especially for US-based investors.

RHHBY: structure, and "the numbers"

This Swiss company lists certain basic information about the ADRs on its website. Roche has two share classes, voting and non-voting. The non-voting shares convert to ADRs at an 8:1 ratio. The ADR program is administered by JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Dividends are declared and paid yearly to all shareholders and ADR holders. ADRs see delayed payment of the dividends while JPM and Roche settle up regarding certain aspects of Swiss withholding. While RHHBY can be traded normally in an IRA, tax credits for Swiss withholding from dividends are available only to standard, non-tax-deferred accounts. Thus, I own RHHBY in a taxable account, but if I wish to do a short-term buy and flip, I do it in an IRA. A DRIP program is available for the ADRs.

A concise, detailed overview of Roche is available via its Fact Sheet.

A very good and somewhat difficult-to-find summary of several aspects of the company's financials is found at its ROFIS web page.

The company's detailed half-year report of July 26, titled Roche reports very strong performance in the first half of 2018, should be reviewed by anyone interested in this stock.

The wording in that title, i.e. "very strong performance," is meaningful. When RHHBY is merely doing well, it headlines its releases with milder wording, such as "good" or the like. I think that management is signaling that the company is indeed performing at or even above its expectations.

From an ADR standpoint, there are 6.9 B shares outstanding. This is derived from the following numbers, quoting from the company's 2017 Annual Report:

At 31 December 2017 the authorised and issued share capital of Roche Holding Ltd, which is the Group's parent company, consisted of 160 million shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each, as in the preceding year. The shares are bearer shares and the Group does not maintain a register of shareholders... At 31 December 2017 702,562,700 non-voting equity securities have been authorised and were in issue as in the preceding year. Under Swiss company law these non-voting equity securities have no nominal value, are not part of the share capital and cannot be issued against a contribution which would be shown as an asset in the balance sheet of Roche Holding Ltd. Each non-voting equity security confers the same rights as any of the shares to participate in the net profit and any remaining proceeds from liquidation following repayment of the nominal value of the shares and, if any, participation certificates. In accordance with the law and the Articles of Incorporation of Roche Holding Ltd, the Company is entitled at all times to exchange all or some of the non-voting equity securities into shares or participation certificates.

The sum of 160 MM plus 702.6 MM comes to 862.6 MM. The ratio of ADRs to non-voting shares is 8:1, so the ADR-equivalent share count is 862.6 X 8 = 6.9 B.

At Monday's closing ADR price of $30.61, that implies a market cap around $210 B.

RHHBY reports in Swiss francs, or CHF, using IFRS rather than GAAP. Its H1 profit surged yoy to about $7.5 B. (Because the exchange rate between CHF and the USD is 1.0, I'm just going to use $ rather than CHF in reporting financial numbers for RHHBY. Be aware of that please, as the exchange rate can and will change.) Much of the yoy profit increase was due to the drop in the US tax rate, but sales grew, operating margins remained strong, and organic growth was in the high-single digits. The one point the company identified as a bit of an outlier was above-trend profits from the line item "royalties and other operating income." (See slide 19 from the slide show that accompanies the earnings release.)

Because RHHBY is confident of ongoing growth despite the challenges, instead of taking H1 results and adding to them, I will adjust for the above-trend royalties/other income and simply project $7.5 B X 2 = $15 B as the forward EPS for RHHBY. With a market cap of $210 B, that gives a forward projected P/E of 14X. This, in turn, gives an earnings yield - the reciprocal of the P/E - of 7%.

Is this attractive? I think so.

The case for an 18X P/E (or greater) for RHHBY

RHHBY is both the world's largest biotech firm and the world's largest diagnostic equipment manufacturer. Nowadays, these businesses complement each other. Increasingly, immuno-oncology (I-O or I/O) and other drugs are developed pari passu with a diagnostic tool. While in the past, these two divisions were just separate parts of a health care conglomerate, now they make a lot of sense under the same roof. About 78% of the company's revenues come from pharma/biotech, and the rest from diagnostics. However, the profit margins are much higher in pharma/biotech, so the profit split is nearly 9:1. Thus we can largely focus on the biotech (pharma) part of RHHBY and just understand that the much smaller diagnostic division has been growing steadily at around 6% per year and is worthy of a market or above-market P/E if viewed as its own asset.

What is holding RHHBY shares/ADRs back? After all, look at the P/E of Merck (MRK) and Eli Lilly (LLY); using GAAP (comparable to IFRS for pharma companies in most respects), their P/Es are much higher than that of RHHBY. Yet RHHBY has the best R&D and has all the tools: world-class clinical trial teams, other regulatory and patent expertise, and strong global marketing capabilities. I think that the stock's multi-year flat-lining is mostly due to two things:

patent cliff/slope of its Big 3 drugs

downbeat view of its I/O program centered on Tecentriq.

I would argue that if a normalized market (SPY) P/E were 15-16X, then an innovator in health care such as RHHBY - with a high quality of earnings due to very high R&D spending - and world-class abilities, would deserve at least an 18X multiple. Note that as a Swiss company, RHHBY is not a member of the SPY.

The basics of the patent issues on RHHBY's three dominant drug products are discussed next.

Patent cliff/slope

Roche, (or, its Genentech subsidiary) developed two major and first-in-class oncology products, Herceptin and Avastin, and obtained marketing rights to a Biogen oncology-autoimmune disease product, Rituxan/MabThera. All three drugs did over $3 B in sales in H1 and represent RHHBY's "Big 3."

MabThera is falling to biosimilars in the EU, and Avastin is both losing sales to newer oncology agents. Both Avastin and Herceptin in the US and EU, and Rituxan in the US, are close to biosim competition. No one knows just how matters will play out in the biosim era, especially in the US, and Mr. Market shies away from uncertainty.

RHHBY has taken certain rearguard actions to protect its Big 3 franchises, but, the Street looks out perhaps 5 years, perhaps only 3 years, and what may now be annualizing at $20 B in annual sales from these 3 products may become, say, $6 B, declining from there. So, how does RHHBY replace $14 B in sales in several years?

That's issue #1.

The layered solution rests on a small number of potential mega-blockbusters. The biggest issue that has worried investors is, or at least was, with the I-O drug Tecentriq.

Tecentriq: up, down, now up again (I think)

When I began researching RHHBY 1 1/2-2 years ago, there was some thinking (promoted by RHHBY amongst others) that Tecentriq's sub-class of I-O drug was superior to the sub-class of the two innovators, Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Keytruda from MRK. Tecentriq's sub-class, the PD-L1 inhibitor type, has a more complex mode of action than PD-1's as exemplified by Opdivo/Keytruda.

Last year, the thinking swung 180 degrees in the other direction following negative trial results for Tecentriq and other members of the PD-L1 class, in contrast to continued positive results in front-line lung cancer for Keytruda and other successes for it and Opdivo.

Given the patent cliff/slope issue for RHHBY and the hopes/expectations that Tecentriq would rapidly reach $5 B in sales and peak higher than that, all of a sudden Tecentriq began to look like an also-ran. With that came the thought that RHHBY would indeed see a sales/earnings drop-off through the patent expiration period, and that its massive R&D effort centered around Tecentriq was mostly wasted. So, there was a double-barreled hit to RHHBY shares.

Not so fast!

Tecentriq has now had a strong run of successful pivotal and non-pivotal studies. The diseases studied include front-line lung cancer, and breast, kidney, and liver cancer. See slides 30-32 for summary data for some information on several studies.

These positive trial results tell me two important things.

The first is the obvious one: I expect Tecentriq to move in the next 2-3 years to be a multi-billion dollar drug, growing again in the US and growing in all regions where it is marketed. I don't expect it to reach the $10 B mark, and the dominance of Keytruda in front-line lung cancer blocks the growth of all "PD" competitors, even Opdivo, but that situation is completely "in" RHHBY stock by now. I see Tecentriq as playing enough of a role in staving off patent cliff/slope sales shrinkage to be a positive again for the stock.

The second potentially big thing from the various positive Tecentriq clinical trials is that Tecentriq is the backbone for a large number of combination treatments with young, early-stage RHHBY drug candidates, as well as with marketed drugs. By gaining approval of a Tecentriq/young drug combination approach to cancer, RHHBY can have a win-win. By combining Tecentriq with a currently-marketed drug, RHHBY may be able to partly fend off biosim competition for the older drug. So since Tecentriq actually is a good I-O agent, it can aid RHHBY's broad oncology strategy as a backbone agent for a growing number of combination approaches to cancer.

RHHBY makes the case that its patent cliff/slope strategy is succeeding

Please see the sequence of slides in the slide show for RHHBY's case that success is indeed underway. I basically buy this argument. The entire presentation, and the flow of the points made from one slide to the next, is important. The single most important slide I think investors should consider is #12 (which also summarizes the latest Tecentriq study results). This slide lays out the specific drugs that RHHBY has chosen to offset the coming drop-off in sales of its Big 3 products.

I am going to focus on this concept in detail in Part 2. I have a somewhat different way of organizing the company's response than the slide shows.

Part 2 will also show the reason why I finally like the chances for the stock to actually pick up support: the flow of positive news about existing or pipeline drugs has become a flood just in the 2+ months since my early June RHHBY article titled 'Big Dog' Biotech Roche Makes Progress: Will The Stock Notice?

Thus, Part 2 will be one that merges a granular look at RHHBY's case that it will grow through the patent cliff/slope issue with what amounts to a momentum-based case that there is so much good stuff happening at the company that as the dead summer season in Europe turns to September, a fresh look at RHHBY could then occur, with the stock then appearing on several 'buy' lists of investment houses.

No guarantees, of course, but I'm impressed that RHHBY has gotten down to work years ago with a forward-looking strategy and is mostly executing on schedule.

Investing goals and concluding points

In summary, RHHBY is trading at a depressed but not hair-shirt valuation. I project that the stock is around a 14X multiple and view that as attractive given the size and many operational and financial strengths of this company. My goals in owning and adding to this stock in the $30 range are as follows:

a 5-year goal that the P/E expands about 30% to about 18X

4% per year EPS growth over those 5 years

7% EPS growth thereafter

therefore, the basic goal is low double-digit 5-10 year total returns

upside to that could come from a faster P/E revaluation.

All sorts of downside risks exist to RHHBY being a profitable investment at its current entry price, and investors should be aware of them.

Investing in RHHBY now is in my view taking a contrarian position that the company will indeed do better than merely muddle through as its Big 3 products lose sales both to biosim competition in their major markets as well as to newer products from competitors. In addition, if the company's board likes what it sees for 2019 and beyond, shareholders have seen slow growth in the dividend in recent years, and a significant increase in the dividend pay-out might occur next year. We might be looking at a 4% forward dividend yield at today's share price.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

