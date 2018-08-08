Can Cameco Corner The Uranium Spot Market?

Kazatomprom is still planning an IPO, would probably not release production on the spot market and drive prices down.

The company will need to go to the spot market which has an annual volume of around only 50 million pounds.

On 25 July, uranium giant Cameco (CCJ) announced that it will indefinitely suspend production at its McArthur River and Key Lake uranium mines in Saskatchewan, leaving just 200 people to keep the facilities on care and maintenance.

The writing was on the wall for a long time as uranium prices have failed to recover since the company initially suspended operations at the two sites in January. It had planned to reopen the mine after 10 months.

What’s interesting is that although the move is expected to cost the company between $40 million and $45 million in severance costs in the third quarter of 2018, its shares have actually gone up since the announcement.

Also, the spot price for U3O8 went up by a whopping $1.90 to $25.90 per pound in the week ended 30 July according to Ux Consulting. I think that there are two major reasons for this.

First, the suspension of McArthur River and Key Lake removes a lot of uranium from the market. Before Cameco put the projects in suspension, they produced 7.2 million pounds over six months in 2017.

Second, Cameco revealed that it plans to meet its 2018 and 2019 commitments through the purchase of 11-15 million pounds of uranium. The company has said that it will be an active buyer in the spot market:

Source: Cameco Q2 earnings presentation

Since Cameco plans on a rolling 12-month basis, this means that for example to meet its first quarter deliveries in 2019, it may have to begin buying in 2018.

The uranium spot and long-term markets

According to the WNA, the annual requirement for the current reactor fleet is 169 mmlb of uranium. The primary supply is 161 mmlb and the secondary supply is 28 mmlb, meaning that the market is oversupplied:

Most utilities have historically entered into long-term contracts for uranium for the bulk of their fuel requirements and they maintain a fuel inventory equivalent to between one and three years of requirements. The utilities are expected to begin renegotiating new long-term contracts one to two years before they fall due.

Keep in mind that the break-even cost for most uranium mines is estimated at between $40 and $50 per pound.

Uranium does not trade on an open market like other commodities and buyers and sellers negotiate contracts privately. However, prices are published weekly by independent market consultants Ux Consulting and TradeTech:

Source: Cameco

What you immediately notice is that there’s a sharp difference in the price of uranium on the spot market and the long-term contracts.

In my article about NexGen (NXE), I gave an example with a Spain-focused uranium company named Berkeley Energia, which in November 2016 managed to get an off-take agreement for two million pounds annually over five years at a fixed price of $43.78 per pound at a time when spot prices were hovering around $18 per pound.

Obviously, Cameco is trying to corner the spot market in a bid to drive up uranium prices and secure better conditions on those attractive long-term contracts. After all, the company did say that the trigger for a restart of McArthur River and Key Lake is a return to acceptable long-term contracting in the market. And Cameco also considers the uranium market to be sentiment-driven rather than purely driven by fundamentals, meaning that spot prices could move regardless of the persistence of a supply glut.

The uranium spot market is not very liquid – it usually does around 50 million pounds per year and most of that is just churn between traders. Since many pounds get bought and sold several times, the rule of thumb is that around half the buying is final.

And if Cameco goes to the spot market for all of its required purchases, we’re talking about close to half of the final buying in 2019 alone. Forget the Kazatomprom production cuts, Cameco might have just announced the biggest news in the uranium space for the past decade.

Speaking of Kazatomprom, I think that the Kazakhs certainly wouldn’t mind a higher spot price considering that in the middle of July, the government announced that the company is among a trio that are currently preparing for possible IPO deals.

Conclusion

Cameco has decided to shut down its McArthur River and Key Lake indefinitely and cover a large part of its 2018 and 2019 commitments through purchases. A lot of those will have to come from the spot market, on which prices are currently much lower than on the long-term market due to a production glut. The spot market is small and illiquid and many pounds of uranium there get bought and sold several times, the rule of thumb is that around half the buying is final. This leads me to think that Cameco could be able to swiftly drive the price up.

The concern is then, if Cameco succeeds and it pushes the market up but volume dries up on the spot market, where will the company get the uranium it needs to meet its commitments? Well, uranium funds like Yellow Cake would be more than happy to lend some product. The latter has just bought 8.1 million pounds of uranium and that will be stored at Cameco’s Port Hope/Blind River facility, meaning Cameco doesn’t even need to move the uranium.

As a whole, I am optimistic that Cameco can put a lot pressure on the uranium sport market by the middle of 2019 and drive up prices, which should bode very well for the share price of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.