Perion Network: Modeling Possible Futures

A financial model is provided to support the findings.You can download the model and place you own assumptions into it for a personalized estimate of intrinsic value.

If CEO Doron Gerstel can turn the company around and grow revenue the stock would be undervalued.

Business Summary

Perion's (PERI) operations can be divided into two parts: advertising which includes Undertone and MakeMeReach, and search which includes CodeFuel and some minor legacy businesses such as SmileBox.

Undertone is a digital advertising business divided into four units:

(a) High Impact Advertisements

(b) Video

(c) Mobile

(d) Native

In addition to creating advertisements and assisting campaigns, they also provide data analytics and analysis. Undertone backs the quality of their work, refunding up to $50,000 of a $200,000 minimum spend if key metrics aren't met.

MakeMeReach is a dashboard for creating, managing and analyzing marketing campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat from one platform. End customers (via marketing agencies) have included: Disney, Warner Brothers, M&M's, Sephora, and PayPal among others. The following resources can assist you in understanding the business better:

MakeMeReach promotional video.

MakeMeReach helicopter view and feedback from Socialyse users.

MakeMeReach partnership with Socialyse which is owned by Havas (OTCPK: OTCPK:HAVSF); one of the world's largest global advertisers.

MakeMeReach case study with Birchbox.

MakeMeReach uses the following yearly pricing matrix:

CodeFuel directs consumers to the Bing search engine as an affiliate marketer capturing a share/percentage of the revenue which Bing generates from search advertisements:

They partner with coders/developers of mobile browsers, mobile launcher apps and chrome extensions (see here), getting the developers' products to install Bing (if the customer doesn't opt out) as the customer's default search engine instead of Google or others:

Coders/developers win by generating revenue above what their respective products produce, Perion wins by generating revenue as an intermediary, Bing wins by getting more users and revenue. Customers get Bing instead of Google until they choose to opt-out (if they do). Historically CodeFuel has also had minor partnerships with Ask.com and Yahoo.

Smilebox lets you send personalized electronic cards/videos via: email, Facebook, Twitter, SMS or a URL. The business generated $6 million of revenue in 2017, as per the Q2 2017 earnings call.

Alexa Traffic Statistics

Alexa.com can be used to see how popular the respective websites have been over the last twelve months. The y-axis provides a relative ranking of popularity, for example, a ranking of 1 equates to being the most popular website in the world, and a ranking of 150,000 equates to being the one hundred and fifty thousandth most popular website in the world. Undertone and Codefuel's popularity seems to have waned recently while MakeMeReach's grew and Smilebox's was static.

Undertone

CodeFuel

MakeMeReach

Smilebox

Historical performance and financials

Perion's total revenue can be segmented between advertising (Undertone and MakeMeReach) and search (CodeFuel) with Smilebox and legacy businesses marginally contributing to the CodeFuel segment.

CodeFuel's revenue declined significantly from 2014 to 2015 when a search agreement (similar to the current one with Bing) with Google wasn't renewed. CodeFuel (and its predecessors) historically detracted from the customer experience using browser toolbars, difficult to uninstall programs and other strategies to direct customers to search results that remunerated Perion. In 2015, Perion failed to comply with Google's evolving standards, so the relationship ended.

CodeFuel has evolved since 2015 and appears to be an ethically upright business now led by a different CEO (Doron Gerstel) since April 2017 and a refreshed board. Microsoft/Bing made CodeFuel eliminate $25 million of recurring revenue in 2017 as part of a network cleanup to make the business comply with Microsoft's compliance requirements. Learning from the failed relationship with Google, Perion complied with Microsoft enabling the extension of their relationship from 2018 till the end of 2020. The Bing relationship commenced in 2013 and should last as long as it's mutually beneficial.

Initially it appeared to me that the Bing relationship would end in the near term much like the Google one did in 2015. Now I believe that Bing sees Perion as a long-term strategic partner valuing the potential user growth and revenue if it's produced in a complaint and ethical manner. The CodeFuel of 2018 looks like an ethical and reputable affiliate business. Excluding the recent one-time network cleanup cost of $25 million, CodeFuel revenue appears to have declined from 2015 to 2016 by $16 million and from 2016 to 2017 by $8 million.

Whether new management can stem the decline and possibly grow revenue remains to be seen, it was reassuring to hear Gerstel mention that the search business guarantees revenues for years to come on the Q1 2018 earnings call. It was mentioned on the Q4 2017 earnings call that they're aiming for new publishers and to add additional products to existing publishers. One untapped possibility is that the company could use Undertone and MakeMeReach to distribute advertisements for other affiliate products on social media where the affiliate profit exceeds the cost using creativity, machine learning and AI. Finally, it was mentioned in the Q2 2017 earnings call that Perion will be investing in CodeFuel moving forward as opposed to merely harvesting revenue from it. Areas noted include custom search and mobile.

On the expense front and as part of his turnaround strategy, Gerstel has done an excellent job reducing general and administrative costs on a permanent basis by $7 million:

Gerstel insists that cost cutting will not detract from research and development outcomes where the company is investing in machine learning and artificial intelligence to increase ad performance and presumably drive efficiency. Regular recent impairment charges are from a string of historical acquisitions before Gerstel where the company overpaid.

Negative net income in previous years has been a poor metric for assessing the company's performance compared to free cash flow after the Google "meltdown":

Ignoring the lost Google FCFF from 2013 and 2014, FCFF and the FCFF margin have steadily improved over the last three years. I've removed the capitalization of development costs above to present a more economically accurate picture:

In 2017, free cash flow allowed $19.5 million of debt (including payment obligations to acquisitions) to be repaid while the cash balance increased by $5 million.

Gerstel's priorities moving forward are twofold:

To grow a unified Undertone and MakeMeReach business unit. To stabilize and ideally grow CodeFuel revenue by leveraging the relationship with Bing, to explore new opportunities.

The quarterly revenue numbers display potential improvement at Undertone for Q1 2018 but it's too early to tell.

Industry Analysis

Resellers of search have previously been listed by Perion (March 2017), as InterActive Corporation's Ask.com (69% market share) and Blucora's infospace (14% market share) which was sold to the private company OpenMail LLC (now System1) in 2016 for $45 million in cash. Leaving CodeFuel with a 17% market share. It appears that Ask.com revenue declined by 20% in 2017 (IAC 10-K, p. 39).

Concerning Undertone, total U.S. digital advertising spending rose from $72.5 billion in 2016 to $88 billion in 2017. Rich media and digital video commercials rose by $3.4 billion.

eMarketer forecasts continued growth for both segments:

Competitive Analysis

In my opinion, CodeFuel is in a weak competitive position for developing new and retaining existing revenue. Bing for partners doesn't appear to have an offering (that I could see) allowing developers to remove the need for CodeFuel as an intermediary yet, but this could happen at any time. Google is also adept at getting users to make Chrome their default browser switching from alternatives like Bing.

Undertone operates in a fragmented environment of monopolistic competition where they attempt to differentiate themselves with high quality work. They face intense competition and a constant requirement to remain at the forefront of technological advancement and creativity. It's concerning that Undertone and MakeMeReach's revenue fell from 2016 to 2017 while the industry experienced robust growth.

Valuation

Description of the model used

I built a combined financial statement and discounted cash flow model for this valuation which you can download here, once you've opened the link, click on the down arrow in the top right corner to download the Excel file. After downloading the Excel file and opening it, click on cell E10 to turn the circuit breaker "OFF." Ensure that Workbook Calculation is set to "Automatic" and the Enable iterative calculation box is ticked; under File >> Options >> Formulas for Excel 2016. In the left-hand margin, you can expand and contract various groups to make the worksheet easier to navigate. Scroll to the Scenario Analysis section beginning at row 315, if you click on the yellow box you can change the inputs for rows 321-324 which drive the income statement, and equity value in the pink cell I413. You can alter any of the assumptions on rows 327-349 which feed into rows 321-324 to see how your own forecasts impact the equity value in cell I413. Please note the disclaimer at row 473.

The default operating scenario in cell G319 is Market calibration which matches the projected discounted cash flows to the stock price of $1.03 as of Aug. 3, 2018. The different operating scenarios produce the following valuations:

$4.14: Extremely bullish case

$2.49: Bull case

$1.03: Market calibration

$0.32: Bear case

($0.41): Extremely bearish case

Extremely bullish case assumptions

Undertone and MakeMeReach grow, CodeFuel stabilizes or grows. Revenue growth is 5% from 2019-30 and 3% after 2030. Gross profit margin is 41.80% after 2018 from efficiency investments incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence. R&D margin stays at 6% while the SG&A margin increases marginally from 25.25% in 2018 to 28.71% in 2030.

Bull case assumptions

Undertone and MakeMeReach grow while CodeFuel revenues marginally decline. Revenue growth is 2.5% after 2018 and 3% after 2030, gross profit margin is 39.80% after 2018 from efficiency investments incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence. R&D margin is kept the same as 2017 at 6.27% and the SG&A margin increases marginally from 26.25% in 2018 to 29.71% in 2030.

Market calibration assumptions

Growth at Undertone and MakeMeReach perfectly offsets the decline at CodeFuel until 2030. Revenue growth is 0% after 2018 and 3% from 2030; Gerstel halts the decline in revenue. The gross profit margin is 37.80% after 2018 from machine learning and artificial intelligence investments. R&D margin steadily increases from 6.45% in 2019 to 8.94% in 2030 to maintain technological competitiveness. SG&A margin increases marginally from 27.25% in 2018 to 30.71% in 2030.

Bear case assumptions

Undertone and MakeMeReach revenues stay flat and CodeFuel revenues decline until 2030. Total revenues decline from 2019-2030 at -2.5% per annum before resuming growth at 3% from 2030. The $8 million dollar decline in search revenue from 2016 to 2017 (separate to the $25 million network cleanup costs) was part of a trend that continues. The gross profit margin declines to 35.80% after 2018 as the cost of sales doesn't decline as much as revenue percentage-wise. R&D margin increases to 8.06% after 2018 to maintain technological competitiveness. SG&A margin increases from 28.25% in 2018 to 31.71% in 2030.

Extremely bearish case assumptions

The Microsoft/Bing partnership ceases at the end of 2020 and legacy revenue is cancelled (Point 6.6). Undertone and MakeMeReach revenues grow at 3% after 2021. The gross profit margin is 33.80% after 2018. R&D margin increases to 9.82% to maintain an adequate dollar value of investment supporting technological competitiveness. SG&A increases from 29.25% in 2018 to 32.71% in 2030.

Conclusions

Of the five possible futures, the bear case seems most probable to me in the medium to long term; I'm skeptical that the decline in CodeFuel revenue can be halted, I think that the gross margin will compress as CodeFuel revenue declines and Undertone faces more demand for programmatic ads, and that the R&D margin will increase as revenue falls but more R&D is required for technological competitiveness. There are positives such as Gerstel's turnaround experience, his sales-first focus, the pruning of corporate overhead by $7-8 million, the signaling of future investment into CodeFuel, and the seamless integration of MakeMeReach into Undertone.

Regardless of the man, though, Undertone is operating in a highly competitive and technologically evolving marketplace where revenues must rise to offset ever increasing operating costs and the probabilistically declining revenue from CodeFuel, which compresses margins. My concerns are compounded by Undertone and MakeMeReach's declining revenues from 2016 to 2017 as the digital advertising industry grew by double digits; this suggests competitiveness challenges. Pairing this reality with the departure of the Chairman, CFO, Director Ronen, the General Manager of Search, and the previous CEO, concerns me.

The tail risk that Bing presents in the extremely bearish case is also concerning. I'm not putting a line in the sand, though, and staying bearish at all costs and I don't have a short position. If Gerstel succeeds in growing revenue, I'd consider a long position and take my hat off to what would be a remarkable business achievement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.