FirstEnergy: Solid Income At An Inexpensive Valuation

With some profit growth and due to its low valuation, share price gains are possible as well.

FirstEnergy provides stable income. Its dividend is well covered by earnings and cash flows.

The bankruptcy of FES will not be a major headwind for the parent company.

With its 4.0% dividend yield, FirstEnergy (FE) can provide solid income to investors. Shares of the company are not trading at a high valuation. The business looks stable and could provide share price growth to top things off.

Business Overview

FirstEnergy is an electric utility that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. FirstEnergy also provides services such as energy management.

The majority of FirstEnergy's businesses are regulated, which allows for steady and consistent earnings and cash flows. This includes the company's segments Regulated Distribution & Regulated Transmission.

Source: FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is active in several states on the East Coast and in the Midwest, where it generates electricity via coal and hydro, primarily. With its market capitalization of $17 billion, FirstEnergy belongs to the biggest 15 electric utilities in the United States.

FirstEnergy's subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy a couple of months ago, but the parent company is shielded from any fallout. FirstEnergy plans to focus on its regulated businesses going forward, which will provide even more stable cash generation and profitability.

Profitability And Growth Outlook

Electric utilities are not active in a high-growth industry, but under the right circumstances, they nevertheless can generate solid earnings growth. FirstEnergy's profitability is highly dependent on the regulatory framework, which is an important factor for rate increases. FirstEnergy will, for example, file the first base rate case in almost 25 years for Potomac Edison (Maryland) this summer. Such base rate increases and other regulated items were the main growth driver for FirstEnergy's profitability during the second quarter:

Source: FirstEnergy Q2 Presentation

Thanks to substantially higher profits for FirstEnergy's Regulated Distribution business, the company was able to grow its operating earnings by $0.18 on a per-share basis.

Source: FirstEnergy Q2 Presentation

For the current year, FirstEnergy forecasts profits per share of $2.25 to $2.55. At the midpoint of the guidance range, this means an EPS of $2.40. Based on the forecasted growth rate, investors can expect profits per share of roughly $2.95 in 2021.

This earnings per share growth will be achieved via several measures, rate increases being one of them. FirstEnergy is additionally cutting expenses, for example, via offering early retirement packages to employees in order to lower corporate expenses. More than 500 employees have already accepted these voluntary offers in the last two months. This alone should lower FirstEnergy's expenses by dozens of millions annually ($30 million, if the average pay was $60,000).

Tax reform changes things for FirstEnergy but will not necessarily be a major tailwind for the company. FirstEnergy's corporate tax rate will decline substantially, but as a regulated utility, FirstEnergy is obliged to lower its rates to pass tax savings on to consumers. FirstEnergy has proposed to lower its base rates by roughly $250 million on an annual basis, the tax reform impact on actual net profits will therefore be negligible. The decline in FirstEnergy's base rate will be a one-time item, though investors can expect that the base rate will start rising again once the tax rate change has been lapped.

Dividend Payments And Valuation

FE data by YCharts

FirstEnergy's dividend has not been changed over the last couple of years. The payout was cut during 2013, though. Right now, shares offer a dividend yield of 4.0%, which is relatively in line with what the dividend yield has been since 2015.

Compared to the broad market's dividend yield of 1.8% the current dividend yield FirstEnergy offers looks relatively compelling. Based on earnings per share of ~$2.40 during 2018, FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is not really high at ~60%. Another dividend cut seems unlikely, especially since earnings per share are forecasted to grow over the coming years.

When we look at FirstEnergy's latest 10-K filing, we see that cash generation is very strong:

With annual operating cash flows of $3.8 billion and free cash flows of $1.2 billion (capex totaled $2.6 billion during FY 2017), the dividend looks well covered by cash flows.

Total dividend payments are $700 million annually, based on a share count of 486 million, so FirstEnergy has paid out a bit more than half of its free cash flows to its owners via dividends during the last year.

With its shares trading at $36.20, FirstEnergy is valued at almost exactly 15 times this year's earnings, which is a relatively inexpensive valuation relative to how the market is valued (17.6 for the S&P 500).

FE PE Ratio (7y Median) data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that FirstEnergy has been valued at above 15 times earnings most of the time over the last 15 years, although profits in the very recent past were impacted by one-time items. Nevertheless, the fair earnings multiple seems to be in the 16-17 range based on how FirstEnergy was valued from 2006 to 2016.

FirstEnergy also looks inexpensive relative to the cash flows the company generates. Shares are valued at ~14 times annual free cash flows right now. This means that shares trade with a free cash flow yield of 7% at the current price.

The combination of an inexpensive valuation that leaves some multiple expansion upside, a 4% dividend yield, and some earnings growth (management forecasts a 6-8% growth rate through 2021) could provide compelling total returns over the coming years. Even without any changes to FirstEnergy's valuation shares would deliver 10-12% annually as long as FirstEnergy can hit its EPS growth goal.

For an electric utility that operates in a regulated industry and that is primarily seen as an income investment, a low-double-digits total return outlook is not bad at all.

Bottom Line

FirstEnergy will likely be able to deliver compelling total returns over the coming years through dividend payments as well as through earnings per share growth that will allow for rising share prices. Shares are not trading at an expensive valuation right here.

The situation with FirstEnergy Solutions' bankruptcy will in all likelihood not negatively impact the parent company, and the subsidiary has enough cash on hand to continue operations while restructuring.

For investors that seek stable income and some share price appreciation potential inexpensively, FirstEnergy could be worthy of a closer look at the current valuation.

