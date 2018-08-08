Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Jumps Early As Betting On Blockbuster Begins

A sum-of-the-parts valuation justifies a 75% increase in the stock's price once the issue with the FDA is sorted out.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (CMOPF) is a company with a specialized focus on gastroenterology and endoscopy. They develop and manufacture products which are distributed globally. Cosmo just published the 2018 Half-Year Report (see also: earnings call slides).

Focus remains on the new drug application of Methylene Blue MMX (MB-MMX), a drug to improve adenoma detection rate. For more information on MB-MMX, read this.

On May 9, Cosmo received a letter from the FDA, stating that the agency has identified unspecified deficiencies regarding the approval of Methylene Blue MMX. As a result, the stock got hammered and lost about 20% (1h chart):

Cosmo commented on the report: "The FDA did not raise any safety or manufacturing concern. The CRL states instead that, although the outcome of the phase III trial has translated in a statistically significant outcome, the outcome is not sufficiently "robust" and thus recommends Cosmo to provide confirmation of effectiveness with a second phase III trial."

A second phase III trial would be the worst case scenario, as it delays the application significantly (2 years). But things are just not that clear at the point in time. "We are extremely disappointed for all patients looking for more effective colonoscopy and we strongly disagree with the FDA conclusions," said Alessandro Della Chà, chief executive officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV. "This decision fails to consider the benefit-risk of Methylene Blue MMX and the high unmet medical need. We believe the concerns raised by the FDA are fully addressable, thus we will work to have a meeting with the FDA as quick as possible." This meeting has just taken place on July 25, and the result is going to be announced once available.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Situation

First and foremost, the table below illustrates Cosmo's financial development since its IPO:

The financial situation is very healthy. Cosmo has grown without raising any significant debt. They actually generate net income in terms of interest (2017: MEUR 2.9 vs. 2016: MEUR 4.75).

But the company is currently not able to generate positive FCF to equity due to increasing costs, which relate to the build up of the U.S. marketing and sales organization, but also to costs associated with future product launches. These headwinds are of course transitory and offset by growth in the long run. I assume Cosmo to become FCF positive again by 2020, if MB-MMX is going to be approved this year.

My expectations for key financial figures are as follows:

Cosmo is currently generating revenues from three different products with two more (Rifamycin and MB-MMX) to come in the next 12 months. With these two products being close to registration, Cosmo is in terms of life cycle close to the end of a prolonged R&D phase and therefore close to entering the return phase. Hence, the cash flow situation will improve significantly while the balance sheet is already solid (equity ratio: 94%).

Valuation

Now, let's translate the MB-MMX story into numbers in order to see why it is right now the key driver for the stock. The result of my sum-of-the-parts analysis is as follows:

I have estimated the cash flows for each of Cosmo's products until 2022. For Lialda and Uceris I expect the revenues to decline due to generics. The expected revenues for Eleview, Rifamycin, Remimazolam and MB-MMX are based on Cosmo's own prediction for peak sales and their respective timing. Another assumption to be made is the percentage of revenues Cosmo receives in royalty and manufacturing income. Here, I relied on existing data for Lialda and Uceris, while considering Cosmo's data and my best estimates for the products that have not yet been launched. I also adjusted the cash flows for the risks related to the success probability of the products' implementation. Although the MB-MMX approval cannot yet be safely assumed, I have calculated the present values with a success probability of 100% rather than 75%, which is commonly considered for products close to the approval by the FDA.

The most crucial and difficult part is estimating the residual value of the products. My calculation is based on the income generated in the years after sales are anticipated to peak in relation to Cosmo's unlevered cost of equity and a negative growth rate as of that point in time. Regarding MB-MMX, I have conservatively estimated sales to decline 15% annually. In terms of the cost of equity, I calculated the residual values with 8% consistently even though I expect this number to decrease over time due to Cosmo maturing further and being less volatile (lower beta).

The sum-of-the-parts analysis results in a PV of MCHF 3189. Other assets, which I want to consider as well, have a value of MCHF 458. The sum of these two figures, divided by the number of shares, indicates that my fair value for Cosmo is CHF 243 per share.

Technicals

I know, my price target sounds quite ambitious, but especially in the case at hand the chart is a useful tool to put things in perspective. From late 2011 until mid-2014 the stock climbed from CHF 16 to CHF 197 or gained 1100% percentage-wise. Since that parabolic rally, Cosmo has consolidated four long years and attracted some buyers at the 50% retracement recently. Hence, the MB-MMX approval is the perfect catalyst to lift the stock to a new all time high and my price target subsequently, which sits near the 1.27 fib extension. Additionally, one could consider the weekly bullish RSI divergence as a trigger for the next move up.

Risks

The last section focuses on the companies specific or idiosyncratic risks, which I judge as relevant (see page 20 for Cosmo's view on principal risks and uncertainties).

Generic competition and intellectual property rights: Cosmo's most important products have not been approved, so there are no headwinds coming from generics anytime soon. Commercial success of products: commercial acceptance of Cosmo's products cannot be guaranteed and depends on their and their partners ability to establish appropriate reimbursement for their products. Regulatory risks: most obviously, a major risk factor is the failure of a products' approval or a delay due to, e.g., another phase III trial, as the latter implies additional costs and postpones revenue generation. In regards to the delay, a complete response letter from the FDA, which Cosmo has received on May 23, delays a product's entry to the market by an average of 14 months and companies that receive the letters take an average of seven months just to respond to them. Quite striking, that Cosmo has already submitted a Type A Meeting Request and Briefing Document to the FDA to discuss the Complete Response Letter, just 36 calendar days after they received the CRL. They must have either been prepared for it or only a minor adjustment in, e.g., labeling has to be taken care of.

We don't know what the FDA has exactly criticized, but here are the aspects they could have addressed:

Deficiencies Related to the Manufacturing Site Deficiencies Related to Drug Safety Deficiencies Related to Drug Efficacy Deficiencies Related to Generic Drug Bioequivalence Deficiencies Related to Product Quality/Stability Deficiencies Related to Statistical Errors in the Application Deficiencies Related to Proposed Product Labeling

Cosmo-CEO Alessandro Della Chà talked about the issue with Finanz und Wirtschaft, where he remarks that the FDA and Cosmo have agreed to only perform one study in a Special Protocol Assessment )(SPA) and also agreed with Cosmo's proposed design of the Phase III trial for MB-MMX. They would have already done the second study if they would have known about the necessity. In addition he again stressed that there are absolutely no safety issues in regard to MB-MMX.

On Monday, the stock has gained 7.27%. I assume this to be prepositioning for positive news from the FDA. If Cosmo continues to climb into the event we could actually see a sell on the news in the aftermath of the announcement, which is not my base case. Anyway, I expect a buy-the-dip mentality once MB-MMX is ready to be launched in 2018.

Conclusion

A failure of MB-MMX approval is very unlikely. Hence, the risk for further downside is very limited while the upside potential is significant.

Buy at market, T/P 243, S/L 85 (CHF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMOPF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.