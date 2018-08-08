Can The Board Of Directors Get Control Of Musk Before The Next Tweet?

In mid-July, Seeking Alpha Contributor Bill Maurer wrote a great analysis of the Elon Musk Mini-Sub “Pedo Guy” comment. His article can be found here. Bloomberg did a great analysis on Musk in May, which can be found here. Tesla (TSLA) has become a divisive topic and Musk has become attached to the success of the company. There have been multiple articles critical of Elon Musk’s behavior. Just Google “Elon Musk Behavior.”

The most recent earnings call featured The Elon Musk apology tour. During the Q&A:

“First of all, I'd like to apologize for being impolite on the prior call. Honestly, I think there's really no excuse for bad manners and I was violating my own rule in that regard. Certainly, I have some excuse. There are reasons for it in that I'd gotten no sleep and been working sort of 110-hour, 120-hour weeks. But, nonetheless, there's still no excuse. My apologies for not being polite on the prior call.”

Source: Tesla Q2 Earnings Web Cast (21:29)

It was a pretty good apology and a good sign for the firm. The market reacted very favorably to the results. But by the end of the weekend, Elon could not help himself. On Sunday morning Mr. Musk decided to tweet what he thought was a funny joke.

“The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer on Sunday tweeted an often-parodied clip from the film “Downfall.” In Musk’s version of the movie about Hitler’s last days, the dictator is a short seller haranguing his aides about losing money at every turn because Tesla’s shares are rising with the growing success of the mass-market Model 3 sedan”

Source: Bloomberg

Frankly, it was just a stupid joke and if another person posted this video, it would be in poor taste. However, Elon Musk is worth about $20 billion and runs multiple companies including a $58 billion public company. And this incident occurred literally days after Musk apologized on an official quarterly earnings call.

There is no reason for him to even be on social media. So, the question is, have we seen the last of disappointing Elon Musk? Will Elon keep doing this? Apologize on every quarterly call? Apologize often on Twitter, because of Twitter? Major shareholders do not want to wake up and see their celebrity CEO getting dragged on Twitter. How can the Tesla board take control of this problematic situation?

They cannot! The Tesla Board of Directors has lost control of their CEO. The success of Tesla is directly tied to Elon Musk. Without Musk TSLA is a car firm with bad numbers and no vision. With him at least they have a visionary leader that give investors assurance for the long term.

The board has no real power other than a stern lecture or termination. The board has already spoken to Musk more than once. They cannot fire him. The removal of Elon Musk would damage the brand beyond repair. There are no ways to discipline Musk without a public backlash and share price damage.

Overall, the joke short seller video of “Downfall” will just be another example of the wild world of Tesla. Most will try and ignore it but where does it end? The next joke could be much worse. The next bad decision might not be on Twitter. I seriously question Elon Musk remaining on any social media.

This all happened on August 5-6. On Tuesday morning August 7, Musk Tweeted:

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured"

This is just another example of Musk acting in his nontraditional fashion. The stock halted trading then went soaring and closed at $379 up almost 11% so clearly, the market liked this tweet, which was soon after the Financial Times reported that the Saudia Arabia sovereign wealth fund purchased a $2 billion stake in Tesla. There are many assumptions surrounding this timeline on Twitter and I will leave that conversation for the comments section.

Musk has found success and failure with his Twitter account. He has 22.3 M followers. After this latest tweet on August 7th, there is a tremendous amount of risk attached to tweets that might be viewed by regulators as market manipulation. Market manipulation was the talk on CNBC, Bloomberg, and financial twitter between 2-3 on 8/7/18. By 4 pm Market Watch published an article "Did Elon Musk break any laws with his going-private tweet today?" Let us see what happens with regulators but moves like these two tweets create terrible press. That cannot continue. If anything comes of the "going-private" tweet, it will likely lead to financial and possible legal exposure.

Elon Musk should no longer direct his Twitter. He should not press send most importantly. He is just going to make another mistake.

Let the numbers and the cars speak. Let the revenue and profits talk on the Street. If Tesla can back it up. Until Tesla shows a profit like Musk claims, he should stop tweeting. If the Board cannot control their CEO and the CEO is too important to replace then maybe Tesla just needs a new Board. Without the brother of the CEO.

