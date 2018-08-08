How To Increase Dividend Safety And Maintain Dividend Payments

A common problem for Dividend Growth Investors

One problem that I think every investor has faced at one time or another is one where a particular holding, especially a long time holding, runs into some issues that change the investor's estimation of the risk of holding shares in that company. This is an issue when the estimation of the risk increases while at the same time the potential for reward does not proportionally increase. For dividend growth investors, this increased risk is often associated with a risk to the dividend.

For the investor focused on dividends, if there is another stock they want with around the same yield but with a lower risk, the decision is pretty simple. Where it gets more complicated is when there isn’t a stock with better risk characteristics at a similar yield. So one is faced with the unappealing choice of either accepting the higher risk or accepting lower income.

Here is one way I deal with this problem

There is no rule that requires an investor to put all the cash obtained from trimming one position into just one security. Selecting one or more securities to buy with the proceeds can help mitigate or even eliminate the loss of income. Below is a screen shot from my broker of a transaction where I did exactly that.

Over the last few months, I have decided that the risk in the Skilled Nursing REIT sector is a bit higher than I am comfortable with. I still like the two companies I own in this sector, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), but I wanted to reduce my exposure some to this sector. At the same time, I liked the prospects of Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) and wanted to own more shares of it. Easy enough to sell some shares of OHI and SBRA and use that cash to buy SKT. The problem lay in that the yield for SKT was significantly below that of OHI and SBRA.

The shares of SBRA produced $67.50 a quarter and the shares of OHI produced $75.90 a quarter. Putting the cash from the sales all into SKT would only have produced about $100 in quarterly dividends. That would have resulted in a ~$40 loss in income. This is where the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) comes in. By buying 500 shares of it, I get a quarterly income of $114 which coupled with 95 shares of SKT totals ~$147 of quarterly dividends.

Using this tactic, you can both reduce risk and not lose (or lose less) income. It doesn’t reduce risk as much as it might have because I still have a risk that I will need to replace a high yield position with a lower yielding one. Right now, however, I think EXG is a better risk than OHI or SBRA, so this trade made sense.

A look at some of the securities I use for this tactic

I hold 3 Closed-End Funds (CEFs) for the purpose of producing high current income. I don’t expect them to increase their distribution or to increase in price much. Their purpose is to provide me with extra cash each month to buy more shares of dividend growing companies.

I currently own 3 such funds, all from Eaton Vance. They are: the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO), the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY), and the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG). ETO has the lowest current yield at 7.92% and EXG has the highest at 9.63%. Each pays monthly (on the last day of the month). Currently, I paid less for the shares than the current market price.

If one is going to invest in CEFs, one site to bookmark as a reference is CEFConnect. Below I will provide slides of the summary screen that site has for each of my 3 holdings.

Figure 1 EXG Data

The overview of EXG above shows several items to consider. First, with the plot of share price and NAV, it can be seen that for the most part EXG trades at a discount to its NAV. This is a good thing for a CEF, especially one with a managed distribution, because it generates the distribution it pays on from the NAV. So you get a better and safer yield when the shares trade at a discount to NAV. Of late, the shares have traded at a small premium. One thing to note is that on average I paid only $9.09 for my shares in EXG, well below the average, current and 52-week high values for the NAV.

Note also that the overall trend for the NAV is flat to slightly up (especially since the start of 2017, when EXG cut the distribution from 8.13 cents a month to 7.6 cents a month). Basically, what I look for is a CEF where the managed distribution is large enough that the NAV isn’t dramatically increasing, but is also small enough that the NAV is not declining either.

Above is a YChart that shows price and NAV and shows that after 2012 the fund pretty much stabilized. In my mind, the reason for the dividend cut in 2017 was that after 2012 the recovery was strong enough to support a bigger dividend than the fund could really support longer term.

The table above, also from CEFConnect, shows what a managed distribution means. Basically, the distribution comes from a combination of income (dividends mostly), short- and long-term capital gains and ROC. Because ROC is part of the mix, an investor should keep an eye on NAV and make sure it isn’t declining. It’s okay if it bounces around a bit, but the general trend should be flat to slightly increasing.

Ordinarily you want to try and keep the price you pay for shares below the current NAV (that way you have more assets working for you than you have capital at risk). Because I bought lots of shares when they were cheaper than they are today, I have some cushion to buy more shares even though currently the shares trade at a premium to NAV.

Figure 2 ETO Data

ETO trades at a less favorable price (the share price is at a higher premium to NAV than is EXG) and has a lower yield. That’s partly why I added ETY to my holdings. I have, however, managed to buy shares below the current NAV value (as well as a few cents on average below even the 52-week low). There have been periods where the price is a good bit lower than the market price and that is the best time to buy. With the lower yield, shares at this time offset less of an income loss, but I still have enough cushion that such a purchase can improve my portfolio. For me, since I want the regular income payments, the relatively flat NAV shows that the continued distribution payment is fairly safe.

Figure 3 ETY Data

I first began buying ETY, as an alternative to ETO, back at the end of March when I sold some shares of ETO and some shares of STAG Industrial (STAG) to buy shares of ETY. I paid about $11.47 a share (with commissions) when the NAV was around $12.00. That was part of the reason I added ETY, ETO at the time was often trading above its NAV so I wanted a similar investment that was selling at a discount. Careful buying has allowed me to accumulate shares at a cost that is around a $1 below the current NAV. The trend in the NAV is a little better than flat, especially over the last 2 years or so. If this continues for a while, I would expect an increase in the distribution. While that would be nice, I expect that to be a year or more away at best.

When buying any of these CEFs, I think you can’t go wrong with a yield that is above 8% and at a price where your average price per share will remain below the current NAV value. Even when averaging up from a lower share price, I wouldn’t pay more than a 2% premium to NAV. Currently, all 3 of these, EXG, ETO, and ETY, are trading at a premium to NAV. ETO is above a 3% premium so I wouldn’t consider buying it at all right now. ETY and EXG are both below a 2% premium, so depending on one’s needs I would consider buying them. Remember, it’s not just about increasing the dividends received, it’s also about paying a reasonable price for the stocks and to increase the overall safety of the portfolio.

What to watch for going forward?

The main thing to keep an eye on for each of these funds is the NAV. It will bounce around, sometimes a lot. The thing to be alert for is a sustained downward trend. Remember, it’s the NAV that generates the cash for the distributions. As long as that doesn’t decline, the fund should be able to continue paying distributions like it has in the past.

It’s also important to look at the NAV when buying more shares. Ideally, you want to pay less than the NAV when buying shares. At a minimum, you want to keep your average share cost below the current NAV.

Conclusion

It’s important to remember that one is managing a whole portfolio, not a series of unconnected investments. A such, you can and should look at all your holdings when you take investment actions. One way to do this is to replace stocks that are trimmed to reduce risk with a set of stocks that improves on the performance of the shares being replaced.

Oftentimes trimming a position where the dividend is at risk means the share price has declined and the yield increased. Rather than taking the hit to dividend income that reducing risk by just replacing some of the shares with that position can entail, it can work out that a package of stocks will both have better risk characteristics and similar income production. I use EXG, ETO, and ETY to help balance the income produced when I trim positions due to wanting to lower risk. Perhaps a similar tactic can work for others.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below. SA has also added a like button at the bottom of articles.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXG, ETO, ETY, SKT, SBRA, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.