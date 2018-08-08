Brookfield Renewable Partners Is A Bargain

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) units continue to offer compelling value after the firm posted strong operational, balance sheet, and investment results in Q2 that portray an attractive growth runway. Meanwhile, units continue to trade near 52-week lows and yield nearly 6.5%.

Safety

Management took measures during Q2 to shore up its BBB+ credit rating by refinancing ~$1.1 billion of debt, maintaining asset level debt at an average duration of over a decade, lowering interest costs by 25 basis points, and extending the duration of the corporate credit facility to five years, leaving them with considerable liquidity of $1.7 billion. Furthermore, only 14% of debt is floating rate, and outstanding debt has decreased by ~$450 million overall year over year.

This puts them in very strong financial position, especially considering that their current liquidity is sufficient to handle nearly all of their debt maturities through 2021. As a result, BEP is excellently positioned to react opportunistically to volatility in global markets on behalf of its investors. Meanwhile, its distribution looks very safe, given the long-term and stable contracts protecting most of its cash flows and the strength of the balance sheet alongside the 74% normalized payout ratio.

Growth

BEP had both good and bad news on the growth front in Q2. The bad news was that low water levels in North America during the quarter hampered their energy production (11% below historical averages and down 18% year over year) and, therefore, their cash flow generation (declining 5% year over year). Another negative is that renewable energy assets remain richly valued around the globe, leaving fewer obvious opportunities for management to deploy capital at a significant margin of safety. Finally, government renewable energy subsidies are declining in key markets like the U.S. and China, removing a potentially strong tailwind for growth and profitability.

However, there are still numerous reasons for optimism about the growth story. Despite the disappointing production in their largest business assets, revenue still grew 7.6% year over year, and total production capacity increased by nearly 70% year over year. Furthermore, thanks to operating strength, cost cutting from improved economies of scale in core markets, and accretive acquisitions, BEP grew normalized FFO/unit 16% year over year during Q2 and has grown FFO/unit by 5% year over year in the first half of the year and should pick up even more in the second half assuming water levels resume their historical trends, more efficiencies are harvested, and more developments come online (assets generating $5 million of additional FFO annualized are expected to begin generation in the second half of this year with more to come in 2019 and beyond). Given that the forward yield currently stands at ~6.5%, this is a very solid growth rate.

Another major positive moving forward is that declining government subsidies could actually be a positive for BEP. Due to its competitive advantages from its capital access, global scale, and operational excellence, BEP is uniquely positioned to be one of the few investors to capitalize on the massive (and growing) demand for renewable assets. Many smaller competitors won't have access to the capital or relationships necessary to capture the deals that Brookfield will and furthermore likely won't be able to generate attractive returns without the operational expertise that BEP brings to the table. Hence, BEP's barrier to entry moat will likely strengthen in the coming years, enabling it to drive higher profits.

To capitalize on rich valuations and the trend of increasing demand vs. reducing subsidies, BEP has been exiting non-core markets (such as South Africa during Q2) at attractive prices in order to raise capital to strengthen its competitive positioning in more opportunistic core markets by increasing its relationships and economies of scale within those regions.

Finally, it is important to note that despite hydro production falling during the quarter, each of the other divisions (wind, solar, and storage) experienced strong year-over-year growth in cash contributions during Q2. Additionally, hydro operational efficiencies improved, setting the stage for that branch to outperform once natural conditions revert to the historical mean.

Valuation

Despite its safe and growing distribution, BEP is trading around 52-week lows and boasts a forward yield near 6.5% with management guiding for continued mid-single digit distribution growth for the foreseeable future. This is a very reasonable assumption, given that BEP's growth investments should enable it to achieve high-single digit FFO/unit growth rates, and the balance sheet is strong with good liquidity and is also backed by a A-rated parent (Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)).

Given these factors, investors should be able to expect double-digit returns moving forward, making units appear significantly undervalued and the likelihood for capital raises to come from non-core market, premium valued dispositions rather than additional unit issuance. As management pointed out:

If you compare how our business trades from a public valuation perspective relative to private valuations, we obviously trade at a deep discount in public markets. And so, then, it would lead one to conclude that capital recycling should be an important part of our strategy to raise capital.

Investor Takeaway

BEP remains one of the best real asset bargains on the market today as the disconnect between private and public valuations offers investors an opportunity to harvest considerable value. Long term, BEP should offer investors outsized risk-adjusted returns, thanks to its strong financial position, attractive distribution yield, and strong growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.