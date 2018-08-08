Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) CEO Jodie Morrison on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, Mina. This is Amy Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Keryx. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today’s call to discuss our second quarter 2018 financial results. The agenda for our call today will be as follows. Jodie Morrison, our Interim CEO, will open with a brief introduction. Scott Holmes, our CFO, will review highlights from the second quarter and Jodie will return to deliver closing remarks. Doug Jermasek, who typically joins us for the quarterly call is on vacation this week and off the grid and we hope he’s having a great time.

After the prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A. We issued a press release a short while ago reporting our consolidated financial results, recent commercial progress and other business updates. We're using slides today to support our call that can be accessed through the Investor and Media section of our website.

This conference call will be archived via webcast and available on Keryx's website, keryx.com, for at least the next 15 days.

We'll be discussing the proposed merger with Akebia Therapeutics on this call.

I'll now turn the call over to Jodie.

Jodie Morrison

Thank you, Amy and good morning to all of you who have joined us for this call. The past three months have been a period of change and growth for Keryx. Importantly during this time, which included the announcement of a change of leadership and a proposed merger with Akebia Therapeutics, the full Keryx team remains focused on our top priority, maximizing the potential of Auryxia.

In the second quarter, more chronic kidney disease patients with hyperphosphatemia and iron deficiency anemia were treated with Auryxia. We reported a doubling of prescription demand as compared to the second quarter of 2017 and a greater than 70% increase in product revenue. This growth led to a full point gain in market share in the quarter when compared to the first quarter of this year.

At the end of the quarter, we announced a proposed merger with Akebia Therapeutic. I’ll spend a few minutes reviewing the rationale for the merger before handing it over to Scott who will provide more details on the quarter.

Looking now at slide 7, we believe the strategic opportunities inherent in this transaction are compelling and together as a combined company will accelerate the growth potential beyond what either company could achieve separately. The merger creates a fully integrated renal company with a complementary portfolio, comprised of Keryx’s FDA approved Auryxia and Akebia’s product candidate Vadadustat.

Patients with CKD who are anemic are often iron deficient and Auryxia is the only iron tablet approved in the United States to treat dialysis dependency KD patients for hyperphosphatemia and non-dialysis dependent CKD patients for iron deficiency anemia. As kidney disease progresses, patients have a reduced ability to make erythropoietin or EPO, the protein that is necessary to produce red blood cells that Vadadustat mechanism of action is designed to mimic the physiologic production of EPO and enhanced mobilization of iron, which is necessary for effective red cell production.

With both products, if Vadadustat is approved, our combined company will have a portfolio with a potential to manage anemia across the spectrum of patients with CKD. We believe this represents a remarkable opportunity that will create value not just for our shareholders, but for the patient community as well. The combined company will leverage Akebia’s strong research and development capabilities and their global commercial collaboration with Keryx’s commercial and medical affairs capabilities, including our long-standing relationships with the nephrology community.

Combining these capabilities and these two assets in one organization will enable us to maximize the potential for Auryxia and build launch momentum for Vadadustat in the US, subject to FDA approval. If approved, we believe this transformative merger creates a new fully integrated company that will be well positioned to be the partner of choice for the renal community and we’ll have a platform from which to grow and become one of the leading renal company in the world.

We're enthusiastic for this merger and the opportunities that it may bring including potential operating and product portfolio synergies and accelerated growth potential, which we believe will drive significant value creation. We will be filing the supporting documents with the SEC in the coming weeks and look forward to further discussions as we seek shareholder approval for the transaction.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Scott.

Scott Holmes

Thank you, Jodie. I'm pleased to report the highlights of the second quarter and the continued momentum that we are seeing for Auryxia. Today, we are reporting a strong second quarter for Auryxia. Net US product sales for the quarter were 24.1 million, 71% greater than the second quarter of 2017. Our gross to net adjustment for the quarter came in at 49% or three points higher than the 46% we saw in the same quarter of 2017. This 49% follows the 50% we reported in the first quarter of 2018 and we continue to expect our full year 2018 gross to net adjustment to be in the low to mid-50% range.

The strong revenue growth in the quarter was driven by more than 100% growth in prescription demand compared to the second quarter of 2017, which we believe was driven by growth in both hyperphosphatemia and iron deficiency anemia indications. While we are not in a position to provide a detailed breakdown of the prescriptions attributable to IDA or hyperphosphatemia, as we have pointed out during our IDA launch, there are a few indicators of IDA uptake worth tracking and we will note those here.

First, as noted previously, we expect the majority of IDA prescriptions to come via the IMS channel and therefore IMS should become a larger portion of our business over time. In the second quarter of 2018, our mix of business was consistent with the first quarter of 2018 at 59% IMS, 41% specialty, which we believe indicates growth coming fairly equally from both the hyperphosphatemia and IDA indications. It is important to note that while the IMS specialty mix has been an important historical indicator, it will become less relevant as we move forward as Davita has announced that they will be closing their specialty pharmacy by the end of the third quarter. As a result, we expect prescriptions that have historically come through Davita Rx will now come through the IMS channel.

The second indicator of uptake in IDA that we highlighted at launch was that average tablets per Auryxia prescription should come down over time as more IDA prescriptions are written. This is due to the different daily dosing schedule for hyperphosphatemia and IDA indications. In the second quarter of 2018, we averaged 198 tablets per prescription compared to the 199 in the first quarter of 2018, again suggestive of the growth rate of hyperphosphatemia and IDA were relatively equal.

Importantly, as you can see on the chart, the second quarter of 2018 represented the greatest absolute sequential quarter prescription and volume growth that we've ever seen and we exited the quarter with a 6% share of the phosphate binder market. The healthy prescription and tablet growth were due to continued increases in both breadth and depth of prescribing for Auryxia. When we look at the second quarter of 2018 and compare it to the second quarter of 2017, we have made progress on both of these fronts.

Let's talk first about the breadth of prescribing. I'm pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2018, we had more than 2000 additional physicians prescribing Auryxia then we did in the second quarter of 2017. Depth of prescribing is also a very important driver of growth. Looking at this metric, we had a 35% increase in the average number of prescriptions pro rata when you compare the second quarter of ’18 to the second quarter of ‘17. It takes time to move in the prescribing community along these option curves, but based on these data, we believe we are making progress on this front.

Our next slide dives into that a bit further. Let me start by grounding you on the chart on this slide, the X-axis is a percentage of our top decile physicians or those who account for half of the total Auryxia prescriptions. The colors represent different market share levels for Auryxia within those physician’s practices. The blue on the bottom are the physicians with more than 20% market share. The pink between 15% and 20% and purple between 10% and 15% and so on.

You can see on this chart, we have been successful in continually moving physicians along the adoption curve. This pattern of growth clearly doesn't happen overnight, but importantly, this graphic suggests that adoption is accelerating among the highest Auryxia prescribers. In the second quarter of this year, we had greater than 15% market share with nearly 75% of these physicians. And obviously, as our prescribers’ base has grown, the number of these high prescribing physicians has also grown significantly.

Last quarter, we provided information on our sampling program, which is one tool our sales representatives in our sales representatives toolbox to increase contact rates with physicians, thereby enabling us to educate them on the clinical profile of Auryxia. We increased our rate of sampling in the first quarter and I'm pleased to report that 80% of physicians who received samples in the first quarter of this year were at a prescription for Auryxia in the second quarter.

And our market share in those physicians who are sampled continue to be more than double that of the physicians who were not sampled. We built our launch strategy to ensure that we had increased frequency of contact in the physicians and a presence in their office, even when our reps weren’t physically there. Samples are a big part of that and we sampled even more in the second quarter with 60% more samples distributed in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

In summary, we believe our sales representatives are doing a great job. Based on the physicians’ experience with Auryxia, the availability of samples and our broad formulary status, we expect that we will be able to continue to move physicians along this adoption curve with the iron deficiency anemia indication while simultaneously continuing to increase the breadth and depth of prescribing within hyperphosphatemia.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Jodie for closing remarks.

Jodie Morrison

Thanks Scott. Let’s recap what we presented today. We've made good progress commercially with expanded depth and breadth of prescribing and we have a great medicine in Auryxia and we believe we can build on the current momentum to accelerate growth across the two indications, helping patients within CKD and creating shareholder value and the proposed merger with Akebia Therapeutics is tracking to a vote and close in the fourth quarter of this year.

With that, I will open the call for Q&A. Operator, are there any questions?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup.

Yigal Nochomovitz

So on the split between dialysis and IDA, obviously, you’ve provided a lot of good numbers and you can do some quick calculation with the one NDA pill for Auryxia currently and obviously last year [indiscernible] so if you do that and you assume three pills per day for IDA, I get it at 12% strong IDA. Currently, it’s one pill, it’s about 8%. So somewhere in the 12% to 18% range in terms of split volume, is that calculation reasonable one or will it be different on that?

Scott Holmes

Yeah. Yigal, this is Scott. So I had a little bit of hard time hearing you, but I think I got the majority of your questions. So I think with – as we’ve talked about before, the math that you can do to kind of triangulate around the split between hyperphosphatemia and IDA that I think you mentioned kind of a 12% number, I think that that’s kind of in the right direction in the right range of calculations that we do as well, there is obviously a lot of imperfection in those calculations but I think that that’s directionally correct.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then just with regard to the Akebia merger, I noticed you mention this $40 million non-dilutive financing, can you just explain the rationale around that? Is that something you just need the cash balance in good shape until the merger closes or is there any new concern around the bill?

Scott Holmes

Yes. Sure. Happy to address that. No, there is no concern around the Akebia deal. Things are progressing as you would normally expect. We had looked to put this in place well before the announcement of the merger and we ultimately got to closing that loan and security agreement in July. So, we just continue to put that in place. It’s a capital resource for the company. It will be a capital resource for the combined company post-closing. It’s still the same rationale to borrow against AR and inventory as this business and even the combined business as it moves forward is the right approach, given the stage of the asset and the stage of the business.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And then Jodie, just regarding the merger, are you in a position at this point, where you’re beginning to frame the correct salesforce on the base technology [indiscernible]?

Jodie Morrison

Yeah. At this point, we’re still operating as two separate companies. So we’re not doing any retraining on the sales force at this time. We’re continuing with the same track we’ve had for the past and keeping them focused on maximizing the potential for Auryxia as we move forward and once the merger closes, then we will combine those efforts and I think it will be an exciting time for everybody in the commercial organization.

