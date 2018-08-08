Buy Our Top-Ranked Dividend Aristocrat For 20%+ Annual Returns

The company is trying to engineer a turnaround due to falling drug prices. There is also the looming threat of Amazon entering the pharmaceutical distribution industry.

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of 53 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. The Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks in the entire market, as they have generated higher returns than the broader market index over the past decade, with lower volatility. As of July 31st, the Dividend Aristocrats returned 13.4% per year over the past 10 years, while the S&P 500 Index had total annual returns of 10.7% in the same period.

Buying high-quality Dividend Aristocrats can help investors beat the market; buying them when they are undervalued is even better. We believe Cardinal Health (CAH) is significantly undervalued, as the company still has a long runway of growth potential ahead of it. In addition, with a nearly 4% dividend yield, we expect annual returns in excess of 20% over the next five years. This is why Cardinal Health is our top-ranked Dividend Aristocrat, and is a buy for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Cardinal Health operates in the healthcare sector. It is specifically engaged in distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, as the pharmaceutical segment comprises nearly 90% of revenue and earnings. On 8/6/18, the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year. Revenue increased by 7% for the quarter, and 5% for the full year. Fiscal 2018 revenue totaled $137 billion. Cardinal Health generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 in the fourth quarter and $5.00 for fiscal 2018. Earnings declined 23% in the fourth quarter, and 7% in 2018.

Cardinal Health is struggling with falling drug prices. While this helped boost pharmaceutical revenue by 4% in fiscal 2018, segment profit fell by 9% for the year.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 9

Since the pharmaceutical segment is the core business for Cardinal Health, the overall company’s earnings were negatively impacted. Medical segment revenue and profit increased 15% and 16%, respectively, in 2018. Still, this was not enough to offset the declines on the pharmaceutical side of the business.

Cardinal Health’s fourth quarter results actually beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line. Fourth quarter revenue of $35.35 billion beat by $970 million, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 beat by $0.08 per share. This importantly shows stabilization of the company’s financials, and that the turnaround remains on track. We expect the company to return to earnings growth in fiscal 2019.

Growth Prospects

Cardinal Health’s growth is negatively impacted by falling drug prices, as generics have taken a bite out of branded pharmaceuticals. In addition, competition from new players is a real threat. On 6/28/18, news surfaced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy startup that packages and delivers pre-sorted doses of medications. This is a considerable risk, since pharmaceutical distribution is already a low-margin business, and Amazon entering the space only threatens to erode industry margins further.

Still, Cardinal Health is taking steps to protect its business and continue to generate growth. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.90 to $5.15 in fiscal 2019. We expect the company will reach the midpoint of this range, which would represent earnings of $5.03 for the upcoming year and a growth rate of 0.6% from 2018. While this is admittedly not an exciting growth rate, it is an important step toward a return to long-term growth. Cardinal Health also expects to generate positive revenue growth this year.

The company is working through a number of growth initiatives, including significant cost cuts.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 12

By fiscal 2020, Cardinal Health expects to reach an annualized run rate of $200 million in savings. It is also formulating new partnerships, and the company remains committed to repurchasing shares. All these actions will help Cardinal Health return to earnings growth.

Cardinal Health’s most important acquisition in recent years was the $6.1 billion acquisition of the Patient Recovery business from Medtronic (MDT) in 2017. This acquisition broadened the company’s product offerings and gave the company an expanded reach in new product offerings to diversify its portfolio. Cardinal Health management expects the Patient Recovery acquisition to add $0.55 to earnings per share in 2019.

We still believe Cardinal Health has long-term growth potential, because it operates in a growing industry. Healthcare spending in the U.S. continues to grow at a rate that exceeds GDP growth, and this trend is expected to continue over the next several years. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the U.S. is expected to grow at a 5.5% annual rate through 2026.

As one of the “Big Three” U.S. healthcare distributors, Cardinal Health is optimally positioned to participate in this growth. Cardinal Health serves over 24,000 pharmacies and more than 85% of hospitals in the U.S. This kind of scale should allow Cardinal Health to retain its competitive position and generate long-term growth.

Valuation And Expected Returns

Based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $5.03 per share, Cardinal Health stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. It is trading significantly below our estimate of fair value, which is a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. This is the average valuation the stock has held since its spin-off of CareFusion in 2010, and represents a fairer valuation for an industry-leading blue chip that is still generating earnings growth.

If the shares return to our estimate of fair value, the expanding valuation alone would add 9% to Cardinal Health’s annual returns. This signifies the extent of Cardinal Health’s undervaluation. In addition, earnings growth and dividends will add to total returns. We expect Cardinal Health to grow earnings by 9% per year over the next five years, due to the combination of organic growth, acquisitions, share repurchases, and a lower tax rate.

Lastly, Cardinal Health pays a dividend of $1.91 per share, which currently yields 3.8%. We also expect the company will continue to increase its dividend each year, as it has done for the past 32 consecutive years. Using the company’s 2019 earnings guidance, Cardinal Health is likely to have a payout ratio of 38% for the upcoming fiscal year. This leaves plenty of room for continued dividend increases each year.

The combination of valuation changes, earnings growth, and the current dividend yield would lead to total returns of approximately 21.8% per year, over the next five years.

Final Thoughts

This is a difficult time for Cardinal Health, and the other major pharmaceutical distributors. Cardinal Health stock has declined 18% year-to-date. The company will continue to take steps to turn itself around, but we see a light at the end of the tunnel. As Cardinal Health should return to earnings growth this year and beyond, we view the stock as significantly undervalued. While the turnaround may take more time to materialize, investors are paid well to wait with a 3.8% dividend yield. We currently place a buy rating on the stock with expected returns above 20%+ per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.