Turtle Beach: HEAR Comes Too Rich Of A Valuation

Cleaned up balance sheet gives the company room for further expansion with the ability to take on additional leverage.

Not too long ago Turtle Beach (HEAR) was just over $1.00 a share. The recent excitement around competitive video games and the magnitude of games such as Fortnite and PUBG have taken storm. Turtle Beach is the largest player in the console gaming headset market and has seen revenues grow over 200% this past quarter. They are slowly becoming profitable and have retained their title as the best in the industry.

But has their recent rise to fame gone a bit too far? Their once debt filled and highly levered balance sheet proved to be well under control in their recent earnings. Management provided a very nice guidance raise in addition to high confidence in their underlying business trends. However, compared to other players in the gaming accessories market, their valuation is now expensive and investors should take caution with this name, for the time being.

HEAR data by YCharts

Q2 Earnings Highlights

Turtle Beach reported a very strong Q2 earnings with management alluding to a healthy underlying industry. Revenues increased 218% to $60.8 million for the quarter compared to $19.1 million last year. Management noted that:

Growth continues to be driven by a healthy console gaming headset market and our market share gains. The successes of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and their innovative battle royale format, has driven new gamers into the market at significantly higher headset attach rates than we have experienced in the past" - (Source: Company Filings).

The rise of both of these online games has shown high levels of customer attachment rates for HEAR, the main driver behind their revenue growth. The company's ability to offer a product line at varying ASPs gives the company a competitive advantage by expanding their TAM to the everyday gamer to one that plays causally on the weekends.

Source: Company Presentation

During Q2, gross margin also marginally increased from 33.0% to 33.3%, while net income rose to $6.3 million compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in Q2 last year. This led to EPS of $0.40 compared to ($0.57) last year. The ability of the company to become profitable y/y is a significant stepping stone for them to maintain their market leadership. In addition, adjusted EBITDA increased to $9.8 million from ($2.8) million in Q2 last year. Management noted that all three of these metrics were at the highest levels for any Q2 since the company went public back in 2014.

Source: Company Presentation

HEAR further expanded their leadership in the US/Canada console headset market, improving to 45.5% market share compared to 39.8% in Q2 last year. Management also noted they continue to compete in the largest portion (~50%) of a >$2 billion global market in gaming peripherals. With a nearly 50% market share, HEAR is larger than the next four competitors combined, with the top-five selling headsets in the marketplace belonging to HEAR.

On the contrary, the gaming industry is on fire right now with a record level of players, attachment rates, and spending. Thus, the question comes into play of when will this perceived "fad" simply fade away? If HEAR's TAM is 50% of the $2 billion global gaming peripheral market, then they compete in a $1 billion market. With annualized revenues of nearly $250 million, how much bigger can the company actually get? Revenue growth could easily slow down over the coming quarters as the gaming market begins to cool off and the market becomes more penetrated. Selling hardware is a riskier business as once the market cools down, HEAR could be left on the hook for significant amounts of inventory.

The company's balance sheet significantly improved, with cash of $9.1 million and total debt of $32.4 million, of which $19.9 million is subordinated. Leverage has been able to significantly come down, with a senior leverage ratio of 0.7x compared to 6.8x at the end of Q2 last year. Management noted that on August 3, the company paid down an additional $5.0 million of subordinated debt, bringing total debt down to $27.6 million. Thus, total leverage is now closer to 1.5x. Though leverage may be considered slightly high, the company has shown that over time they are able to generate enough cash flow to pay down their debt.

Guidance Update

Management provided guidance for another strong Q3, with revenues expected to grow 81% to $65 million, EPS of $0.44, and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million. In addition, the company significantly raised their full-year guidance, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Company Presentation

The update guidance calls for nearly 50% increase in revenue growth from previous guidance. This is very uncommon for management to be this confident in their projections, pointing to continued growth in the current market, most notably with Fortnite and PUBG. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to expand nearly 4x y/y and close to 2x management's previous guidance. This seems to be optimistic guidance with very little signs of conservatism, however, management has the knowledge of their internal backlog and sales potential. With a stock this hot, it is unlikely management would provide guidance that is too far of a stretch to reach.

Over the remaining half of the year, the company will need to consistently provide console headsets for all customer cohorts in order to maintain their leadership position and growth potential. The company's improved balance sheets give them additional flexibility to make internal investments in order to drive growth. This flexibility is critical for their continued growth rates and cash flow trends.

Valuation

Here comes the interesting part. HEAR just posted some of the most impressive quarterly earnings numbers any company will post this quarter. Around this time last year, Skullcandy, a popular headphone manufacturer (though not entirely in the console gaming market) was acquired for $196.6 million or roughly 6x forward EBITDA at the time. This was also a 43% premium to the previous day's trading price, a significant premium at the time (Source: The Street)

HEAR EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

The above competitor groups display several names across the gaming peripherals market that sell hardware. These names have differing growth characteristics; however, underlying fundamentals are comparable. The average forward EV/EBITDA of the peer group is ~11.7x, with HEAR and Logitech (LOGI) trading at significant premiums.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $31.08 and the company's reported 15.6 million diluted shares, HEAR has a market cap of $484.8 million. With net debt of $16.8 million, this gives HEAR an EV of $501.6 million. Management's guidance calls for adjusted EBITDA of $45 million, thus, HEAR was trading at nearly 12x F18E EBITDA at the close on Tuesday.

This forward EBITDA multiple in the above chart shows currently HEAR is valued at over 17x EBITDA. This is a significant premium to relative peers and the overall market. For comparative sake, let's take already reported adjusted Q1 EBITDA of $5.3 million, Q2 of $9.8 million, guided Q3 of $11.0 million, and implied Q4 of $18.9 million. Now for conservative sake, let's assume Q1/Q2 adjusted EBITDA increases 50% in 2019, to $7.9 million and $14.7 million, respectively. This would imply NTM adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 million.

This NTM adjusted EBITDA implies a current valuation of 9.6x, still a slight premium to the current peer group of 9.7x (excluding DLB). This essentially shows that even if we give the company credit for their guided second half of this early and they maintain this strength by increasing first half 2019 EBITDA by 50%, they still trade at a slight premium to the peer group. This stock seems to fully price in aggressive EBITDA targets.

Even on my aggressive adjusted EBITDA growth, thus implying a more conservative multiple, HEAR appears to be at the high end of an appropriate valuation. Company metrics remain strong and the balance sheet is much cleaner than last year. Investors who are looking to build a position need to be comfortable with the underlying growth in the gaming market in addition to the company being able to retain their leadership status.

Risks that HEAR include a slowdown in the console headphone market driven by lower gaming participation. In addition, the competitive landscape could become more intense if the industry remains ripe for growth. HEAR's balance sheet could become a problem if their subordinated debt notes do not go away over time or if the company re-levers their balance sheet for additional growth potential.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.