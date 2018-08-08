Tesla: Separating Fact From Fiction

This article is an attempt to clear up some of the confusion around some of the nuances of the situation.

Tesla reminds me in many ways of the old parable about economics that no one would try to opine on a medical issue with an MD degree, but plenty of people feel free to opine on matters of economics without having the requisite training or knowledge. In the case of Tesla, people feel inclined to opine constantly given how high profile the situation is. In the process, a lot of myths and fictions get thrown around and passed off as truths. Many unsuspecting investors seem unable to dispel these fictions given some of the nuances involved. While the Tesla story has probably been one of the most bizarre in the history of capital markets, today it reached new heights. Elon Musk tweeted that he is considering taking the company public.

Initially, people thought the tweet was "unverified" and perhaps someone had hacked Elon's account, or someone who had access to it had tweeted it out. In the hours that followed, TSLA stock traded fairly wildly because no one really knew what was going on. This news was made all the more strange because earlier in the morning a headline broke saying that the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund had purportedly invested in TSLA.

After a few more clarifying tweets, it became clear Elon was being serious with his claim that he had considered taking Tesla private at $420 per share. Eventually, the stock was halted until the company could make an official statement. Near the end of the trading day, Tesla stock resumed trading, closing up ~11% on the day. The company's blog post can be seen here.

I have no view on how likely this proposed deal is of closing - it's hard to know without getting inside Elon's head or knowing what his master plan is. That said, below is an attempt to clear-up some confusion I've seen in the discussions of today's Tesla news.

1) The deal cannot happen because it would be the largest LBO of all time / there is no way Tesla's cash flow could support such a substantial debt burden - while it is accurate that Tesla's financials and massive cash burn are unlikely to enable the company to support a huge LBO, nothing in the information released today suggests the contemplated structure is an LBO at all - an LBO is a subset of a privatization deal and there is no reason to believe that is what Elon had in mind; this is simply an assumption being made by people commenting on the deal. Additionally, the news of the Saudi stake suggests that the structure could potentially be a mix of preferred stock with interest that can be paid in kind and equity that would be put up by the likes of the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund or the likes of Softbank. These institutions are looking to make bold bets on technology and investing in a Tesla privatization might enable them to do just that.

2) The timing of the announcement is suspect given Tesla has convertible bonds that mature in the near future and Elon needs to get the stock high enough to be able to pay those converts in stock instead of in cash due to Tesla's weak liquidity position - this is true to an extent, but given how much market cap TSLA has right now it's likely not the main driver of Elon's concerns. He could likely issue new converts with a further out maturity date or execute a PIPE transaction if need be to take out the near-dated converts. The principal concern for Elon is likely the ongoing cash burn and funding future losses and capital expenditures that are required to continue scaling the business and meeting orders.

3) The reason the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund didn't buy stock directly from Tesla is because Tesla is restricted from executing an equity offering due to an ongoing SEC investigation - it's impossible to know the status of an SEC investigation or how serious it might be as an outsider looking in - that said, Tesla could still bypass this even if it were an issue by executing a 144A transaction which does not necessitate registering securities with the SEC - this could be done with a qualified institutional investor like the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund.

4) Tesla will face an imminent withdrawal of trade credit from its suppliers as they demand Cash on Delivery - this is an infamous claim that short sellers seemingly make far too often. While this does happen in scenarios where a firm's solvency is beginning to be questioned, it is far from a common occurrence and usually only happens once a firm has already entered the realm of insolvency. The notion that Tesla suppliers are eagerly watching every development and nervous as a result of today's action in the market is misguided.

5) Bond markets do not "believe" the news and Tesla's bonds actually traded up on the news due to the market cap which supports the debt increasing - I have not gone through the trouble of going through all of the bond indentures and covenants for Tesla's entire capital structure, but my understanding is that the Tesla credit instruments have change in control provisions such that in a buyout they would likely have to be redeemed above par. If anything, the bonds would actually benefit from a privatization because they would no longer have any credit risk. That says nothing about the potential risk of the new capital structure, but the idea that the price action in Tesla bonds today suggests bond markets don't believe the deal seems misguided.

Summary

This is not intended as a recommendation one way or the other on Tesla stock; it is simply aimed at clearing the air at some claims being made amidst all the newsflow that I think are incorrect.

