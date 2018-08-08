Rowan Companies - Second Quarter Results Analysis

While investing in RDC for the long-term makes sense and seems safe; it is also crucial to trade a significant portion of your RDC stocks.

ARO Drilling is representing a growing part of Rowan balance sheet and overall fleet, but the financial effects of this new partnership are quite uncertain from a long-term investor's perspective.

Rowan reported a net loss of $76.7 million, or $0.60 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $28.7 million, or $0.23 net loss per share last year.

Rowan: Drillship Resolute.

Investment Thesis

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the best offshore drillers that present a rock-solid balance sheet. Furthermore, Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile, and the company owns a primarily large Jack-up fleet, which represents about 95% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco which is a problematic element to evaluate appropriately.

I believe the recent stock sell-off is a buying opportunity, and I recommend buying the stock at or under the stock support at $13.25. However, it is vital to trade RDC with the future oil prices in mind.

The recent results are showing some improvement sequentially and suggest that a recovery is on its way.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

We had a solid quarter of contract signings and operational performance on seven important contracts worldwide. Since the beginning of the second quarter, ARO Drilling has added 33 years of backlog, including 27 years for rigs which are wholly-owned by Rowan. We also secured key contracts on two of our drillships. These contracts really speak to the quality of our Deepwater operations and assets, and I firmly believe customers will continue to favor the high end of the drillship fleet when awarding new work.

Rowan Companies - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Rowan Companies 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 547.0 508.7 545.4 535.8 500.2 611.8 379.4 351.8 374.3 320.2 291.6 296.7 211.2 241.3 Net Income in $ Million 123.7 84.7 −239.4 124.3 122.8 216.7 5.5 −24.4 10.3 −28.7 -20.9 112.0 -112.3 -76.7 EBITDA $ Million 264.2 218.7 −67.3 280.8 264.7 377.9 134.9 106.5 178.7 133.1 99.2 244.7 30.3 55.7 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22.6% 16.7% 0 23.2% 24.6% 35.4% 1.4% 0 2.8% 0 0,0 37.7% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.99 0.68 −1.92 1.00 0.98 1.72 0.04 −0.19 0.07 −0.23 −0.17 0.88 -0.89 -0.60 Cash from operations in $ Million 244,8 204.0 210.2 338.0 162.9 230.3 295.4 212.0 81.5 57.0 102.5 58.8 -11.8 -34.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 514,3 102.1 58.4 48.1 32.9 31.5 24.1 29.1 30.9 26.4 21.3 22.0 106.2 41.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −269.5 101.8 151.8 289.9 130.0 198.8 271.3 182.9 50.6 30.6 81.2 36.8 -117.3 -76.3 Total cash $ Billion 0.06 0.20 0.29 0.48 0.60 0.76 1.04 1.26 1.17 1.15 1.22 1.33 1.21 1.13 Total Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.81 2.86 2.81 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.65 2.68 2.55 2.52 2.51 2.51 2.51 2.51 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 125.1 125.4 124.8 127.3 125.8 126.3 126.7 126.0 127.4 126.3 126.2 132.5 126.5 127.0 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 RDC Backlog in $ billion 4,7 4.4 4.1 3.6 3.1 2.7 2.2 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.1 0.7 ~0.9 ~0.83

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and the company's SEC filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.

Total quarterly revenues of $241.3 million were down 17.2% year-over-year on lower day rates and up 14.25% sequentially. Rowan reported a net loss of $76.7 million, or $0.60 net loss per diluted share. RDC had a net loss of $28.7 million, or $0.23 net loss per diluted share, the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $39.8 million, which is ahead of the consensus analyst estimate and above Rowan first quarter EBITDA of $28.2 million. The EBITDA increased primarily due to higher revenue on enhanced activity levels and the recognition of an early termination fee on the Drillship Rowan Resolute, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Second quarter 2018 drilling revenue was $219 million, representing a $36 million improvement from the previous quarter.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

Based on the more positive industry backdrop and a pickup in tendering activity, I'm also encouraged that this will lead to a further rebound in offshore activity with pricing improvements following eventually. ... While we're still in a tough environment because of the general overcapacity in offshore rigs, I am quite encouraged by the improving industry outlook, which is supported by our recent backlog additions.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow is an essential financial clue that should always be carefully evaluated when examining at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model is working. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buyback.

RDC has generated a minus $75.6 million in FCF ("TTM"). Free cash flow was a negative $76.3 million in the second quarter 2018.

RDC is not passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

I have tried (probably in vain) to estimate the backlog for 2Q'18 which was not indicated by the company again. It is a huge task, and I am not sure how to incorporate ARO Drilling regarding the backlog.

It is one sticking point with Rowan that is keeping me from reinvesting in the company long-term. ARO Drilling is representing a growing part of Rowan balance sheet and overall fleet, but the financial effects of this new partnership are quite uncertain from a long-term investor's perspective. Peter Burke, The CEO, said in the conference call:

In the Middle East, so far this year, ARO Drilling has secured 11 three-year contracts. This doesn't include the three-year contract for the SAR-201, a jack-up that Saudi Aramco sold to ARO Drilling late last year. Yesterday, we announced that ARO Drilling has been awarded six three-year contracts for Rowan jack-ups currently working with Saudi Aramco. With these six new contracts, along with the five previously announced drilling contracts, all of Rowan's rigs working in Saudi Arabia will have new long-term contracts to go onto once their existing contracts conclude.

The company, ARO Drilling receives the day rate directly from Saudi Aramco and pays direct operating costs, a significant percentage of the results in rig EBITDA, less than the allocation for overhead, will come back to Rowan in the form of bareboat charter revenue.

This bareboat revenue is profit with little to no associated costs. Payments of capital expenditures are expected between Rowan and ARO Drilling with maintenance items paid for by ARO Drilling, while RDC picks up expense such as 5-year special surveys.

The question is how to evaluate this situation concerning the backlog? If we cannot then how do we know the real financial impact of this partnership long-term?

Source: RDC Presentation.

5 - Net Debt.

The company's net debt is now $1.38 billion, which is one of the lowest net debt among the five primary offshore drillers. It is the real strength of this company in my opinion.

In May, RDC entered into a new five-year unsecured credit facility that provides for $955 million of borrowing capacity. The company existing credit facility was amended to provide $311 million of borrowing capacity, steps down over the next two years and matures in January 2021.

The company enjoys a $1.5 billion undrawn revolver, and the next maturity is $201 million in 2019. Current liquidity is $2.63 billion.

Source: RDC 2Q'18 presentation

Conclusion:

Rowan Companies is the uncontested leader in high-specification jack-ups sector with about 17 rigs. Furthermore, the company owns four Seven-generation drillships. To measure the quality of Rowan's assets properly, I recommend reading my preceding article about the July fleet status by clicking here.

One strong element that characterizes Rowan is also its excellent balance sheet with low net debt and high-level liquidity as I have shown above. I believe Rowan should bank on this definitive advantage while the offshore drilling industry is showing a potential recovery. So far, the company has been very conservative regarding M&A unfortunately.

However, while the impact of the RDC Aramco JV 50/50 has the potential to boost revenues consequently for the next several decades, the market doesn't seem to comprehend its significance long-term.

The recent results are not really helping either, and despite good second-quarter results, the stock did not perform well and barely hold above its long-term support at about $13.25.

Technical analysis.

RDC is showing a negative breakout of the rising wedge pattern. RDC retested its long-term support recently at around $13.25 (I recommend to buy the stock at this level). The new pattern using the recent low at $13.25 is still a rising wedge with a line resistance at $16.40 (I recommend selling at this level) and a line resistance at $13.25.

As I said previously, RDC is trading in correlation with the future oil prices. While the short-term seems bullish, I am not sure oil prices will stay bullish in the midterm or long-term. One investing approach with the offshore drillers is to hold your long-term position and use RDC as a trading tool for the short-term.

