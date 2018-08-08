A Quality Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio Volume 3

Welcome to the 3rd edition of the Quality Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Synopsis

While any portfolio of stocks can be successful in the right circumstances, we each attempt to find the best system for determining which stocks we want to purchase to make money. I have found that, for me, buying high quality dividend growth stocks at the proper time has the best results and fits best with my personal requirements. While the definition of quality varies, sometimes greatly, there are certain similar criteria that most quality driven portfolios utilize. I will be using the criteria I have found best to start a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that will be chosen based on quality and proper timing. This is not to say that we will attempt to time the market. But just as there are times where buying a low quality stock makes money, there are times that buying even a high quality stock does not make sense.

The goal of this and subsequent articles will be to identify stocks that meet the quality and buy criteria so that readers can make a decision of whether inclusion into their portfolio is appropriate. A model portfolio will be created in order to test the effectiveness of the scoring system. As the effectiveness becomes clear, future articles will make necessary changes to the criteria outlined here in an attempt for continuous improvement. Please note that if multiple stocks are evaluated, it is not a comparison of each stock against another as much as a determination whether each stock scores at a level to be considered for a buy into the portfolio. Due to that, stocks from a diverse set of industries can be part of any article since the scoring system takes care of any necessary comparisons that are industry based.

Also keep in mind that this system was created in order to identify stocks that have a high level of correlation with what is considered by me to be "high quality". It is metric based and therefore may leave out stocks that might have certain subjective qualities that would warrant their inclusion into other portfolios. It may also have metrics or metric ranges that you disagree with. That is not to say that those qualities are not important to an investor or that a high rating in this system is any more meaningful that others, it is just another way to help identify possible investments. So if you have stocks that rate low in this system but rate high in yours, or vice versa, please keep in mind that I am not trying to say your rating is wrong, just that this may be another way of looking at things.

The system consists of the following:

$100K of initial funding

Model Portfolio of purchased stocks limited to a maximum of 20

Approved List of stocks that currently pass the quality evaluation but have not been purchased due to the buy criteria not being met or lack of cash availability in the portfolio

Contender List of stocks that have passed the criteria for inclusion but have not made it to the Approved List

Evaluation Process and Scoring

The evaluation process is defined here: Evaluation Process

Quality and Buy Scoring definitions can be found here: Scoring Definitions.

Today's Stock Candidate

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Current Cutoff Values

Qualified: 58.50

Unqualified: 40.50

Buy Score: 58.50

Sell Score: 24.50

Note: The above cutoff values will change over time as they are calculated based on a normal curve with data that changes each time I update to the latest. Qualified and Buy scores are the mean plus 1 standard deviation and the Unqualified and Sell scores are mean minus 1 standard deviation.

General

AMAT is top dog in the semiconductor equipment industry. It is as close as anyone comes to a single source for all the needs of a semiconductor manufacturer. While most of it's competitors focus on a single area of expertise, AMAT competes in almost every key equipment segment with the exception of Photolithography. AMAT has seen particular strength in the DRAM, NAND and services areas recently. The services strength is specifically good news due to the non-cyclical nature of services that will somewhat offset the cyclical nature of the rest of AMAT's business. AMAT also competes outside the semiconductor equipment segment by building equipment for the flat panel display industry where they have benefited from recent moves from LCD to OLED panels.

Quality Score

Note that the discussion below uses YCharts for illustration but the fundamental data used in scoring comes from other sources such as Morningstar and Reuters as noted in the Scoring Definitions. This means that in some cases numbers shown on the graph are not precisely the same as the ones used in the scoring chart.

Revenues/Income

The Revenue/Income category got a perfect score for AMAT with growth rates for revenue and operating income both increasing over the past 10 years. It's 5 year growth was greater than the 10 year, 3 year was more than the 5 year and 1 year was better than the 3 year for both of the sub-categories indicating recent acceleration of growth in income. The weighted growth rates for both revenue and operating income were above 20% indicating strong growth over the entire decade.

The chart shows a little different picture. The growth numbers are not wrong, but the annual revenue and operating income are not as consistent as the growth numbers would make it out to be. This is an indication of the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor Equipment industry. The last four years do show a steady increase in both revenue and operating income.

AMAT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Ratios

AMAT has a high current ratio which is usually good. But it is also arguable that a high current ratio is inefficient in that there are assets that are being underutilized. However, from a perspective of risk, it does provide a level of safety. AMAT also has a high price/book. While that has traditionally meant a possible overvaluation, it is also affected by share buybacks which can make the price/book become inflated. AMAT has a price/sales ratio of 2.5 which is also often considered to be a little high indicating overvaluation.

AMAT Current Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Profitability

AMAT has a gross margin of over 45% but that is significantly less than the industry average of more than 56%. On the other hand, AMAT's operating margin of 28% is above the industry average of 24%. It is arguable that while the gross margin is important, if only one is higher, the better one would be the operating margin. It is also important to see that trend of both sets of margins have generally been up especially over the last 4 years and particularly for the operating margin.

AMAT Gross Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Dividends

The Dividends category is one of the more important to this evaluation in part because this is a dividend growth portfolio as well as the fact that it is the main purpose of my investing. That is not to say that total return is irrelevant because it clearly is relevant. But dividends and their growth are the focus of this system. One of the metrics that I use to illustrate that is what I call Payback Period. Payback Period is the amount of time it will take to get your investment back based on dividends alone, effectively a doubling of money based on dividends. It uses the current yield growing at a weighted growth rate based on the 1, 3, 5 and 10 year growth rates. The weighted growth rate is more heavily weighed toward the 1 and 3 year rates and decreases linearly over the long term to a rate that I consider to be reasonable for a mature stock which makes this a conservative number. The dividends are DRIPed over the evaluation period. I currently use 20 years as the long term and 2% as the long term growth rate. I feel this is a number that gives me a good idea if a stock is a possibility for a DGI portfolio. An illustration of how one might view Payback Period is that a Payback Period of 12 years is effectively an annualized return of 6% on dividends alone based on the Rule of 72.

The yield for AMAT is not especially high but it is a reasonable starting point for a growth rate of 16% to increase the dividends over time which allows for a relatively decent payback period of 19 years. The payout ratios are quite low which allows ample room for future growth. One concern is that for several years, AMAT had a constant dividend that has only been recently increased. The increase was a pretty dramatic 100%. That is good but raises the question of how will dividends be raised going forward. It also inflates the growth rate to a number that is deceiving from a perspective of recent years of no increase.

AMAT Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Miscellaneous Financial

AMAT has a wide moat indicating a relatively high difficulty for new competitors to enter the industry for reasons such as expertise. It has a moderate financial health rating which should allow for it to sustain downturns without significant difficulty. A middle of the road debt rating provides for decent payments for debt and relatively good chances of getting more if needed. A high fundamental rating shows that in general, the fundamentals of the company are in very good shape.

The risk rating and beta are more about price movement. It has been argued that it would be better moving them to "the predicted return" category and making that category be more about price movement. That will be evaluated over time and may occur but for now, beta is a high 1.8 indicating that it's price movement is greater than the overall market which is often considered to be not good as lower beta stocks have more often than not outperformed high beta stocks. The risk rating is above average at 6 which indicates a moderate chance of consistent returns.

AMAT Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

Management Effectiveness

ROA and ROE are both high as compared to industry averages. While this is usually good news, some of the good is due to share buybacks. AMAT had previously announced a $3B buyback which was recently increased by $6B. Regardless, the past 4 years has seen an improvement of both ROA and ROE to the point where both are above the industry average with ROE significantly so.

Stewardship is a more subjective indication of how effective management has been at improving shareholder value based on their decisions on areas they have direct control over such as capital allocation. AMAT has been rated at Standard which is where companies fall when there is no specific evidence that management has made exceptionally good or bad decisions.

AMAT Return on Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

Debt

Debt as measured by Debt/FCF is a relatively low 1.54. As such it would only take about 18 months of FCF to payoff AMAT's entire long term debt. The metric used for debt scoring has changed from the original use of Debt/Equity to Debt/FCF. This was a suggestion made and implemented due to the effect that share buybacks have on metrics like debt/equity. When share buybacks occur, equity can decrease forcing several metrics like debt/equity to seem inflated when they actually are not. Another change that is being contemplated is to move the debt rating to this category.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Earnings

The weighted earnings growth is a healthy 22%. As seen on the chart, the last 4 years have shown continual improvement. While the cyclical nature of industry makes it unlikely to continue long term, recent earnings growth is particularly good. The PEG ratio is also showing strength. I like to see a PEG ratio of less than 1 and this is significantly less than that.

AMAT EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

Predicted Return

Predicted return is a calculation that uses the concept of reversion to mean as its basis. For example, a P/E greater than average will eventually tend to move back to the average via either lowered prices, increased earnings or a combination of both. Predicted return assumes that a stock will move toward it's historical average for P/E and Yield and at the same time keep the payout ratio at a typical maximum safe number of 65%. It uses historical dividend growth and EPS growth to drive the price and return with those limitations in mind. The return from the calculation is usually more of an upper limit than an expected result as most factors have to continue as they have over the past years to be correct and usually something changes to prevent that. Regardless it gives an idea of the possible future return for a stock. AMAT has a relatively high predicted return of 27%.

Summary

Buy Score

List Moves and Buy/Sells

With a Quality Score of 70.35, AMAT will move to the Approved list. A Buy Score of 63.26 will also make it a buy for the Model.

Model Portfolio

Approved List

Per the Approved List definition, stocks in this list made the cut based on their Quality Score but did not have a Buy Score high enough to buy into the Model. As long as the Quality Score does not drop below the cutoff, stocks here will be considered for buys into the Model if/when the Buy Score rises above the cutoff.

Contender List

Stocks in the Contender List did not have a Quality Score high enough to move to the Approved List. Since they pass the initial screening necessary to be considered for inclusion, they will be monitored for score changes that would move them to the Approved List and allow for possible purchase into the Model.

Conclusion

AMAT scored in the middle to upper areas of all categories except profitability where a relatively low gross margin impacted the score. This was offset by high scoring in revenue (perfect score), management effectiveness, earnings, and prediected return (perfect score). The scores were high enough to move the stock to the Approved List and to be bought into the Model.

After the third iteration of this article, there are still not enough stocks rated highly enough to fill the Model Portfolio. As before, the expectation is that as the number of articles increases, the number of stocks evaluated will increase to the point where the model will fill up. I will be reading any comments and reviewing any suggested changes. No promises on using them, but my hope is to make this a better system over time in part due to your input.

Note: All data used in scoring is current as of the date when the article was written. Some of it, such as prices, have likely changed by the time the article is actually published.

Disclaimer: None of my articles including this one are investment advice of any kind. The purpose here is to define a system and see how it might work. If you like what you see and decide to invest based on it, do you own due diligence to make sure you are spending money in a way suitable for you. I am neither an investment professional nor plan to be. This is an academic exercise for the benefit of all involved. I hope all readers find benefit but there are no guarantees of success or performance in any way with what is outlined in any article I write.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.