Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) CEO Mark Zagorski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Zagorski

Thanks, Andrew, and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. It's been exactly one year since we sold our buyer platform and then became Telaria, the only independent video management platform for premium publishers. It's been an eventual 12 months both at Telaria and in the market as a whole and I'm extremely proud of what the team accomplished.

In this short period of time, we put it in the right strategy, people and technology to capitalize on the most exciting opportunity in advertising. The digital advertising and CTV market tailwinds continue to be strong and we are confident that the progress we have made over the past year puts us in a great place to take advantage of this momentum and solidify our leadership position in the CTV market.

A few of our many accomplishments in the past year include rebranding a company to Telaria and watching the stock under the new ticker symbol TLRA, expanding and rebuilding our management team with key executive hires in sales, strategy and business development.

Watching the industry's first complete video management platform, which includes an ad server built specifically for CTV and data rich analytics features that provide powerful insights for video publishers.

Adding a significant number of premium publishers through a roster of clients, including Fox, Sony Crackle, Singtel, Globo amongst many others. Introducing our Fraud Fighter initiative, reaching 100% ads.txt compliant and being the only video advertising platform to conduct a third party transparency audit, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring a transparent fraud free ecosystem.

Launching CTV University to educate buyers on the benefits and scope of connected TV, a program that we've presented to nearly 1000 industry executives across our global markets.

And finally, closing the acquisition of SlimCut, adding both talent and expanded functionality to our technology stack and providing us with access to new markets in Canada and France. We've had a great run of early success and it's just a start.

Today, we reported quarterly results including revenue of $12.4 million, up 25% from last year and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million significant increase from last year.

Despite challenging market conditions arising from the impact of GDPR and the bankruptcy of a major DSP client Videology, the business maintain its growth trajectory giving us further confidence in our full year guidance and long-term strategic and financial objectives.

These results continue reflect the strength of our fundamental business model and the successful execution of the core pillars of our strategy, namely super serving our customers by expanding the functionality of our video management platform, creating the most premium video advertising ecosystem that takes advantage of the shift from Linear to OTT viewing and building solutions specifically tailored to the needs of the rapidly expanding CTV space.

Let's take a look at our progress in each of these key pillars over the last quarter. Starting with our technology platform. It May, we announced a significant product expansion with the launch of the industry’s first complete Video Management Platform or VMP for Premium Video Publishers. A core part of this release was introduction of our CPV focused ad server, a first for the industry which is currently in beta with over a dozen clients and is on track to become a full part of our enterprise solution in early 2019.

This past quarter we also enhanced our technology platform with the acquisition of SlimCut, a global video outstream solutions company. This early stage acquisition enhanced our platform capabilities with a customized outstream product and delivers an experienced engineering team that will help accelerate our development plans. SlimCut also provides a strong publisher presence in Canada and France giving us access to new markets for our VMP.

We also recently closed a deal to integrate Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings into our VMP to provide advertisers, media agencies and publishers with an audience measurement metrics comparable to TV, including age and gender, unique audience reach, frequency and gross rating points.

Adding this and a local functionality will enable publishers to maximise the value of their inventory and buyers to optimize their media spend on our platform. All of these enhancements to our VMP will further increase the stickiness of our platform and make us more valuable to our partners.

Let's move onto our second strategic pillar, creating a premium video advertising ecosystem. As we have emphasized in the past, our core – our focus continues to be on working with the highest quality video publishers to help them increase the amount of inventory that they monetize digitally, by powering both their direct and programmatic sales efforts with our technology. Our solutions help premium content providers analyze and optimize their inventory to drive advertising yield as high as possible.

Leveraging the strength of our VMP technology, last quarter we closed preferred partnership deals with many of our biggest publishers, providing us with either exclusives or first look access to their premium inventory, as well as unique marketing rates and targeting capabilities.

We continue to increase our share and renew agreements with existing clients like Reuters, Publishers Clearing House, Unity Technologies and Pluto TV, as well as close new publishers, such as Vimeo's Livestream, who recently joined our roster of BNP partners.

Another important aspect of building the most premium platform solution and marketplace is our commitment to quality, powered by our leadership in the areas of transparency, brand safety and fraud prevention. In Q2 we further our efforts to be industry leaders in this critical area when we became the first independent video platform to launch a comprehensive fraud prevention solution with White Ops.

Through our unique integration every ad request on Telaria's VMP across all screens and formats is now analyzed by White Ops before it hits the market, effectively preventing the introduction of fraudulent traffic into our ecosystem. This accomplishment, along with the fact that our platform is 100% ads.txt compliant has created a programmatic environment in which buyers can track and transact with full confidence.

We also recently completed the markets first third party programmatic video transparency audit conducted by Ernst and Young, which conclusively showed that we are fully transparent in the way, in which we calculate fees and conduct auctions.

Our final strategic pillar is focused on extending our leadership position and building optimized technology and market share in CTV, which continues to be the fastest growing part of our business. The introduction of our CVT ad serving technology this quarter was another significant step in helping publishers take advantage of this opportunity.

Additionally, we are undertaking several initiatives to leverage our CTV expertise and ensure that buyers are well equipped to actively grow their CTV spend. Earlier this year, we launched our CTV University and CTV Global Summit Series, a learning program for advertiser’s. Trade Desk and media buyers to prepare them for the future advanced TV. Since introducing CTV late last year nearly 1000 industry executives across our global markets have participated in the program.

In the second quarter, CTV contributed 24% of our revenue, a significant increase from Q2 last year when it represented 5% percent of our revenue and Q1 of this year when it was 20%.

CTV, eCPMs are significantly higher than desktop or mobile. This growth drove a 14% increase in our eCPM compared to the same period last year. We remain bullish on CTV and believe we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of its growth based on our specialized technology and premium partner profile

The foundation for all three of these strategic pillars is strength and uniqueness of our independent position in the marketplace. We remain the only independent video sell side video platform at scale, as more of the world's biggest content producers move into the CTV space and digital video becomes a larger contributor to the bottom line, we believe independence remains central to building trust, eliminating conflict of interest and protecting our clients competitive advantage.

This was a good quarter with our revenue growing 25% and EBITDA continue to make substantial improvements, we remain on track to deliver the first full year of profitability in the company’s history. We look forward to continuing to invest in advanced video platform, build our premium partner portfolio and strengthen our position in the CTV space, while delivering on our long-term financial targets.

I'll now turn the call over to John to walk you through the financials in more detail.

John Rego

Thanks, Mark. We finished the second quarter of the year with revenue up 25% from the same period last year and adjusted EBITDA up significantly as well. As Mark indicated at the beginning of the call, while our results were well within our guidance range, we did feel some impact from the bankruptcy of a major DSP, which affected their spend and the implementation of GDPR which created turbulence in the market and slowed down buying in the EU.

However, despite these temporary industry headwinds, the fundamentals of our business, the core elements of our strategy and the significant market opportunity gives us confidence in our full year guidance and long-term objectives.

For the quarter, we reported revenue of $12.4 million, up 25% from the second quarter last year and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million, a significant improvement from an EBITDA loss of $3.2 million in the second quarter of last year.

Our gross profit increased 25% from Q2, 2017 to $11.3 million this year, but our gross margin is consistent at 91%. Through the first six months of the year, our revenue was up 37% from last year. And as we've emphasized in the past, our business is extremely seasonal with historically more than 60% of our revenue generated in the second half of the year. Our full year guidance implies a similar trend this year.

Our core operating expenses, which exclude non-cash items came down 4% from the same period last year. We do expect these expenses to increase in absolute dollars as a result of our acquisition. However, our long-term EBITDA profile continues to be positive as close to 75% of our core operating expenses are relatively fixed.

We ended the quarter with approximately $80 million of available liquidity, including $64 of working capital and our $25 million dollar line of credit. This reflects a reduction of $5.5 million paid as initial consideration for the acquisition of SlimCut.

I'd like to finish with our expectations for the third quarter and for 2018. For the third quarter, we expect revenue between $15 million and $17 million and an adjusted EBITDA to be between breakeven and $2 million. We're maintaining our outlook for the full year with revenue expected to be between $58 million and $62 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $5 million and $8 million.

And now we'll take some questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Graham of Canaccord Genuity.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. It's Austin on for Mike. Thanks for taking my question. I want to ask the take rate question two different ways. First, what's been the change in intake rate on a like-for-like basis? And then second on a blended basis factoring in growth of PMPs and CTV what is take rates done on a companywide level?

Mark Zagorski

Hey. Thanks for the question. And you know take rates are always a hot topic in our space and as John has noted in the past you know we've always keep an eye on take rates, but as a net revenue business our most important factor is how to grow our bottom line.

But with that framework you know looking at take rates from a blended perspective first across both PMPs and open auction deals we've seen you know some movement - you know obviously a downward position in take rates. A lot of that has been self-driven and as we look at expanding our relationships from a preferred perspective.

So we actually have controlled how we manage our relationships with our clients and how we negotiate those rates. So in some cases we've seen a slight downtick in take rates just based on the fact that we've negotiated more aggressive deals in which - which are either exclusive or first look deals. So across all types of deals we've seen a slight amount of degradation there, but you know, relatively stable throughout the year.

If you look at it you know, obviously based on each individual type of deal, it's the same story, as we see more of our business moving towards private marketplace deals which make up about 60% of our revenue - net revenue coming through is coming through PMPs.

The rate differential between the two as we've noted in the past is open auction generally has a higher take rate than PMPs. As that shift grows we see the blended rates come down a bit, but ultimately across either type of deal as I've noted earlier we have the power to negotiate those and we we've been very proactive in doing so, so that we're in control of that narrative and we're in control based on getting some benefit in any decreases in those take rates and the benefits you know namely include things like getting a first look, having preferred marketing agreements or preferred targeting capabilities.

So we've been pretty proactive in managing take rates, which I think has allowed us to both you know manage any degradation that could occur, but also get some benefit out of that rather than just be a victim in the case of someone looking for a better rate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just last question on CPM, that 14% expansion. How's that look in the context of what you've seen over the last year? And do you anticipate it continuing or accelerating to CTV or other factors? Thanks.

Mark Zagorski

Yeah. So a big part of that CPM growth is based on our continued success in the TV space, right? So as an effective CPM grows is based on the fact that CTV is noted has a higher effective CPMs than the other forms, both mobile and desktop, video delivery.

So as that CTV percentage grows, which we think it will and it will continue to maintain that momentum, we see CPMs going up. Now realistically we're not going to have the same kind of growth you know in CPMs that we've seen in the past, just namely because we’re – when we look at the historic growth going from 5% to 25% of our revenue, you get a big pop in CPM.

That being said, we continue to - we're continue to see increases in the CPM. We expect to see an increase in CPM as our CTV percentage continues to go up and as those rates continue to go up. As well as the fact that as we build broader and stronger relationships with premium partners who demand higher CPMs, it's a much stronger factor in that overall CPM growth.

So I think we still see the momentum behind both you know, the premium partners that grow CPM, as well as the percentage of our business which is CTV related, which also has a higher CPM component to it.

Unidentified Analyst

That's very helpful. Thanks a lot.

Our next question comes from John Godin of Lake Street Capital Markets.

John Godin

Hey, guys. I hope everyone's doing well. If you could just kind of go over a little bit of color of what you've seen in the marketplace, just in regards to you know, kind of the ad dollars flowing to CTV and also kind of around the subscription kind of shift to an ad model as well out in the market, just some kind of general color there? Thank you.

Mark Zagorski

Sure. Thanks for the question John. Obviously we spent a lot of time with the top players in CTV and folks that are doing a great job building up those businesses. So guys like Hulu and Sling and Pluto and others. So we have a pretty good sense of what both the sellers are saying, as well as the ad advertisers are saying.

And you know there's been a significant shift. I think the first shift that we've seen is from digital dollars. So guys who are spending in desktop and mobile actually saying hey, you know I can give an opportunity to get on bigger screen here, still buy the same way in a programmatic fashion and get access to some really great content and premium partners. I think that was the first phase of buying and that continues to obviously grow.

What's really exciting for us is the big second shift into digital and CTV. So these are guys who - you know, these are budgets that were spent buying Linear TV and big screen delivery with room to delivery of advertising that has – it was very separate from mobile or desktop digital buy. Those dollars are just starting to creep in to seeking the space because in many cases they can get – they are getting the same programming, they are getting the same shows that they would have bought on a Linear, but getting them in a programmatic and digitally targetable way.

And I think that's the really exciting thing for us, as we saw it and see the agencies kind of shifting their thinking and their teams to say you know, Linear buyers can now buy Linear and CTV. And we see the advertisers starting to understand that hey in my household you know most of the viewing is starting to happen now in a time shifted or non-Linear away, why aren't we spending our ad dollars this way.

So I think that to us is, is where I think we're just on the precipice of the big shift, so not digital dollars going to CTV, but Linear dollars going to CTV and I think that's an exciting opportunity for us.

The second question – second part of your question is regarding kind of the subscription versus what we call AOD or Advertising on Demand model. I think we're also in the early stages of that. We've got partners who have hybrid models, so folks like Hulu who both have a subscription and a advertising supported model. But I think what we're going to see and this is obviously just you know, our perspective on this is that folks are running into what we call subscription fatigue.

You can only sign up for so many subscription services until the point which were budgets busted, right. So the idea of having a lower cost ad supported alternative I think is going to be a very interesting option for many of the publishing companies out there who are launching CTV applications. So you know, the subscription business gets a lot of headlines, but I think once we start getting into folks having half a dozen, plus subscriptions and that bill starts getting bigger than their old cable bill. I think you're going to see a lot of movement towards hybrid and or you know ad supported only models.

We've seen in other markets. So we're - obviously have a big footprint in APAC, in Australia and Australia in particular has a very strong advertising supported CTV model, which I think is an interesting bellwether for what we see here in the US.

John Godin

Awesome. Thank you, guys.

Our last question comes from Stephen Ju of Credit Suisse.

Stephen Ju

Thanks, guys. So John, if I'm doing my math correctly, I think the implied guidance for the fourth quarter has you accelerating revenue growth pretty significantly, I think it's between 40% to 53% [ph] so kind of elaborate on what's going into the calculation there and what you're seeing now that give you that level of confidence to keep the full year guidance? Thanks.

John Rego

Yes. So [indiscernible] as you know, with seasonable business, so the second half will always be better than first half in Q4 is really you know, the best quarter of the year for us. So we think we've got sufficient tailwinds to push to the point. So we’re not seeing anything that gives us any pause right now, so we do have a little bit of comfort on the full year guidance. So as best I can tell you, looks good from where we sit right now.

Stephen Ju

Thanks.

