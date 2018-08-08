Fortress Global Enterprises, Inc. (FTPLF) CEO Chad Wasilenkoff on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortress Global Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQX:FTPLF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Fortress Global Enterprises Inc., Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fortress' second quarter 2018 conference call.

With me today are Chadwick Wasilenkoff, our Chief Executive Officer; Giovanni Iadeluca, the President of our Thurso mill; and Mark Kirby, the CEO of Fortress Advanced Bioproducts, our new xylitol division.

Throughout the call, reference may be made to slides of the presentation, which has been made available for reference through our Web site at www.fortressge.com, under the financial's tab or you can request a copy at info@fortressge.com.

During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and our expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today's call.

During the conference call, management will also make reference to operating EBITDA and adjusted net income or loss. For a definition of operating EBITDA, reconciliation of net income or loss to operating EBITDA and calculation of adjusted net income or loss, please see management's discussion and analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Thanks Kurt and good morning everybody.

For today's call, I'll provide an overview of the second quarter. Then I'll ask Giovanni to provide an update on the Dissolving Pulp segment, followed by Mark, who will provide an update on Fortress Advanced Bioproducts. Kurt will then provide some more detail on the financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Then we'll open the call up for questions.

Please note, when reviewing the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter that we have a new business segment, the Bioproducts Segment, which includes S2G Biochemcials, which we acquired in the first quarter of 2018 and Fortress Xylitol Inc., which has been established to construct a demonstration plan to produce Xylitol at our Thurso mill.

Please turn to Slide 3, in the presentation. Fortress Global reported 2018 second quarter --

…which was offset by issues that caused more downtime than originally planned. We have seen steady progress on the number of digester cooks per day, the tons for each of these cooks and the daily megawatts of power produced. We are confident this progress will continue into the coming quarters and it should provide additional economic benefits.

We are being confident that we will receive the operating permit for our fifth digester in the third quarter, which help with an additional step change improvement. The unplanned downtime enabled the mill to move up some plans third quarter shutdown activity to debottleneck a long-term issue in the evaporator concentrator area of the mill. Results arrived from the work performed have proven to fill meaningful benefits to-date.

We also experienced several power outages that affected the region which included our mill. Latest unplan shuts in July were caused by issues within the recovery boiler, which resulted in approximately 7 days of unplanned downtime at our Thurso mill. Despite this challenge at Thurso mill was still EBITDA positive for the month of July.

I will now pass the call over to Giovanni for some additional comments on the Dissolving Pulp.

Thanks Chad.

On Slide 4 and 5 of our presentation, they outlined the dissolving pulp segment results for the second quarter which generated positive EBITDA of $4.2 million. The second quarter of 2018, showed improvements in both production volume and cost over the first quarter of 2018.

The ramp up and optimization of the fifth digester continued in the second quarter of 2018. The receipt of the requisite permit required for commercial operation was previously expected by the end of the second quarter and is now expected in the third quarter of 2018 as we work through the permitting process. We believe we are now at the final step the government requires before they would be in a position to grant the operating permit.

As Chad touched on during the early part of the third quarter of 2018, the mill experienced some issues with tube leaks within the recovery boiler. These issues are fairly common in pulp mills of this age and have now been resolved along with several other initiatives that were originally scheduled for the annual maintenance fall shutdown. As a result, we expect that the originally planned fourth quarter 2018 maintenance shutdown period, which was scheduled to be eight days to be reduced by approximately half.

The next major annual major shutdown would then be planned for the second quarter of 2019.

Moving to Slide 6, we compare dissolving pulp prices to hardwood and softwood pulp prices as it illustrates continued support for a strong DP pricing as swing mill capacity continues to focus on paper pulp production. Thurso has the ability to swing production to paper pulp, but economics indicate that we should remain 100% on dissolving pulp. The dissolving pulp prices currently 11% higher year-over-year based on quoted U.S. pricing at CAD$1214 per ton or US$935 per ton. Expectations for pricing to remain in the range of CAD$1200 to CAD$ 1330 or US$900 to US$1000 per ton through 2019.

I will now pass the call over to Mark for comments on S2G.

Thanks Giovanni.

As outlined in Slide 7, the Fortress Advanced Bioproducts division has completed its first quarter of operation and I'm very satisfied with the progress made in fulfilling our mission to increase revenue and margins for the company's operations by commercializing technologies for the co-production of sustainable products from the underutilized semi-silos and leaked in fractions of the wood chips we're using to produce dissolving grade pulp.

Our immediate focus is of course on Xylitol production. For the quarter, we had three priorities; first, smoothly integrate the people in operations of S2G Biochemcials Inc., Fortress; second to secure funding necessary for the construction of Xylitol demonstration plant; and third to start work on engineering the demo.

Integration has gone very well. Thanks to the hard work and engagement of staff at the corporate office of the Pulp Mill and the S2G lab and pilot facilities. Fortress policies and systems are now in place and S2G personnel were able to start work on the demonstration project with minimal distractions.

You'd have seen the name Fortress Xylitol Incorporated in our releases, Fortress Xylitol is a subsidiary of Fortress Advanced Bioproducts which we've established as a corporate entity that will undertake over $30 million projects to build and operate Xylitol demonstration plant at Fortress' Thurso mill.

During the second quarter, Fortress Xylitol secured commitments for up to $17 million in federal and provincial funding support which was announced on July 11. This includes up to $10.4 million in grant funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, $5 million equity investment from Investissement Québec for 49% ownership of Fortress Xylitol, and then, additional $2 million loan for contingency if needed.

Furthermore, on July 27, 2018, Natural Resources Canada announced that the company's Xylitol demonstration plant proposal was one of the short-listed semi-finalists for its flagship Clean Growth Program. [indiscernible] up-signing definitive buying agreements and additional announcements over the course of the year that will round as the required funding.

While this work has been underway, we have ramped up engineering, a joint project team has been charted to complete the demo plan project with engineers and technical staff from S2G and our FFP mill. They have engaged an experienced Montreal engineering firm to assist with a front-end engineering design study to confirm capital cost numbers, cost of design and layout. The team is on time and on budget to finalize preliminary engineering by the end of Q3 2018.

The announcement of the acquisition of S2G and the subsequent FPTC and IQ funding, stimulated third-party interest. Fortress Advanced Bioproducts to discuss the Xylitol demo project with major suppliers and users of Xylitol, who have indicated the Xylitol suppliers hike and pricing have increased. So interest in new cost effective is sustainable North American supply is high. Management will continue discussions and will evaluate whether such interest can be translated into support for the project through funding, marketing and/or purchase [estimates] [ph].

And now over to Kurt for a brief review of the financials.

Thanks Mark.

On Slide 8, our cash balance at the end of the second quarter was $32 million of which $7.9 million was restricted cash. Included in the restricted cash balance was a $3.6 million deposit related to our $36.1 million secured loan with IAM Infrastructure Private Debt Fund Loan from earlier in 2017 and CAD$4.2 million or CHF$3.2 million in escrow as part of the whole back of the sale of the security Paper Products segment in late 2017. This holdback is due to be released June 2019.

Cash decreased by $5.7 million from the first quarter and the second quarter we had approximately $6.1 million in cash, capital expenditures somewhat offset by $2.9 million in government grants received for our digester five project. We also incurred $5.3 million for the repayment of debt and interest.

Slide 9 presents an overview of SG&A expenses for continued operations which were $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding S2G, SG&A is lower relative to Q1, recall that S2G was acquired in late quarter one, which resulted in higher corporate expenses earlier in the year. The expectation is for consolidated SG&A including the bioproducts segment which is S2G to be in the $5 million to $5.5 million range per quarter.

On Slide 10, we have a schedule of our upcoming annual principal repayments based on current cash, cash generated from operations and other cash generating initiatives. Management expects that we have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service capital expenditure, short-term working capital requirements and future growth initiatives.

Looking beyond the short-term, the company is reviewing and evaluating all of its financing options in connection with its 2019 debenture in the normal course, including the possibility of refinancing or restructuring the debentures. We are mindful of the maturity date of the debentures and are confident that the company will be able to address the debentures prior to maturity. We are working diligently to finalize a strategic path forward based on various options available to the company and ensuring a plan that maximizes the benefits to all Fortress stakeholders.

I would now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions on our results.

Chad Wasilenkoff

Okay. I guess we will conclude it there then. So thank you everyone for continued support. We look forward to updating you on future results as we progress the company. As a reminder these financial results and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Thank you.

