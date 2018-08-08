Sina Corporation's (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:10 AM ET

Welcome to SINA's earnings conference call for the second quarter 2018. Joining us today are Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao; and our CFO, Bonnie Yi Zhang.

Now, let me read you the Safe Harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this call and elsewhere. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, I would like to remind you that our discussion today will include non-GAAP measures, which mainly excludes stock-based compensation and certain other items.

We use non-GAAP measures to gain a better understanding of SINA's comparative operating results and future prospects. Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information on reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo, which applies the same methodology we use to calculate non-GAAP measures at the SINA group level.

After management remarks, we will open the lines for a brief Q&A session.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Bonnie.

Bonnie Yi Zhang

Thank you, Sandra. And thank you all for joining our conference call today. Let me walk you through the operational and the financial highlights for the second quarter 2018 with a focus on non-Weibo business.

Before the detailed financial review, I would like to remind you that, unless otherwise noted, my prepared remarks would refer to our non-GAAP results and all the comparisons are on a year-over-year basis. In addition, as we adopted new standard in January 2018, for easy comparison I may also indicate our revenue or expense figures under the old accounting standard which excludes barter transactions and adds back value added tax to the related current year financials.

Let's start with an overview of the second quarter results. SINA's net revenue grew 50% to $534.8 million. SINA's operating income grew 38% to $159.1 million. Net income attributable to SINA was $66.5 and the diluted net income per share was $0.89. SINA's online advertising revenue for the second quarter of 2018 grew 54% to $454.1 million, primarily driven by an increase of $151.6 million or 69% growth in Weibo advertising and marketing revenues.

Portal ad revenue was $84.2 million, up 8% or 14% under the old accounting standard. Mobile monetization of portal continued to improve with approximately 82% of total portal ad revenue coming – derived from mobile this quarter, significantly up from 57% last year. We continue to see user base expansion across SINA's Mobile media properties with the average daily use up SINA news app and SINA finance app growing approximately 25% and 144% respectively on a year-over-year basis.

On top of the channel investments that we deployed for user acquisition we were able to grow our users through a consistent enhancement of our professional content offerings and the synergies we derived with Weibo in traffic acquisitions, content sharing and product optimization.

Turning to non-advertising business, non-ad revenue grew 32% to $80.7 million, mainly benefiting from an increase of $21.6 million or 62% growth of Weibo CAS [ph] revenues. Portal non-ad revenues were $28 million up 7% or 14% under the old accounting standards. The growth was derived from the micro loan facilitation business which showed a broader recovery on sequential basis, as we sought to mitigate the impact of regulatory headwinds to operational transitions.

We expect regulations to further tighten up given the recent wave of defaults sweeping across China P2P industry which may adversely affect our fin-tech business in the second half of 2018. However, we believe the tightened regulation will facilitate - are helping market and does benefit qualified players to operate in the longer term.

Moving to gross margin, gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 81%, up from 75% last year. Advertising gross margin was 83%, up from 76%. The increase in advertizing gross margin was result from our revenue reporting changes from gross basis to net basis under the new accounting standards adopted. Non-advertising gross margin for the second quarter was 68%, slightly up from 67% of last year.

Now, moving on to operating expenses, in the second quarter, operating expenses totaled $272.1 million, up 81%, or 63% under the old accounting standard. Excluding the $26 million barter transaction related marketing expenses we recorded the sales and marketing expenses takes approximately 28% of SINA's net revenue up from 22% last year.

The rise in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue is driven by the increase in channel marketing and user acquisition of the Weibo app, Weibo Light, SINA news app and SINA finance app. This is consistent with the plan we outlined in the prior conference call which is to step up our marketing spending to further grow the scale of Weibo platform and SINA Mobile properties at a scheduled pace and to remain competitive in the related market.

In addition to the sales and marketing expenses, the increase in personnel related costs for product development was another factor that led to the increase in OpEx. Operating income grew 38% to $159.1 million representing an operating margin of 30% down from 32% last year. Non-operating income under GAAP measure was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $13.4 million last year.

Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2018 mainly included a $20.1 million net interest and other income, a $16.4 million net loss on sale of investment, fair value changes in investment securities and impair on investments which is excluded under non-GAAP measure and a $2.5 million loss pick up from the equity method investment mainly resulted from the loss pick up related to company's investment in Leju.

Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information about non-operating items for the same period last year.

Turning to taxes, under the GAAP measure, income tax expenses were $27.9 million compared to $19.1 million last year attributable to higher profitability of Weibo. Net income attributable to SINA were $66.5 million or $0.89 diluted net income per share.

Before turning to the balance sheet items, I would like to raise a disciplined note given the drastic depreciation of RMB against the U.S. dollar since June 2018. The exchange rate that we use to translate our reported P&L results in second quarter deviated [ph] approximately 2% from our presumed exchange rate used in financial forecast. We expect to face currency uncertainties in the second half of this year in relation to foreign currency translation in view of the recent volatile movement of our Renminbi against U.S. dollar.

Now let me turn to the balance sheet and the cash flow items. As of June 30, 2018 SINA's cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.7 billion, compared to $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2017. The decrease of SINA's cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was primarily due to continued investments activities mainly in the first half of 2018 and the execution of the share repurchase program. For the second quarter 2018 net cash provided by operating activities was $16.4 million, capital expenditures totaled $162.1 million and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $10 million.

Before turning to questions, let me summarize the execution of our share repurchase program expired on June 30, 2018. Under this program we have repurchased approximately 3.4 million shares for approximately $302.6 million representing nearly 61% execution of the authorized aggregated repurchase value of $500 million approved by the Board in February 2016. To further unlock the value of the company, our Board has approved a new share repurchase plan under which SINA is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregated value of $500 million of its own shares through a period through the end of December 2019.

With that operator, please open up the call for questions.

Certainly ma'am. [Operator Instructions] We have the first question coming from the line of Eddie Leung from Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead and ask your question.

Eddie Leung

Hi good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two question, the first one is, I'm wondering if Bonnie, review be having in the kind of like potential change in the full year revenue guidance given we are already in the middle of the year, so we should be having a better sense of the trends of different revenue segments and on top of it obviously we also have the foreign exchange rate depreciation impact, so just wondering any comment on the full year guidance?

And then secondly, a question on your Mobile news app, you mentioned it had very healthy growth in terms of the user metrics. But I'm just wondering if you could also share a little bit detail on the interactions and time spends of these users? So wondering if we have seen for example the [indiscernible] raise on the news and the time spent per user, how these metrics changed in the past say six months or nine months?

Charles Chao

Okay, Eddie this is Charles. Regarding your first question for the full year guidance for the revenues, I think we offered a wide range at the beginning for the entire SINA group and as you know that probably there is going to be some challenge in terms of the revenues in terms of U.S. dollar because the volatile markets for the exchange rate and but overall I think that the range progress is still staying and depending on which part of the range we're going to hit eventually.

And I think in the second half of the year we'll probably see more challenging because year-to-year comparison exchange rate will play a big factor in the second half and also that we are seeing some of the challenges, I mean in terms of our revenues in both Weibo and the SINA side in terms of SME markets. And if you look at the first half of the year, both are actually performing worse than we have expected at the beginning of the year.

And although we'll see some improvement in the third quarter, but I do think that it is going to be challenging these markets compared to our original expectation at the beginning of the year. So that's overall color in terms of the revenue, I mean guidance for the year. But to answer your question again, we still think it will be in the range we provided at the beginning of the year.

And regarding your second question about the – operating metrics for mobile apps for news and I think in terms of our internal operation we track like how frequently people come to our app and also in terms of frequency of refresh of the news feed on a daily basis and but probably we have never released these kind of metrics before in terms of the interaction figures. So there is no base for the comparison for our shareholders and but internally, I mean we don’t see too much change for these metrics in the last six months.

Eddie Leung

Now thank you, Charles.

Charles Chao

Thank you, Eddie.

Thank you. We have our next question coming from the line of Thomas Chong from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Thomas Chong

Hi thanks management for taking my questions. I also have a question about the second half portal advertising outlook, given that we see a lot of the advertisers spend quite aggressively during the World Cup, would that affect advertising spending on our portal? Thanks.

Charles Chao

I didn’t quite get the entire – are you talking about the Intel World Cup advertising on the product side or on both?

Thomas Chong

I will repeat my question, yes so I will rephrase my question a little bit. Given that advertisers may allocate more budgets both international and domestic advertisers on the CCTV or in local because the advertiser's budgets are relatively low, so should we expect local advertisers to be affected? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Okay, I got your question. I think historically, I mean if you look back four years or eight years, the World Cup and Olympic Games these kind of big events probably would have a big impact on brand advertising revenues for our products and also for Weibo. But given the size of total revenue right now these actually are paying much smaller, I mean real intense value contribution, I mean on a quarterly basis and so we’re not seeing too much incremental impact from World Cup because usually I mean if for pace, for the brand advertisers, I mean when they have a big event they tend to spend more on World Cup, but on the other hand, I mean they may spend less on other categories.

And so, it’s on a overall basis there is going to be some incremental revenues, but I don’t think that too much impact on overall basis for each quarter, you have talked about in Q2 or Q3 and so that would help.

Thomas Chong

Got it, thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Thank you, sir. We have the next question coming from the line of Alicia Yap from Citigroup. Please ask your question.

Alicia Yap

Hi, good evening Charles, Bonnie and Sandra. Thanks for taking my questions. Just very quickly I wanted to see if you can elaborate a little bit your SINA Finance App and given I think you mentioned quite a bit of fast growth, can you elaborate a little bit the content on it and then how much expectations that you hope to get from these to generate let’s say increasing ad budgets or maybe integrations of different user traffic from different platforms that could actually help overall in terms of your portal or overall ad budgets over time, any color would be appreciated? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Yes, thanks Alicia. On the SINA Finance, I mean if you take the media side, I mean we do see pretty good I mean growth in the first half of the year in terms of user growth and user active growth while we use for the finance app and we do see good momentum going forward in this particular area.

Overall basis, I think SINA Finance is very influential in the market as being the leading company website for many years in China market and we have continue to insert very big influence in the entire market. But having said that, I mean I think we have to be cautious two aspects, on the news side, we are very influential we continue to be very influential in terms of high end users and going to do well in terms of impact in the market.

But on the other hand, I think a lot of financial app actually, a lot of users as they come to - I mean to the app or for the news side for finance in terms of getting information about stocks, about capital market, and these markets are becoming more diversified as more and more specialize in these areas. And so we are seeing some very good results in terms of unit growth but compared to the overall market the size is still small.

So I think although on the one hand we're going to continue to invest in this area where in fact we're going to increase our investment in the financial app area in terms of user growth in terms of increase our media impact, but in terms of the portal user base, it is too small on a daily basis about a quarter million daily basis and so in terms of monetization I think as to not to catch up in the future and so that’s probably an overall picture about the financial media area.

Alicia Yap

Thank you, Charles. Just if I may just one very quick followup, in addition to the new share buyback program any thoughts about potentially special dividends to return to the shareholder? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Well, we're always looking to the, I mean the possibilities and the ways to increase our shareholder values and we have kept evaluating all the means we have. And at the current stage I think we have approved share buyback by our Board and this is one way to, I think to return the cash to the market and also I mean to increase shareholder value. We have not excluded other means, but at the current stage we're going to have a plan to issue special dividend for Weibo to our SINA shareholders.

Alicia Yap

Okay, thank you, Charles.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

We have the next question coming from the line of Bill Liu from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Bill Liu

Thank you, management, for taking my question. I just have one question, so recently we heard a lot of incidents as you mentioned about this P2P platform some incident, because finance sector, I mean finance vertical is a big spender on all the advertising budgets, I just wonder what kind of impact would you expect about this portal and non-portal advertising revenue from this P2P platforms? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Okay, yes that’s a good question. I think that what I have experienced in the market also that because the theory of lot of P2P companies and also a lot of fin-tech related companies and a lot of spending is in that sector we see the decrease in the second quarter and we're going to see further decrease in the third quarter.

That’s part of the challenge we have for SME revenues this year and there are multiple factors affecting our SME revenues, inventory and market competition. And what you just mentioned was the demand factor, there has been good demand from the financial-tech companies in the last year or two. I mean, and now we see that demand has decreased quite significantly in the last two quarters.

But if you look at the overall basis, I mean mentioned portal advertizing revenues, although they are significant in terms of some of the growth of the SME revenues in the last two years, but overall basis too small, so I would say that the impact - there is some impact, but that will be limited.

Bill Liu

Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thanks.

Karen Chan

Thank you, Charles, Bonnie and Sandra. So my question is more about we noticed that there is a temporarily ad suspension on competing platforms earlier in July, so are we seeing any potential benefits flowing through to our platforms both portal or Weibo side as advertisers particularly brand advertisers plans for the second half budget? Thank you very much.

Charles Chao

I'm sorry, are you talking about the suspension of some of the previews sites we did have in China in June, in July?

Karen Chan

Right, yes.

Charles Chao

Okay, yes actually I mean, we actually heard that from the news also that about 19 media apps have been suspended in terms of, it’s not really suspend in terms of the operation, but in terms of promotion on APB stores and also suspension in terms of updating their video app on daily basis for some violation of the content management rules here. And other than that we don’t know too much detailed information about the suspensions. But well we heard actually a lot of suspension have been, a lot of video apps are allowed now to update their content again recently.

So I think this suspension is probably temporary and that impact probably [indiscernible] companies, I mean they had two apps under these suspensions and but so far these probably have more impact on them, but not too much impact on SINA or Weibo because we still get update of the content from these apps, and so we don't see too much impact on ourselves, but I mean there probably will be some impact in terms of the user. I mean activities, user frequencies these apps. And but my understanding is these suspensions I mean will be temporary and some of these are already allowed to update their content now.

Karen Chan

Thank you.

Charles Chao

Karen, thanks.

Sandra Zhang

This concludes our conference call today. Thank you for joining us. We will see you next quarter.

