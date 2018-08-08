Activision Blizzard: Buy Gaming Stock Giant On Q2 Pullback

Video game giant Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is swimming in a sector that top 10 analyst Colin Sebastian at Baird calls any investor’s “must own.”

Sebastian sized up ATVI, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), telling investors to “pick your favorite flavor” among these entertainment stocks. After all, the rise of the digital revolution translates to a boost in user engagement as well as monetization.

The analyst wrote ahead of the yearly E3 trade show in Los Angeles that this market is racing to hit around $145 billion in revenue in just two years. If Sebastian is right, look out for the worldwide interactive entertainment space to rule the globe’s media and entertainment market. Where does ATVI fall into the mix?

Four-star analyst Timothy O’Shea of Jefferies believes the stock has room to run a whopping 34%. After all, O’Shea poses a bold bullish call, calling ATVI the House of Mouse of video game making: “We believe Activision is building a Disney-style entertainment business for the 21st century, but with higher operating margins.”

Last Thursday, the company’s fiscal third quarter outlook left some investors raising an eyebrow. To Activision Blizzard’s credit, the company unleashed a robust second fiscal quarter report- complete with net revenues reaching a peak of $1.64 billion.

The Street took issue with this, however, as net bookings are what hold weight. This metric slipped from $1.42 billion the same time last year to $1.38 billion.

Still, the company released an adjusted revenue and earning beat. ATVI’s revenue reached $1.385 billion against the Street’s $1.38 billion; and EPS of $0.41 that sailed past the Street’s $0.35 forecast.

Here, we turn to TipRanks data to determine top analysts’ verdict on this video game giant’s overall market opportunity. Do experts say dive in anyway? Let’s explore.

Activision: The Next Big e-Sports Phenomenon

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz has been betting bullish on Activision ever since he first initiated coverage, almost two years ago now.

The company’s second quarter print certainly has not swayed Uerkwitz away from the bullish camp. Uerkwitz reiterates an Outperform rating on ATVI with an $87 price target (36% upside potential).

So far, these bullish recommendations have paid off for the analyst: betting on ATVI stock has led to an average of 20.4% in profits for Uerkwitz.

The analyst acknowledges fierce rivalry from Epic Games’ Fortnite chasing Blizzard. Specifically, Uerkwitz attributes a 20% loss of monthly active users year-over-year to Blizzard’s “heavy PC exposure.”

All the same, Activision remains a bright silver lining for Uerkwitz’s confident stock pick: “Activision, on the other hand, shows more resilience and stabilization for both MAU and revenue. the rest of 2018, management seems optimistic over its new mobile games (new title from King and CoD Mobile in China) and highly anticipated and potentially record breaking CoD: BO4.”

Before earnings, the analyst had already eyed potential for Overwatch – ATVI’s team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game – to snowball into a “a major e-sports phenomenon due to its innovative design, broad appeal, and Activision's e-sports strategy.”

Down the line, “We expect e-sports to bring sustainable long-term growth of Overwatch's player base and revenues through deeper engagement and in-game content sales,” Uerkwitz had predicted.

By the time the inaugural season of the Overwatch League ("OWL") rolled around, the analyst was certain: “The event validates our view that OWL is among world’s best organized and professionally produced esport organizations.”

The design is “inclusive,” and because of the diversity of the “cast of playable characters and cross-genre gameplay,” Activision has a game on its hands that could entice a broader audience.

Even Baird’s Sebastian recently suggested eSports stands as “one of the largest incremental revenue opportunities;” a market primed to tower at $1 billion by year’s end. One of the “’pure-play’ publishers” Sebastian wagered stands to benefit from a slew of growth drivers and “profitability gains:” Activision Blizzard.

Mobile Game Potential is Real

O’Shea at Jefferies says seize any weakness: “we see a buying opportunity given the numerous major catalysts coming in 2H and into 2019.” One of the needle-movers in Activision Blizzard’s corner is a compelling mobile pipeline.

The potential here is real, and could lead to a multi-million-dollar opportunity for ATVI. O’Shea has run the numbers and come away confident: “ATVI has mobile games under development for each franchise in its portfolio, and some of these have moved from R&D stages into release planning. If ATVI launches four mobile games in the next 12 months, it is reasonable to assume these games could contribute between $200MM to $500MM of incremental revenue upside (3-5%) over time.”

In reaction to ATVI’s quarterly results, O’Shea reiterates a Buy on the stock while dialing up the price target. Before, the analyst believed ATVI stock could hit $86. Now, the analyst calls for another $4 higher (41% upside potential).

Don’t worry, investors. “We survived the summer doldrums,” says O’Shea, who is placing his bullish conviction behind “numerous positive catalysts” lined up for the back half of this year.

Analysts Love This Investment Idea

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter continues to spotlight “outsized growth ahead” for Activision Blizzard. Two years ago, the gaming giant acquired King Digital; a segment which Pachter wagers has an “untapped ad opportunity.”

If ATVI could optimize this prospect while “monetizing its Overwatch League,” Pachter believes the company could dish out monster earnings gains.

Following the print, the analyst maintains an Outperform rating on ATVI stock while hiking the price target from $81 to $85 (19% upside potential).

True, the revenue miss took Pachter off guard. “We are at a loss to explain the magnitude of the Blizzard revenue shortfall,” writes the analyst, who likewise squares the blame on competitor Epic’s Fortnite Battle Royale game. That said, “We aren’t worried about earnings at all,” continues Pachter.

Bigger picture, Activision Blizzard shares remain on the Wedbush Investment Committee’s Best Ideas List.

Even Credit Suisse’s Stephen Ju – ranked #40 out of over 4,800 analysts covered on TipRanks – had recommended the gaming stock ahead of the print.

“The release of Activision Publishing and Blizzard properties on mobile remains in our opinion the biggest shareholder value creation opportunity,” wrote Ju, maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst had also bumped up his price target $1 to $85 (33% upside potential).

Bottom Line: The Bulls Win Out

All 10 best performing analysts polled in the last three months rate Activision Blizzard a Buy. Consensus is unanimously bullish on this gaming opportunity. With a robust return potential of nearly 18%, the 12-month average price target rounds out to $83.80. Final verdict: Wall Street’s best analysts cheer loudly for this tech player. Take your bet.

