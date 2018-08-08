Egalet Ltd. (EGLT) CEO Bob Radie on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Egalet Ltd. (NASDAQ:EGLT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Blair Clark-Schoeb - SVP, Communications

Bob Radie - President and CEO

Stan Musial - CFO

Pat Shea - Chief Commercial Officer

Mark Strobeck - COO

Analysts

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli & Company

John Vandermosten - Zacks Small Cap Research

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Thank you all for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2018 financial results this morning.

Leading the call today will be Bob Radie, our President and CEO, who's joined by Stan Musial, our Chief Financial Officer; Pat Shea, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Mark Strobeck, our Chief Operating Officer.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks regarding future events and the company's future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in this morning's press release and Egalet's filings with the SEC. Investors, potential investors, and other listeners are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to factors described in the Risk Factors set forth in Egalet's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC, and in other filings Egalet made with the SEC from time to time.

In addition, we refer you to sprix.com, oxaydo.com, and arymoer.com for full prescribing information for our approved product.

The archived webcast will be available for six months on the company's Web site, egalet.com. For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or the archived webcast, this call was held and recorded on August 8, 2018. Since then, Egalet may have made announcements related to the topics discussed, so please refer to the company's most recent press releases and SEC filings.

Now I will turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Radie

Thanks, Blair. Good morning everyone, and welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. On the call this morning, I will review recent highlights and then I will turn the call over to Stan Musial, who will provide a financial update.

During the quarter, we made progress on multiple fronts, from improving payer coverage for our products to identifying new potential SPRIX formulations. Prescription volume growth continued, and we began to see the improvements we expected in our gross to nets based on the changes we made to our commercial strategy that we discussed during our Q1 earnings call.

Now, a few highlights for the quarter. We had over 22,500 prescriptions written for our three products, SPRIX Nasal Spray, OXAYDO, and ARYMO ER, up 67% from the approximately 13,500 prescriptions in the second quarter of 2017. This resulted in net product sales of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $6.3 million in the same period in 2017, representing 19% growth. While revenue grew, we also reduced our second quarter total cost and expenses in 2018 by over 30% over the same period in 2017, going from $28 million down to $18.8 million. We ended the quarter with $70.4 million in cash, marketable securities, and restricted cash.

Net product sales in the second quarter 2018 grew 19% over the first quarter 2018 net product sales of $6.3 million. Our gross to net percentage improved five percentage points in the second quarter of 2018 over the first quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter, we continued to make progress on the market access front with key payer formulary wins. In May, our large southeast regional plan placed SPRIX on its preferred formulary in a Tier 3 position. Also in May, a national pharmacy benefit manager covering 3.5 million lives placed SPRIX in a Tier 2 preferred position, and ARYMO ER in a Tier 3 unrestricted position. In April, ARYMO ER was placed in a preferred formulary position on two large northeast health plans that cover nearly 1 million lives. This is the fifth market access win of 2018, demonstrating the continued success of our strategies in this important area.

As we discussed on the first quarter earnings call, we made some specific operational changes and enhancements to our commercial business plan to address the growing pressures from payers to improve patient access for our products and improve the bottom line contribution of the prescriptions generated.

Late in the first quarter, we realigned our sales force, placing more emphasis on SPRIX education. Through enhanced targeting, we increased our effort with healthcare providers who treat patients with conditions that can benefit from our products and have access through their health insurance claims. As we pointed out, this altered approach may affect the growth rate of our overall prescriptions written for our products, but should result in improved net revenue per prescription.

Additionally, we modified how we are working through one of our co-pay assistance programs to facilitate improved reimbursement while maintaining patient access to our product. We are pleased with the early results of these enhancements. In fact, we witnessed an improvement in our gross-to-net revenue percentages and in our net product sales in the second quarter over the first quarter.

We'll now review each product's performance in the second quarter, starting with SPRIX Nasal Spray. This product which can be taken for up to five consecutive days for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level is an important treatment option in today's environment. SPRIX prescriptions grew more than 50%, from approximately 7,500 in the second quarter of 2017 to approximately 11,700 in the second quarter of 2018. Net sales for SPRIX Nasal Spray were $5.4 million for the second quarter, 2018, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter, 2017. Importantly, units sold to wholesalers grew over 80%, from less than 7,000 units in the second quarter of 2017 to about 12,500 in the second quarter of 2018.

Our partnership strategy continues to produce positive results for SPRIX in targeted physician specialties where we have minimal Egalet coverage. We are encouraged by OraPharma's educational efforts to dental targets which began in the first quarter of 2018. The prescriptions generated from OraPharma grew approximately 70%, with almost 2,000 prescriptions written in the second quarter. Given the need for non-narcotic pain treatments in the dental setting, we're pleased with OraPharma's educational efforts on SPRIX to this important audience.

Ascend Therapeutics, our partner targeting women's healthcare providers, has continued to see steady utilization of SPRIX Nasal Spray within its physician base. In large part due to our partnerships, we had over 1,500 new prescribers in the second quarter. We are continuing to look for similar co-promote partnerships with companies targeting areas outside of our commercial reach, such as urology and urgent care. Given the importance of a product like SPRIX that provides opioid-level pain release but is not a narcotic, we initiated work in 2017 to identify an improved formulation of SPRIX. We have now identified four new formulations which we are going to move into the clinic.

We believe these new formulations will provide advantages for the patients in pain, and can provide opportunity for market exclusivity. We expect to be able to select the final formulation for a product candidate based on clinical data available in mid 2019.

Now turning to ARYMO ER, and FDA-approved abuse-deterrent opioid indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily around-the-clock long-term opioid treatment, and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. We've continued to grow the number of prescribers, and they are now over 1,400 healthcare providers who have prescribed ARYMO ER. Almost 5,000 prescriptions were dispensed in the second quarter of 2018. Additionally, there are over 3,200 wholesale bottles ordered in the second quarter of 2018, compared to about 700 bottles in the second quarter of 2017, which we believe is a positive signal supporting product adoption in the marketplace. Net revenue for ARYMO ER for the second quarter was approximately $350,000.

OXAYDO is our immediate-release oxycodone product, designed to discourage abuse via the route of snorting, indicated for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. OXAYDO prescriptions grew to more than 6,000 in the second quarter, 2018, representing 27% growth over the same quarter in 2017. Net revenue for OXAYDO was $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, up 29% over the $1.3 million in net revenue in the same period in 2017.

To highlight our continued progress and in summary, SPRIX, ARAYMO ER, and OXAYDO prescriptions grew by 27% during the second quarter, 2018, over the second quarter, 2017. In addition to focusing on maximizing the commercial potential of our current portfolio, we are focused on identifying additional products to acquire or license that would complement SPRIX Nasal Spray, OXAYDO, and ARYMO ER, and fit within our existing commercial infrastructure.

I'm going to turn the call over to Stan, our CFO, to provide a financial update for our second quarter, 2018. Stan?

Stan Musial

Thanks, Bob. Before I review our financial results I would like to provide an update on our Nasdaq listing. On November 24, 2017, we received a deficiency notice from the Nasdaq indicating that Egalet was not in compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market continued listing requirement since the market value of the company's common stock had been below $50 million for 30 consecutive business days. We were provided an initial grace period of 180 calendar days or until May 23rd, 2018 to regain compliance with the minimum market value rule. Because we did not regain compliance by May 23rd, 2018, we requested a hearing before a Nasdaq hearings plan to stay our delisting.

On July 9, 2018, we received a letter notifying us that our stock would be transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which took place on July 11th. And the panel granted us an extension to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market through November 20th, 2018, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and milestones, and a market cap of $35 million for at least 10 consecutive trading days. We are working to meet such conditions and milestones, and to demonstrate compliance with the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Now, turning to the financial results for the second quarter; as Bob mentioned, we ended the quarter with $70.4 million in cash, marketable securities and restricted cash. Given the uncertainty with respect to various factors and assumptions underlying the previously disclosed cash through date, we are no longer in a position to provide such forward-looking guidance. Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2018 was $5.3 million, a decrease from the first quarter cash used of $20.7 million. We had net product sales of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $6.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Net product sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, consisted of $5.4 million for SPRIX Nasal Spray, $1.7 million for OXAYDO, and $351,000 for ARYMO ER. Net product sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 consisted of $4.9 million for SPRIX Nasal Spray, $1.3 million for OXAYDO, and $31,000 for ARYMO ER. Due to the adoption of ASC 606, on January 1, 2018, net product sales in the second quarter ended June 31, 2017 reflected prescriptions dispensed to patients, compared to net sales in the second quarter of 2018 that reflect shipments to customers. Cost of sales was $1.6 million for the second quarter, 2018, and $1.1 million for the same period in 2017.

Cost of sales for SPRIX Nasal Spray, OXAYDO, and ARYMO ER for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 reflect the average cost of inventory shipped to wholesalers, and especially pharmaceutical companies during the period. Cost of sales for SPRIX Nasal Spray and OXAYDO for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, reflect the average cost of inventory produced and dispensed to patients in the period. Cost of sales for ARYMO ER for the second quarter of 2017 includes the portion of inventory produced after the FDA approval of ARYMO ER in January 2017. A portion of inventory produced before the FDA approval of ARYMO ER was recorded in research and development expense in prior periods.

General and administrative expenses were $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2017. The decline is due to a decrease in salary and stock-based compensation expense of $1.1 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 due to reduced headcount, and $4.5 million related to ARYMO ER post-marketing study fees incurred in the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter 2018 were $9 million compared to $9.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter 2018 were $1 million compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2017. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in compensation related expenses of $1.1 million and a decrease in development cost for Egalet-002 of $3.1 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. During the second quarter June 2018, we recognized the change in the fair value of our derivative liabilities of $3.2 million.

The change is due primarily to changes in the value of Egalet's common stock during the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $3.8 million compared to interest expense of $4.7 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in interest expense of $1.2 million related to the extinguishment of $36.4 million of the 5.5% notes in December 2017, partially offset by an increase of $451,000 related to the issuance of $23.9 million of 6.5% notes.

The interest expense of $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 includes non-cash interest in amortization of debt discount totalling $697,000. The interest expense of $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 includes non-cash interest in amortization of debt discount totaling $1.6 million. The net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $12 million or a net loss of $0.22 per share compared to a net loss of $26.5 million or a net loss of $1.04 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bob. Bob?

Bob Radie

Thanks, Stan. The second quarter showed continued progress with our marketed products. The commercial operational enhancements we spoke to earlier are still in the initial stages of implementation. Yet, we are starting to have -- yet are starting to have a positive impact on our bottom line looking forward to moving the new SPRIX formulations into the clinic.

At this time, we are happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mr. Brandon Folkes with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please, sir, go ahead.

Brandon Folkes

Hi, thanks for taking my question. So as you noted on the call and you gave us some color around gross margin, it came in a lot stronger than we were expecting during the quarter. Can you talk us through that a little bit more in detail in terms of the pushs and pulls in gross to net that you are seeing, and if you expect this to continue going forward? And then secondly, you talked to your business development, could you just give us some idea of your capacity to do business development here? And in terms of bringing in products to complement SPRIX, does this change your long-term partnering strategy on the product? Thank you.

Bob Radie

Yes, thanks, Brandon. This is Bob. Let me start this off and then I may ask for some -- for Stan and Mark to chime in as well. On the gross to net, it really does relate back to the changes that we made in the first -- end of first quarter or specifically around our targeting efforts with our sales force really trying to put our representatives in first offices, where they are seeing the types of patients that our products have the highest likelihood to be used with an emphasis on SPRIX as mentioned, but also layering in the appropriate data around offices where our products are generally speaking in a more favorable position on formulary in the patient mix for that particular office. And so by doing that, obviously, you can have an impact on your -- on the sort of contribution that goes to the bottom line from each of those prescriptions. And so, we are pleased with the progress that we have made there.

We also made a change to our patient assistance program around SPRIX, where we had our representatives work through prior authorizations where appropriate. Not in every case, but where appropriate. And that also has driven some of the positive impacts that we have seen on gross to net. So, we are pleased. We think it's just the initial signal that what we started is going to work. And we hope to see continued progress and improvements in that going forward as the field force gets even more efficient in what they are doing out there.

I don't know, Stan, if you want to add anything around the specifics that we saw in gross to net?

Stan Musial

Sure. I think as Bob had spoken to in the prepared comments, the gross to net have actually improved by 5 percentage points in the first -- second quarter compared to first quarter. So on a blended rate basis on the -- in the first quarter we saw a gross to net of roughly 79%. And in the second quarter, we saw approximately 74%.

And on the business development front, I think that we've always stated how important business development was for us and a lot of time and effort and focus that we put there. We continue to look at business development as an important priority and a way that expect to continue to build the business and grow moving forward. And we are trying to find products out there that we could acquire or license that would be a good complement to the existing products that we have today.

Brandon Folkes

Rights. Thanks.

Next question comes from Mr. Jason Butler with JMP Securities. Please, sir, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you. It's William for Jason. Just had a couple of questions on SPRIX; SPRIX has been a bit of a positive in the third quarter last year, can you guys give us a sense as to how it is looking for the third quarter this year? And then I just wonder if you could discuss the new formulations how they compare the current formulation in amongst themselves? Thanks.

Bob Radie

Yes. So, some of the changes that we made in the first quarter that we are describing in terms of the impact here in the second quarter, we expect to continue to see the impact of those changes going into Q3. Obviously, when we do our third quarter earnings call, we will be able to provide more specifics at that time. And I'll let Mark comment specific a little bit more on the formulations and the work that we are doing.

Mark Strobeck

Yes, so the formulations that we have developed have been designed to encompass effectively two features. One which is to create a formulation that is -- has some advantages over the existing formulation. And the second is to secure additional patent and/or market exclusivity protection around that formulation. The formulations that we selected to move forward have been designed to improve tolerability as well as to enhance absorption. So, all of those features are incorporated in that set of four that we have selected. And we believe those four have the potential to, as I mentioned, secure either additional patent protection or market exclusivity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then I had a question on expenses for the rest of the year. Is the 2Q level generally what we should look for the rest of the year? Thanks.

Bob Radie

Yes, so what we have said previously is that the total cash used in operating activities would be roughly $45 million in 2018. So, I think that that would say that the expense level for the balance of the year should be very similar to what we experienced in the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Next question comes from Mr. Kevin Kedra with Gabelli. Please, Sir, go ahead.

Kevin Kedra

Thanks for taking the questions. First, great progress on narrowing that gross to net spread; I was wondering when you think we might be able to see net revenue growth more closely reflect the growth that you guys are seeing in prescriptions? Is that a 2019 event or is that well further out? And secondly, I don't if I missed it, but when could we expect to see any sort of data on the new SPRIX formulations? And then, finally, in regards to the NASDAQ listing just wanted to know whether or not secondary offering is on the table as a way of getting the market cap up and getting back in the compliance? Thanks.

Bob Radie

Sure, Kevin. First on your question gross-to-net and having the prescription growth be reflected more closely to the net revenue growth. Obviously we observed that gross-to-net creep consistently up through 2017, and it was a big driver because we did see significant, our ex growth, as we described earlier in the call. So we're pleased with the improvement. I think you'll continue to see improvement through the rest of this year. But certainly I think the full impact of that would be a 2019 event where we'll try to align the growth I the prescription side more closely with the net revenue side.

In terms of data on the new formulation, I think as we described in the first part of the call that we expect to be able to choose a final formulation, and anticipate having data that we could talk about in mid 2019. And then on the last question, obviously we're looking at multiple strategies and approaches to addressing the deficiency that we currently have with the Nasdaq and really all things are being considered at this point.

Kevin Kedra

Great, thank you.

Next question comes from Mr. John Vandermosten with Zacks Small Cap Research. Please, sir, go ahead.

John Vandermosten

Good morning, guys.

Bob Radie

Good morning.

John Vandermosten

Good morning. I wanted to ask about just any downstream activities from the FDA's July 20th comments on ADF, and by that I mean payers and providers. And have there been any reflections of the comments made or any anticipation of changes on that side of things?

Bob Radie

So we keep a pretty close eye on comments coming out of the FDA, especially around innovations in pain management and also ADFs. We did note some of the recent tweets from Dr. Gottlieb, where they were showing a lot of support for the continued development of ADFs where benefits will outweigh the risks. So we were pleased to see those. They also talked about some new developments to come that would help support ADFs. We don't really have a lot of visibility at this point to what he was referring to there. We're hopeful that it involves something around payer access and plans showing more support for these important developments at this point in time. And not just ADFs, obviously we have a focus there, but also support for non-ADF products, like SPRIX and adoption of products like that where you have non-narcotic alternatives to deal with short-term moderate to severe pain relief.

John Vandermosten

Okay. And another FDA action or something they're working on was the Remoxy CRL; I mean obviously there's not a lot of information about what was in that. But does that have any impact on the ADF space at all do you think or does that suggest anything larger from the FDA?

Bob Radie

That product has a very interesting history, and I'm probably not going to get into the specifics around it. I think that we've always known and experienced ourselves that each of these products are looked at on an individual basis by the reviewers at the FDA. And there's a real emphasis on benefits outweighing risks. I don't know the specifics of that product. Clearly maybe they didn't see that, and I don't know why. But just puts a little bit more, I think, importance on our ability to have gotten ARYMO approved, and talks about the success of that product. And that, in fact, I think any of the ADF products that have been approved have been through a very scrutinous to get there.

And so we're pleased that we were able to work our way through that, and remind folks of the coming expiration of the intranasal data for ARYMO. So that's coming, that period ends in October. And we're obviously planning on the ability to be able to enhance our label to now officially include the intranasal human abuse potential data, and an intranasal abuse-deterrent claim at that point in time, which is an important development for us.

Stan Musial

Right, exactly. And part of our thesis is actions by governments, local, federal, and otherwise to help everyone work together to get ADFs on formularies and use more, and I saw there is an article about Ohio actually getting $3 million I think to help grow -- return to that technology probably for a local company in the state, but I was wondering if you had heard about that, and maybe if you had heard of any other potential support along those lines out there?

Bob Radie

No, we don't. I haven't heard about the Ohio. We will follow this call looking at that. We try to keep a close eye on these developments as everybody knows who is following this space. So much emphasis over the last year or so has been placed, and it's not misplaced, I think it's appropriate. But emphasis is based off of lowering the amount of prescribing of opioids, eliminating unnecessary prescriptions, limiting prescriptions in terms of days of therapy and doses, and all makes a lot of sense, and we are certainly supportive. But we also think that over the last year or so there has not been enough emphasis on making sure that when an opioid is required where no other alternative seem to be working, that if you are going to prescribe an opioid then it should be one that provides the lowest probability of misuse or abuse. And I think that's where we would like to see more emphasis from state governments, from federal government agencies, and also more recognition from payers on that front as well. And I think that's where we spend some of our time working to -- to work that stuff through.

John Vandermosten

Okay, thank you for taking my questions.

Bob Radie

Thank you.

I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Bob Radie for any closing remarks.

Bob Radie

Thank you, Constantinos, and thanks everyone for joining this morning. We appreciate your interest in Egalet, and we look forward to updating you during our third quarter earnings call.

