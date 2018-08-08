Baidu: Google Fears Gift

Google has no history to support the company will take market share from Baidu.

Despite reporting outstanding Q2 results, Baidu (BIDU) slumped on news of Alphabet/Google (GOOGL, GOOG) planning to re-enter the search market in China. The market completely ignored those quarterly results and the attractive value of the stock in fears of a search platform that wasn't even a major threat when Google left back in 2010. Market fears surrounding Google entering China are another gift to own Baidu at lower levels than my previous investment call.

Limited Threat

First and foremost, investors need to understand that Baidu was by far the market share leader back in 2010 when Google left the Chinese market due to censorship issues that strayed from corporate values. At the time, Baidu had 76% of the market (via CNBC). Secondarily, Statista estimates that Baidu has about 74% of the market currently despite increased competition from other Chinese firms and U.S. firms such as Bing from Microsoft (MSFT).

Source: Statista

The issue for Google is that Baidu has only gotten better over the last eight years. The problem all along is that Baidu has the local expertise in the Chinese language that Google couldn't match back then and can't match being absent from the market for going on a decade now.

Per China Market Research Group Managing Director Shawn Rein on the subject:

Google got its butt kicked by Baidu once. When we interviewed consumers at the time, 90 percent of them said that they used Baidu for Chinese language search, and only used Google for English search, because the results in Chinese just paled in comparison to Baidu's. In the last decade, Baidu has just gotten better, while Google still doesn't have the trust of knowing the Chinese language.

Another daunting task for Google is overcoming the Chinese workforce of Baidu. The Chinese search leader has 32,900 employees employed in the country focused on search and AI businesses. Google apparently has a project code name Dragonfly that has only been in the works for a little over year. Per the report from The Intercept, Google supposedly only has a few hundred people that know about Dragonfly. The market fears that this search app can compete against the vast local talents of Baidu are overblown.

The Chinese government might approve the finalized version of a customized Android app within the next six to nine months. Regardless, everybody knows that the Communist government wants to ensure that a local company ultimately dominates the market.

Entry of Google into China will come with substantial criticism. The company pulled out in 2010 due to censorship issues and Human Rights Watch states that the 2016 cybersecurity law only strengthens censorship and surveillance of internet actions.

The move is more likely about getting cloud services and Google Play into China than actually competing against Baidu for controversial search traffic that makes Google complicit with the Communist regime.

Back To The Results

Clearly, one needs to worry about the threats from a competitor with the powers of Google. The company controls nearly 90% of internet search in the U.S. and Europe and parent company Alphabet has about $100 billion of cash in its coffers. Google is a formidable competitor by all means.

Worrying about the threat doesn't mean that investors should ignore the incredible value of the stock. Core revenues surged 30% in the last quarter and operating margins returned to 40% range.

As the company has returned to a high-margin internet businesses and moved away from transaction services, the business has returned to the massive profits of the past. The focus on AI services will expand the multiple as Baidu moves on from the Google fears.

The Chinese search giant earned an incredible $3.18 per share in the last quarter. The amount along with the big Q1 beat as well supports EPS estimates far in excess of the current ones listed by analysts. Baidu appears on a pace to earn up to $12 per share this year versus the estimate to achieve that amount in 2019.

BIDU EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

With the dip to $225, Baidu doesn't even trade for 20x realistic 2018 estimates. The company forecast core revenue growth in the 30% range for Q3 again, supporting a much higher multiple for the stock.

The success of the conversational AI platform that handled 400 million queries in June and the potential for the autonomous driving platform warrants a higher valuation for the stock as well.

With Morgan Stanley slapping a potential $175 billion valuation for Waymo, the Apollo platform would have a valuation in excess of current valuation of the whole Baidu. Remember that China has the largest auto market so controlling the self-driving platform in that country could be worth similar amounts to Waymo controlling the U.S. and possibly even European markets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Baidu offers an incredible value after the overblown fears from Google entering the Chinese search market. Even if Google gets approved in six months, the company isn't likely to take market share from Baidu, with other lesser players like Bing likely to lose market share.

Baidu remains too cheap with the dominant control the company has on key markets in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.