What Is Holistic Financial Planning? Asset Allocation Daily

How Politics Impacts Investing

“How about Turkish stocks, which are something I've deliberately avoided for years despite apparently attractive valuations…The macro environment put me off (including the wars in neighbouring Syria and Iraq and the slide into authoritarian government, plus a decent dose of inflation). The latest spat with the US has driven them off a cliff. At the end of July, the MSCI Turkey index had a very low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7 and a high dividend yield of 4.9%. But things keep getting worse, as the political situation deteriorates.” (Rob Marstrand)

Low Interest Rates / High Valuations

“Why then, do market pundits continue to perpetuate the myth that interest rates are the primary driver of equity valuations? Likely because it helps them with a narrative. If they are bullish on the stock market and want to dismiss higher valuations as irrelevant, low interest rates seem to be the perfect rationale.” (Charlie Bilello)

Tariffs

“Tariffs inevitably backfire since protectionist politicians can never predict the myriad of long-term costs imposed on the economy from their "America first" trade follies that make American companies, workers, consumers, and shareholders "last" in practice.” (Mark J. Perry)

Thought For The Day

While it would seem that investors who inadequately manage their personal finances might benefit by seeking the aid of an advisor, not a few professional advisors are themselves inadequate to the task. Where both individuals and some advisors go wrong, in my view, is by engaging their finances in piecemeal fashion. A brokerage account filled with stocks and ETFs is not likely to meet all of an investor’s needs; a thick binder filled with pie charts and numbers is no substitute for a comprehensive plan.

Rather, the best financial advisors take a holistic approach, taking care to understand their clients’ financial goals, spending habits, savings and debt, insurance needs, estate planning, legal documents and investments. Why then do so many investors – especially those who are paying professional advisory fees – lack such a plan?

Part of the reason relates to the way the industry is structured. Financial advisors, mutual fund companies and other asset managers are typically compensated based on an investor’s liquid portfolio. Thus, the professionals are not paid to think holistically about the client's property or business, nor are they typically interested in cash, which is not a fee generator.

Remarkably enough, even liquid assets may not figure into the client’s plan for the same structural reason having to do with what the advisor is and is not personally managing. The advisor may be managing the clients’ “portfolio,” but does that take cognizance of their workplace 401(k) plan? And even an advisor who understands the importance of including non-managed assets in his various calculations of the clients’ progress toward certain goals – is he also balancing investments against the volatility of a client’s income? That is to say, someone with a steady monthly paycheck receives bond-like income, and can therefore take more investment risk, whereas an entrepreneur with volatile income might benefit from a greater degree of stable investments. These are just some of the considerations that a truly holistic planner would consider.

And while the best of the best of holistic planners do take these factors into consideration, and do offer advice on estate planning, insurance, spending, and taxes, and do routinely review these intertwined issues at major lifecycle events, there is one more area I feel may still be a matter of neglect by both individuals and professionals. And that is the matter of time.

It is the reason I constantly advocate wide diversification that encompasses not just liquid securities but also hard assets such as land, as well as cash and cash equivalents.

Most people, including financial professionals, are attuned to the here and now, and if their jobs require them to think about the future, they're not accustomed to thinking longer than a generation or two at most.

From my point of view, however, my current needs and my future needs, my children and my (future) grandchildren and great-grandchildren do not constitute separate interests. Not that I’m focused on bequeathing anything specifically to my great-grandchildren; I trust that the grandchildren I’m not yet acquainted with will take care of that. Rather, the issue is that the best way to look after their solvency is to look after mine, and the best way to do that is to not become overly reliant one asset class. Stocks have had an extraordinary run over the past two centuries – but the winning streak has been punctuated by protracted downturns and will certainly be again.

And thus holistic planning is not merely mindful of the intertwining of your spending, saving and investing, and management of your financial and legal risks, but also considers the rewards and risks that accrue over time, and which can only be mitigated by spreading your bets, and thus your risks.

The vast fortunes of the Pulitzers, Vanderbilts and Hartfords did not survive the generations. And so too in the corporate world: Kodak once had a killer product; Blockbuster ran the show in the once hot area of videos; Toys “R” Us was tops for toddlers. But the world of commerce moves fast. Individuals and institutions that lose sight of the big picture – latitudinally and longitudinally – in other words, holistically – will wake up one morning and find that they are no longer viable.

--

