Orange Belgium: Better Than The Share Price Makes You Think

Introduction

It looks like the market completely stopped caring about Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) earlier this year. Sure, telecom isn't an attractive sector these days, and the other two main telco's in Belgium moved down in tandem after experiencing some political pressure and the continuous reminder of the government it would like to see a fourth competitor entering the market. So it seems to be a sector-wide issue, and not a company related issue.

Source: finanzen.net

Orange Belgium is a Belgian company and its main listing on Euronext Brussels has OBEL as a ticker symbol. As this trading venue is clearly more liquid than its US listing (the average daily volume in Brussels is 67,000 shares per day). Orange Belgium is also a part of the iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK) with a weight of 0.61%.

The business

I was looking forward to see an update on the amount of subscribers of the convergent offer. It added 14,000 new clients in the second quarter - despite the absence of any promotions - which means the company remains on track to continue to expand this (increasingly important) side of the business. The total client base for the convergent offer now stands at 136,000 customers. The summer period will probably be a bit lighter, but I do expect to see a total of 160,000-170,000 convergent customers by the end of this year.

Source: company presentation

The churn rate continued to decrease, whilst OBEL also seems to be capturing more fish in the sea with the convergent offer: OBEL issues on average 1.5 SIM cards per household that was lured into taking internet and television from Orange Belgium. Almost 10% (!) of the mobile phone customers has decided to also use OBEL's internet and TV offer. And that's a pretty remarkable result considering Belgians don't really want to change their habits. The revenue from the convergent services more than doubled compared to a year ago.

Source: company presentation

Adding more clients is great, but there is a downside: the capex will remain relatively high, as OBEL needs to purchase the 'digital TV boxes' before installing them in their customers' houses (where after the rental income should result in a repayment within 20-30 months.

The numbers

Let's let the numbers talk.

Orange Belgium reported an operating cash flow of 129.3M EUR, but this contains a total tax payment of 37.1M EUR, whereas only 22.6M EUR was due. So technically, the OpCF should be increased by the 15M EUR tax discrepancy, but should also take a negative correction to the tune of 20.1M EUR into account on the working capital position. So on an adjusted basis, the real operating cash flow was 124M EUR.

Source: financial results

The total capex + assets payables increased to 86.6M EUR, which results in a free cash flow result of 38M EUR. And you know what? That's great, as in excess of 21M EUR of the capex was related to the cable division. Excluding this from the equation would result in a H1 FCF result of 59M EUR. And that's just brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.

So, we had a lower EBITDA and higher capex due to the offering of the all-in-one package. Once the introductory promo-prices will phase out and once the capex will decrease again (considering the growth rate will slow down, which should result in a lower amount of cash spent on new digi-boxes, Orange's consolidated free cash flow should increase.

Waiting for Godot, I mean, the European Commission

As I mentioned in the chat, the Belgian regulator (after finally getting the green light from the European Commission) has forced Telenet to cut the tariff it charges for Orange Belgium to use its TV and internet network. OBEL is paying Telenet approximately 27 EUR per customer per month, so with a client base of 136,000, that's an annual operating expense of approximately 45M EUR. And yes, it's tough to make money on that if your supplier is squeezing you.

Source: company presentation

The government stepped in (to protect the free market) and forced Telenet to cut the tariff. There are no official numbers, but rumor has it the savings would be approximately 20%. This would result in Orange Belgium saving 8-9M EUR per year on the wholesale broadband & TV offering. It sounds like a small step for a company aiming to generate a full-year EBITDA of 275-295M EUR, but it will be a meaningful contribution to the free cash flow result. Additionally, the negative EBITDA of 10.8M EUR in the first half of the year would almost be cut in half.

Conclusion

Orange Belgium's cash flows remain on track for a strong performance, and OBEL's reiteration of its 275-295M EUR EBITDA guidance is a solid move. That being said, let's not get too excited just yet, as there's a spectrum auction coming up, and it will be interesting to see how much money that will cost OBEL. The previous spectrum auction, for the 800 MHz band had a price tag of 120M EUR for a 20 year license.

I did some googling, and the Belgian minister of telecommunication is expecting total proceeds of 679M EUR of the next auction. That's quite a precise amount, but obviously also takes the purchases of licenses from the other two operators into account. Important: the existing players on the Belgian market will automatically be awarded 'some' of the spectra.

So. In a worst case scenario, Orange Belgium will have to fork over 200-250M EUR for a 20 year license. A lot of money, but very affordable as OBEL is generating its own free cash, and has a very reasonable debt load of just over 1X EBITDA.

The current EV/EBITDA of this telco-player is just 4.15. Even if zero free cash flow would be generated and a 250M EUR license would have to be paid for using tdebt, the EV/EBITDA ratio would still remain comfortably low, at just 5.

The market doesn't care about OBEL. But OBEL is doing well.

