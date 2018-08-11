OMV AG: An Austrian Cash Cow

OMV is perceived to be riskier as 60% of its oil and gas production is coming from "questionable" countries. That's why it's trading at a discount to its peers.

OMV AG could be seen as Total or Shell's "little brother," an integrated oil and gas player, but in a junior version.

Introduction

OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF) (OTCPK:OMVZY) (OTCPK:OMVKY) is an Austrian producer, processor and distributor of oil-related products (the company takes care of both the upstream and downstream segment of the supply chain), and due to its specific focus on Middle Europe, OMV has been flying under the radar for quite a while. Undeserved, as this 'little brother of for instance Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is actually pretty attractively priced these days.

Source: finanzen.net

As mentioned, OMV is an Austrian company, and the most liquid market to trade in the company's shares is the Austrian Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol in Vienna is OMV (easy), and the average daily volume is approximately 365,000 shares per day. Based on the current share price (as of Tuesday) of 48.18 EUR, OMV has a market capitalization of approximately 15.8B EUR.

OMV also is a major part of the iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO) with a weight of 13.55%.

2018 is shaping up to be a good year

OMV's total revenue remained stable in the first half fo the year, as the strong Q2 results compensated for a slightly weaker first quarter. OMV's shareholders should be happy with an unchanged revenue of 11.1B EUR, especially as the operating result more than quadrupled from 343M EUR to 1.5B EUR.

Source: financial results

The strong increase is entirely due to a 1.3B EUR decrease in 'other operating expenses', which were related to the divestment of 'OMV Petrol Ofisi', one of the subsidiaries of OMV which was sold in 2017. According to OMV's annual report of FY 2017, the expense was related to the reclassification of the FX losses from other parts of the income statement. So on a comparable basis, OMV's operating income actually decreased by roughly 9% due to a slight cost escalation at all parts of the production process.

Thanks to the non-recurring basis of the OMV Petrol Ofisi impact, the net income increased to 807M EUR, from a net loss of 112M EUR. That's great, but let's not forget OMV also has to deal with some minority shareholders on the subsidiary level. The attributable net income to the shareholders of OMV is 610M EUR, as 197M EUR is attributed to the owners of hybrid capital securities and non-controlling interests. Based on the current share count of 372.7M shares, this resulted in an EPS of 1.86 EUR per share, indicating OMV could be well on its way to a full-year EPS of 3.70 EUR.

The cash flow statements actually confirm the good performance in the first half of the year. OMV reported an operating cash flow of 2.03B EUR (excluding changes in the working capital position), but this also included 146M EUR in deferred taxes. If I'd take that into consideration as well, the operating cash flow was approximately 1.9B EUR.

Source: financial statements

This wasn't sufficient to cover the 2.13B EUR in capital expenditures, but unfortunately OMV has added the acquisition expenses related to increasing its stake in an oil and gas field to the 'overall' capex. The company has confirmed it expects a 'normalized' capital expenditure of 1.9B EUR.

Source: company presentation

This means that on a normalized basis, OMV is expecting to generate a free cash flow of 1.9B EUR, which is just less than 6 EUR per share. Not only does this cover the dividend, it will allow OMV to reduce its net debt. That being said, the net debt/EBITDA ratio remains extremely acceptable. The annualized EBITDA result will be approximately 5B EUR, and with a net debt position of 5.2B EUR (which includes 'other financial debt), the net debt/EBITDA ratio is less than 1.1, which is absolutely great for a major integrated oil and gas player.

Should we be worried about the exposure to second-class regions?

One of the reasons why OMV is trading substantially cheaper than its larger peers is the fact OMV is perceived to be a 'riskier' investment. After all, its production assets are located pretty much all over the world. Of the total annual production rate of 127 million barrels of oil-equivalent in FY 2017, only 36 million barrels were coming from what could be described as 'first world countries' (Norway, New Zealand and Austria). The Romanian assets represented in excess of 40% of the output, with the balance being produced in North Africa (Tunisia and Libya), Pakistan, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Source: annual report

Although these are perfectly valid destinations for any oil producer, it looks like the market is applying an additional discount based on the perceived risk of the upstream operations. But that's fine. OMV is doing what it's good at, and it has been operating without any issues in those countries. On top of that, Austrians have been known to be excellent operators with a good knowledge of 'riskier' jurisdictions. It's not a coincidence the Raiffeissenbank (OTCPK:RAIFF) (OTCPK:RAIFY), which is also headquartered in Austria, is one of the main lenders to the upcoming Eastern European economies. So although I admit the risk of the upstream assets appears to be higher than the perceived risks of its peers, I fully trust OMV knows what it's doing.

Source: company presentation

A second, more recent issue, is related to the recent round of economic sanctions against Russia. As previously reported here on Seeking Alpha, the US State Department has warned the Western companies that are involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be exposed to US sanctions. OMV is one of the companies involved in Nord Stream 2, but so are larger conglomerates like BASF, Royal Dutch Shell and Engie. As these are major players with worldwide operations, it will be interesting to see what kind of sanctions the US has been thinking about. I'm not too worried (for now), but it's obviously another factor we will have to keep an eye on.

Investment thesis

OMV is priced very attractively, as its free cash flow yield appears to be in excess of 10% for 2018. The excellent upstream and downstream results confirm the company remains on track for a great result based on the free cash flows of the company.

This will further reduce the net debt of the company to less than 1 times its EBITDA, and perhaps this paves the way for OMV to get involved with some oil and gas projects in areas that aren't perceived to be as risky as Pakistan or Libya. I currently have no position in OMV AG, but I am mulling over going long, as the company's business model seems to be very appealing.

