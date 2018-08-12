A 6.5% Yielding Mall Operator Trading At A 10% Discount To NAV: KléPierre

The company's expected 6.5% dividend is completely safe, and Klépierre will even have some cash left to continue its share repurchase program at a discount to NAV.

Introduction

In last week's article about Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF), I argued I needed to use a higher required rental yield to take the (lower) quality of Wereldhave's asset base into consideration. If you're operating Tier-2 and Tier-3 malls, you can't expect the market to value you at the same premium valuations as Tier-1 mall operators. One of those Tier-1 companies is Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), a French company focusing on top-tier commercial assets. I first started writing about Klépierre here on Seeking Alpha about 1.5 years ago as I was attracted to the company's dividend yield and discount to its book value. That's also why Klépierre started to buy back its own stock just a few months later.

Source: finanzen.net

Fast forward to now, and Klépierre's share price is even cheaper whilst the dividend has increased. This sparked my interest as I'm not sure this quality mall operator will remain at the current share price levels for much longer. As Klépierre is a French company, its most liquid listing is on Euronext Paris, where it's trading with LI as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 9.6B EUR, and the average daily volume is 630,000 shares.

Klépierre is also part of the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ), but with a weight of 0.48%, it's one of the smaller positions of the ETF.

Growth whilst keeping the net debt under control

Klépierre has done a great job in slowly walking up its rental income. On a like-for-like basis, it experienced a 3.2% increase of the net rental income, which is 2% higher than the base case indexation of the rental income. That's a superior performance, and that's immediately visible in the company's top and bottom lines.

Source: company presentation

The gross rental income increased by almost 3% to 627M EUR, and the net rental income increased by 2.8% to 554M EUR. That's indeed lower than the 3.2% increase on a like for like basis, but that's where the definition of 'like for like' comes in: Klépierre sold two malls to a (smaller) competing REIT for 310M EUR, and 'only' invested 177M EUr in its own properties. That's how the difference between the like for like NRI and reported NRI could be explained. The operating income increased to 882M EUR, and this included a 386M EUR property value increase. The net income in the first half of the year was 2.06 EUR per share, which is a 12% increase compared to the 1.84 EUR per share in the first half of last year.

Of course, a 386M increase in the fair value of properties is purely theoretical, and the cash flow statements of Klépierre allow us to have a look at the underlying cash flow generation while isolating the property value inceases. The operating cash flow was approximately 524M EUR, but we still need to deduct the payment to non-controlling interests (60M EUR) and the interest payments (94M EUR). This results in approximately 370M EUR in adjusted operating cash flow in the first half of the year.

Source: company presentation

Klépierre hasn't split its total capex (158M EUR) in growth capex and sustaining capex, but using the rule of thumb to incur 0.5% of the property value as sustaining capex, I think it's fair to assume approximately 55M EUR of the total capex bill was sustaining capex to keep the existing properties in good shape. I am very confident this is a fair estimate, as Klépierre used a 'like for like capex' of 104M EUR over the past 12 months and lists a 50.2M EUR sustaining capex and 8.3M EUR in capitalized interest as part of its H1 2018 capital expenditures.

Source: company presentation

The verdict? Klépierre generated 315M EUR in adjusted free cash flow in the first half of the year. Approximately 63M EUR was spent on buying back more of its own stock and the full-year dividend over FY 2017, which cost the company 589M EUR.

The full-year cash flow generation of 630M EUR appears to be tight when compared to the cost of the dividend, but I'm not too worried about that. The strong LfL rental income growth in H1 2018 shows Klépierre's assets are desired by its clients. Additionally, the average cost of debt in H1 has decreased from 1.8% to 1.6%. Applying this interest rate to the gross debt position of 9.5B EUR, the full-year interest expenses would be just 152M EUR (compared to the annualized interest expense of 188M EUR I used in the cash flow calculations in the first half of the year). So I expect the full-year adjusted free cash flow to be closer to 650M EUR than to 630M EUR.

My own NAV calculation

Klépierre has provided its shareholders with its own interpretation of the Net Asset Value per share, based on the valuation of the properties by independent experts. As you can see, Klépierre's consultants are estimating the NAV to be around 39.50 EUR per share:

Source: company presentation

That being said, I do admit my approach is relatively cautious, as there essentially is nothing wrong with Klépierre's cap rates. Just to prove this: the company sold malls with a book value of 299.1M EUR to a competitor for 298.9M EUR. As the received price is just a fraction (less than 0.1%) below the book value of the properties, I fully agree Klépierre is using a cautious approach in valuing its properties.

The reason I'm more careful is simple: the zero interest rate policy in the Eurozone won't continue forever, and as investing in real estate continues to have to make sense in a higher interest rate environment as well, I'm already preparing myself by taking a higher required rental yield into account. Yes, I am more conservative than the large firms that value the properties, but it allows me to sleep (very) well at night, knowing I have built in an additional margin of error.

Source: author calculations

So even after using my conservative assumptions, I end up with a NAV/share of 35.96 EUR. This is based on a required gross rental income yield of 6.5% across the portfolio. That's approximately 1% higher than the 5.5% gross rental income yield used by Klépierre's valuation experts (which used the net rental income yield, which I re-calculated to find the GRI).

Note: I have already deducted the 650,000 shares that were bought back subsequent to the end of the first semester. This results in a current share count of 299.6M shares.

The dividend

There's no reason why Klépierre's dividend won't increase again. It paid an annual dividend of 2.00 EUR over its FY 2017 results and given the lower share count and higher cash flows, I think it's acceptable to expect a FY 2018 dividend of 2.10 EUR. Based on the current share price of 32 EUR, this represents a 6.55% gross dividend yield (a stable dividend of 2.00 EUR would result in a 6.25% dividend yield).

For now, dividends in France are still taxed at 30% (a double withholding tax treaty reduces this to 15%), but the French government has pushed a new tax law through parliament, which will reduce the dividend withholding tax rate to 12.8%. Not all brokers are automatically applying this withholding tax rate yet, so please inform with your broker how to qualify.

Investment thesis

With a reported Loan-to-Value ratio of just 37.2%, a strong LfL rental income growth and a very respectable NAV/share (even when I apply my 'stress test' scenario), Klépierre has a lot going for it. I hope to see Klépierre stepping up the pace of its buybacks, as buying back its own stock at the current share price of 32 EUR is perhaps an even better investment than developing new malls. According to the accompanying press release, Klépierre was indeed a buyer in July as it repurchased in excess of 650,000 shares for a total consideration of 21M EUR.

I have a long position in Klépierre, and have written some out of the money put options (on Euronext Paris) in an attempt to get my hands on more stock. The combination of quality assets trading at a discount to the NAV/share is rare.

