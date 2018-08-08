Don't Give Up On Clovis

However, there were some positives in the report. We revisit this oncology name and its prospects in the paragraphs below.

It has been a tough 2018 so far for PARP concerns like Clovis Oncology and Tesaro.

Today, we look at Clovis Oncology (CLVS) after its recent second quarter earnings report. It, like fellow PARP play Tesaro (TSRO) have been more than disappointing to shareholders here in 2018 to date. Is there hope left? We examine that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Clovis Oncology is based in Colorado and obviously from the name specializes in oncology drugs. After its recent decline, the stock has just less than a $2 billion market cap and trades just over $35.00 a share.

Second-Quarter Highlights

Clovis posted a loss of $1.55 a share, which was better than a quarter a share more than the consensus. Revenues increased some 62% year-over-year to just under $24 million, slightly above expectations. One of the reasons the stock fell after the report were that expenses came in over expectations. In addition, another ~$8 million of Rubraca was given away free via patient assistance programs and the like.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Since Clovis delivered second quarter numbers, Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to this oncology stocks specifically mentioning rising expenses as a key reason for their pessimistic view last week. On the same day, JP Morgan took a more optimistic and long term view on CLVS. They reissued their Overweight rating and $87 price target with the following commentary:

CLVS reported an in line quarter this afternoon with Rubraca sales coming in at $23.8M vs. cons of $23.1M / JPMe $21.7M (recall CLVS recently received approval for the maintenance setting in the US on April 6 th and for the treatment setting in the EU on May 29). Management mostly reiterated clinical trial timelines and provided updates to the upcoming lucitanib program (combo trials of lucitanib + Rubraca and lucitanib + PD-1 are expected to begin by 1Q19). Bottom line: we believe CLVS is well positioned into TRITON-2 (prostate cancer) data at ESMO in October and see long term value in CLVS's wholly owned PARP inhibitor given this near term catalyst and substantial prospects for label expansions into other solid tumors. Maintain OW.

There are a couple of passages with the company's earnings call transcript that have encouraging snippets in regards to both cash burn and expenses going forward.

The first resolves around Clovis's balance sheet:

We ended the first quarter of 2018 with $682.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities. In April 2018, we raised a total of $385 million net through offerings of common stock and convertible debt. Cash used in operating activities was $110.2 million for Q2 2018 compared with $69.1 million for Q2 2017. Cash used in operations in Q2 2018 includes drug product supply cost of approximately $45 million and milestone payments to Pfizer of $58 million, related to our recent U.S. and EU product approvals. Drug product supply cost will decrease to approximately 10 million for the remainder of 2018 as we transition to a new manufacturing facility anticipated to be operational in late 2018. We will incur final capital costs for the new manufacturing facility of approximately $8 million in late 2018 as well.

The second around the benefits of that new manufacturing facility:

We are very pleased with the progress of the new facility and anticipate the qualification of new supply will be completed in 2019. This new facility will support anticipated future drug supply needs for Rubraca, and we'll do so at a substantially lower cost than our current drug supply. We will have greater control and the reduction of lead times for products. After our current production campaign is completed and paid for in early 2019, we expect drug supply costs will be lower in aggregate in 2019 compared to 2018. Milestone payments for product approvals will also be lower and would be limited to 15 million, pending approval for the EU maintenance indication.

Verdict

Rubraca is making progress in its rollout even as it is slower than some analysts and shareholders would have liked. Initial approval did not occur until late 2016 and rollout did not begin until early 2017. The drug was approved in the United States for the additional indication of ovarian cancer patients with a BRCA-like mutation in early April and hopes to be approved early in 2019 in Europe for second line-related maintenance treatment indication. In late spring, Rubraca was authorized by the European Commission as a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with platinum sensitive, relapsed or progressive, BRCA mutated, high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have been treated with two or more prior lines of platinum-based chemotherapy and were unable to tolerate through their platinum-based chemo.

In addition, this compound is in trials both as a standalone treatment and in combos for a variety of indications. In late October, Clovis will present initial Phase 2 data from a study called TRITON aimed at prostate cancer at ESMO conference in Munich.

While pretty dormant at the moment, I expect M&A activity to pick up in the fourth quarter of this year. Clovis has been a frequent target of buyout speculation in the past and still makes a logical buyout should 'animal spirits' return to that part of the market.

In short, while the stock has been disappointing throughout 2018; longer term I still think there is hope for Clovis shareholders and at this level the risk/reward profile seems attractive.

Option Strategy

A preferable way in my opinion to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in CLVS is via a Buy-Write order. Using the January $40 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $30.90 to $31.10 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its five and a half month hold period.

