Delphi Technologies Plc (DLPH) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sherief Hassan Bakr - Delphi Technologies Plc

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Mary Gustanski - Delphi Technologies Plc

Analysts

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steven Hempel - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

During the opening remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following the opening remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Sherief Hassan Bakr - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to Delphi Technologies' second quarter 2018 earnings call. With me today in London are our Chief Executive Officer, Liam Butterworth; our Chief Financial Officer, Vivid Seghal; as well as our Chief Technology Officer, Mary Gustanski.

This call will include the discussion of our second quarter financial results as disclosed in today's press release, as well as our updated outlook for 2018. In order to follow along with today's presentation, you can find an accompanying set of slides on our Investor Relations website at ir.delphi.com. Please note that our discussion includes references to non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to their corresponding GAAP measures in the tables within our press release.

Now, before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those contained in the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. I would encourage all of you to review these risk factors listed in these documents.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Liam.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you, Sherief. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's call. I'll start by taking you through some of the highlights of the quarter and the continuation of the momentum we have in the market. I'll then spend a few minutes updating you on the drivers of our long-term growth and how our strategy and portfolio of technologies are fully aligned with our market opportunity. Vivid will then take you through more of the details of our second quarter performance and our updated outlook for 2018.

On slide 3, you can see some of the highlights for the quarter. Similar to the first quarter of the year, our bookings performance in Q2 was a significant highlight for the team. $2.3 billion of bookings in the quarter and $5.3 billion for the first half of the year is a reflection of the strong demand we continue to see in key areas across the portfolio and reinforces the strategic choices we have made to support our customers across the globe.

Despite some of the shorter term revenue headwinds we are seeing, our bookings momentum over the last several quarters, coupled with the pursuits we are actively engaged in, reinforces our conviction around the long-term strategy and portfolio choices we have made. And on a full-year basis, we remain well on track to exceed our record bookings performance of $7.1 billion from last year.

Turning back to our Q2 performance. Revenue growth of 1.1% was lower than we had planned, largely driven by softness and the timing of certain customer programs in China and North America. I'll come back to this in my market comments in a few moments.

Offsetting this was another quarter of strong growth in key areas of our portfolio. Power electronics which grew by more than 45% and commercial vehicle diesel systems which grew by more than 20%. GDi revenues declined by approximately 10% in the quarter, primarily related to lower revenues in China and a higher year-over-year comparison from the prior quarter when GDi revenues grew by more than 50%.

Despite the more modest revenue growth in Q2, we delivered an adjusted operating margin of 12.7%, a 10 basis points year-on-year expansion, reflecting rigorous cost control, as well as strong margin expansion from our Aftermarket business.

Operationally, we continue to make good progress and remain laser focused on coming off the transition service agreements in a timely and cost effective manner. We are also continuing to invest in building our own appropriate standalone functional capabilities. Adjusted EPS of $1.29 benefited from some favorability and below the line items, and we generated a healthy $164 million of operating cash flow.

We also ended the quarter with a strengthened balance sheet which allows us to continue with our balanced approach to capital allocation for organic investments in the business to drive long-term growth, selective bolt-on M&A, and returning cash to shareholders. As you will have seen, our board of directors has approved our first share repurchase authorization which underscores my confidence in the long-term value creation potential ahead of us in addition to paying a quarterly dividend.

Turning to slide 4, we operate in a market where we continue to benefit from regulatory-driven and consumer demand for more efficient propulsion solutions to both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In addition, we continue to see an acceleration in demand across the globe around electrification, especially for higher voltage solutions.

Our strategy and related technology and operational choices made (00:05:41) over the last four years are fully aligned with these strong secular growth trends. And we have a portfolio of technologies that span across the full range of propulsion systems, a global engineering and manufacturing footprint that's fully aligned to our customers and markets served, as well as a software and systems capability that differentiates us from our competitors. Related to this last point, we recently hosted a software and systems teach-in for the investment community led by Mary Gustanski, our CTO. For those of you unable to dial in, I would really encourage you to listen to the replay on our Investor Relations site.

In addition, we have a disciplined commercial strategy focused on the leading global OEMs, as well as the larger domestic manufacturers in China. For all of these customers, having the best and most innovative technology has become increasingly important, and we continue to invest significantly in both engineering and manufacturing capacity to support our customer needs.

Over the course of the second quarter, I continue to visit a number of key customers across the globe. And the feedback and level of engagement has been extremely positive about Delphi Technologies' ability to support them today and in the future. Customers continue to appreciate the clarity of our strategy and our ability to partner with them to solve their most difficult propulsion challenges.

Looking at some of the market trends in the second quarter, I'll focus my comments on China as this is where we had the majority of our revenue shortfall. Approximately half of our revenues in China are derived from domestic OEMs, many of whom made significant buildups in Q2 due to softening of their market share versus the major global OEMs, as well as some of the larger local manufacturers.

While we're able to offset some of the decline by stronger growth in our commercial vehicle business, particularly in medium-duty trucks, this resulted in lower than expected overall revenues in China for the quarter. As we look out into the rest of the year, we expect this softness in China to continue into the third quarter before new GDi launches are expected to drive stronger growth for us in Q4.

Over time, and as reflected in the bookings we've made in the past few years and our disciplined commercial strategy, we expected our mix of revenues in China to be much more weighted towards the larger local and global OEMs. This pace of transition will obviously be an important driver of growth for us in China going forward.

On the bottom of slide 4, and similar to last quarter's presentation, we've highlighted some of the industry related headlines that have been particularly topical. Over the course of this year, we've seen a number of macro political and regulatory related topics that have created a lot of discussion and added some uncertainties to our industry going forward.

At a high level, an important characteristic of our business is that we have a balance in our portfolio, customer mix, and a localized footprint which mitigates our exposure to any one single market driver. That said, we've incorporated some incremental headwinds into our second half outlook which Vivid will discuss in his comments.

Turning to slide 5. Building on our strong momentum in the marketplace over the past couple of years, our bookings performance in Q2 was again a highlight and reflects our customers continued recognition of the technologies and value we provide. While the nature of quarterly bookings tends to be lumpy, $2.3 billion of lifetime revenue booked in Q2 was a strong result. Coupled with the $3 billion of bookings in Q1, we ended the first half of the year of $5.3 billion, slightly ahead of where we expected to be. And our win rates to both conquest and incumbent business also continues to be higher year-on-year. And on a full-year basis, we're well positioned to deliver another year of record bookings in 2018.

And as I mentioned on our earnings calls in the past, investing to support our long-term organic growth opportunity in both OpEx and CapEx remains the top priority for us. I continue to be pleased with the balance of our bookings between our electrification and internal combustion engine technologies. And this only not underscores the strength and depth of our portfolio but is also fully aligned to the market drivers I referenced on the previous slide.

Looking at some of our key wins in the quarter, for the internal combustion engines technology segment there were a number of highlights. We bought multiple 350 valve GDi programs with both global and leading Chinese OEMs for their next generation engine platforms, as well as a significant commercial vehicle diesel system with a major Chinese OEM.

For electronics and electrification, our differentiated technologies, systems and software expertise continue to help us win in the marketplace. In Q2, we secured multiple bookings for our high voltage inverter and onboard charging products. And we continue to see significant pursuit activity in the marketplace with customers in all our major regions.

Turning to slide 6, which really highlights the acceleration and momentum we have in the marketplace. In three key strategic areas of the portfolio: power electronics, gasoline fuel systems, and commercial vehicle diesel systems. This is fully consistent with the long-term market drivers and aligns with our investments to capture the significant incremental content opportunity ahead of us.

In total, since 2011 we bought more than $19 billion in lifetime revenues in power electronics, GDi, and commercial vehicles diesel systems, of which are around 70% was won since the end of 2014. For power electronics, we've seen the steepest acceleration, with more than $3 billion of bookings since the start of 2017.

The strong momentum we have seen across all three areas of the portfolio reinforces our confidence in the long-term growth potential. So, in summary, and before I turn the call over to Vivid, in our first full two quarters as a public company, we've made tremendous progress, successfully completing the spin and continues to have great bookings momentum whilst also executing our strategy to transition the business to meet the future propulsion requirements of our customers around the globe.

While I was not satisfied with our revenue performance in Q2, we delivered margin expansion and robust operating cash flow, reflecting strong operational discipline and rigorous cost control. In light of the recent macroeconomic and related industry uncertainty, we will continue to remain focused on disciplined and laser-focused cost control, leveraging our flexible operating model, and delivering robust operating cash flow while continuing to invest to support longer-term organic growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Vivid to take you through the financial in more detail and our updated outlook for 2018.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Thank you, Liam, and good morning, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. I'd like to start with a high level recap of our Q2 financials that you can see on slide 8. Before I get into the discussion of our year-on-year performance in Q2 and similar to the last couple of earnings calls, you will see that we have presented the prior year's results of both the pro forma and reported basis. The difference, $21 million of revenue and $17 million of operating income reflects the pro forma adjustments related to our separation and gives you the right starting point to compare our year-on-year growth in Q2.

Revenue of $1.2 billion in the quarter increased by 1.1% year-on-year. As Liam mentioned, our Q2 revenues came in below our expectations. This was primarily driven by lower sales in China from some of our local OEM customers.

Adjusted operating income of $156 million increased by $9 million year-on-year. This resulted in an adjusted operating margin of 12.7%, up 10 basis points year-on-year, as stringent cost control, the benefits from prior restructuring and some foreign exchange tailwind more than offset unfavorable product mix.

Adjusted EPS of $1.29 was aided by some below-the-line favorability. In addition, we delivered $164 million of operating cash flow, driven by improvements in working capital. Our operating cash flow performance remains a key area of our focus and we remain on track to deliver on the full year target that I provided back in February.

Turning to slide 9 which provides more detail on our revenue progression in the quarter. Looking at our Q2 revenue growth in more detail, we saw strong year-on-year growth in the key areas of our portfolio. Commercial vehicle revenues increased by more than 20% and power electronics revenues increased by more than 45%. Due to the phasing of sales with some of our customers in China, GDi revenues were down in the quarter, but remain on track for the full year.

We continue to see robust GDi demand, and we are accelerating our capacity investments to support our customer's needs across the globe. Passenger car, light-duty diesel revenues came in broadly in line with our expectations, declining by approximately 15% in the quarter or around a 200 basis point headwind to our overall top line growth. Similar to last quarter, this was primarily driven by the roll off of customer programs in Europe.

From a regional perspective, our Q2 revenue growth was driven by above market growth in North America, primarily from sales to commercial vehicle customers. Revenues in Europe increased by 2% year-on-year, as growth in commercial vehicle and GDi was offset by the ongoing decline in light-duty diesel revenues. Finally, our sales in China declined by 4%, driven by the softness I outlined earlier, as well as a challenging year-on-year comparison, following more than a 45% growth in China in Q2 2017.

Slide 10 walks through our operating income growth for Q2. Adjusted operating income was $156 million, up 6% year-on-year. This was primarily driven by a disciplined cost control and foreign exchange benefits, which more than offset price downs, unfavorable mix, and to a lesser extent, high commodity prices.

Turning to our segment performance on the next slide. On a year-on-year basis, Powertrain Systems revenue was essentially flat in the quarter, as strong growth in commercial vehicle and power electronics were offset by expected lower revenues in light-duty diesel and the decline in GDi. Passenger car light-duty diesel revenues declined by approximately 15% in Q2, as lower sales in Europe offset growth in India and other Asian markets.

European passenger car light-duty diesel sales were down approximately 20% year-on-year. This was primarily driven by program roll-offs and, to a lesser extent, lower market penetration. Adjusted operating margin of 12.3% was down 20 basis points year-on-year, primarily due to unfavorable mix, which more than offset good cost control, foreign exchange tailwinds and the benefits from prior restructuring.

Turning to our Aftermarket segment on slide 12. At the start of the year, I commented that we are focusing our Aftermarket business on higher margin revenue opportunities, in order to drive operating leverage. And I'm pleased with the progress we have made in the first half of the year. Revenue of $215 million declined by 1% as higher sales to independent Aftermarket customers was more than offset by lower sales through the OES channel. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 170 basis points year-on-year, driven by our commercial strategy and operational performance. As we look into the second half of 2018, we remain focused on delivering full year margin improvement compared to 2017.

Now, let's move to our updated expectations for 2018. Slide 13 outlines our revised outlook for the year. At a high level, we have narrowed our ranges for revenue and EPS from the top while our operating cash flow targets remain unchanged.

Starting with revenue. For the full year, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $5 billion to $5.1 billion, a tightening of $100 million from the top of our prior range or a 1% change in organic growth at the midpoint.

The updated revenue outlook is primarily driven by three factors, some of which were visible in our second quarter results. First, approximately one third of the impact from a stronger dollar. Our updated outlook for the year now assumes a euro to dollar exchange rate of $1.18 versus our previous $1.20 estimate. Second, just over one third from lower sales in China from smaller local OEMs, most of which was realized in the second quarter. And third, just below one third is from additional headwinds in Europe which are expected to be more prominent in Q3 related to the combination of the new emissions test requirements referred to as WLTP and a slightly faster roll off of our light duty diesel programs.

We continue to expect strong growth in 2018 in three strategic areas of our business: power electronics, commercial vehicle diesel, and gasoline fuel systems where our growth assumptions are essentially unchanged for the year. For power electronics, we'll remain on track to deliver more than 50% growth revenue in 2018. Full year adjusted operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 12.1% to 12.3% or a 20 basis points lower than our prior expectations, but still represents 20 to 40 basis points of margin expansion from our pro forma 2017 margin of 11.9%.

The change in adjusted operating margin is primarily driven by two factors. First, approximately 10 basis points from less favorable foreign exchange and, second, the impact of lower volumes and slightly more unfavorable mix, partially offset by continued disciplined cost control.

In addition, we have incorporated some incremental costs in the second half of the year related to commodities and tariffs. While we believe this covers our current risk for the year, we continue to monitor and evaluate changes in the overall macro and industry environments and the potential impact in the second half of 2018 and beyond.

For adjusted EPS, our outlook now calls for earnings per share in the range of $4.65 to $4.85 or a $0.10 tightening from the top of our prior range. The change is primarily related to less favorable foreign exchange. Note that our 2018 EPS outlook does not assume any share repurchases.

In terms of the other outlook metrics provided at the start of the year, we now expect restructuring expenses to be in the range of $80 million to $85 million in 2018 or $15 million lower than our prior expectation. This reduction in restructuring expense is expected to be offset by higher one-time separation costs for approximately $15 million. So, at an overall company level, the net impact of these two changes is expected to be minimal.

Though we are not providing a specific quarterly outlook for the third quarter, I wanted to provide you some color on how we see the phasing in the second half of the year. Starting with revenue, at the midpoint of our updated full-year outlook, we expect similar growth in the second half compared to the first half.

In terms of second half phasing, we expect stronger year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter compared to Q3, primarily due to the expected impact of continued revenue softness in China, as well as lower sales in Europe related to WLTP in Q3.

Turning to profitability and EPS, in line with our previous expectations, the updated outlook implies a lighter adjusted operating margin and EPS in the second half compared to the first. This is primarily related to significantly lower expected foreign exchange benefits, particularly compared to the first quarter, as well as previously expected higher spin-related cost, that we expect to incur in Q3 and Q4. From an EPS perspective, this is expected to be partially offset by a lower adjusted effective tax rate in the second half. We continue to expect the full year adjusted tax rate of 16% to 17%.

Finally, I wanted to update you on our balanced approach to capital allocation. Our priority continues to be delivering strong operating cash flow and investing in organic growth. For example, CapEx to support our bookings momentum and R&D focused on new technologies with the highest growth potential. The second half of 2018, we are accelerating our investments in GDi capacity to meet customer demand. And on a full-year basis, we now see our CapEx approximately $10 million higher than we previously expected. And while we continue to target returning CapEx to approximately 5% of sales in the longer term, we will assess our CapEx needs should there be a requirement to invest to support stronger growth and deliver long-term value.

Returning cash to shareholders remains an important option of our capital allocation strategy. And as you would have seen in today's press release, our board of directors has approved our first share repurchase authorization, in addition to continuing to pay a quarterly dividend.

So, in closing, while operating in a dynamic and more challenging market environment, we delivered margin expansion, healthy operating cash flow and had another quarter of strong bookings. And looking after the second half of the year, we remain fully focused on delivering our targets for 2018. And for the longer term, we will continue to focus on cost control and cash generation, as we evaluate the macroeconomic trends and their potential impact going forward.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for your questions.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning. This is Joe Vruwink for David.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Morning, Joe.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

I'm wondering, I know you don't give quarterly guidance, but there's clearly some maybe issues around timing of when new programs launch over the course of 2018. Do you think Q3 probably ends up seeing a further deceleration in growth just given some of the items you mentioned, weakness in local China customers, WLTP? And then you'd expect a pretty nice reacceleration and year-over-year growth by Q4, is that kind of a reasonable cadence?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Joe, hi. It's Vivid here. I think what you're going to find really in the sort of Q3 timeframe is some of the pressures that we started seeing in Q2 continuing for the fourth quarter. So certainly, we will see the impact of WLTP coming in and a continuation of some of the China softness that we saw as well. On the flip side, we are going to see an acceleration of power electronics' revenue ramp-up in the second half of this year and a continued strength in our Aftermarket business that will pick up in the second half as well. So, I think you're going to see a pretty balanced first versus the second half, with some slight pressure in Q3.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. Hi, Joe. This is Liam. Maybe just to add a bit more color to what Vivid said. If I look at some of the program launches that we've got taking place throughout the year, clearly Q4, we've got some significant ramp-up in GDi as we launch with some global OEMs, specifically in China. And we continue to accelerate our capacity installation both in Europe and in Asia to support those new programs.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. And then as I think about the above market framework you provided at the time of the separation, 2% to 3% growth above market is the goal. I think 2018 probably ends up being closer to maybe 1% above market growth. Would you still expect 2% to 3% to be the right number? So as we enter 2019, does that end up being a year where you're maybe above the 2% to 3% target to keep you within the framework?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. This is Liam. I think – a couple of things that I wanted to just kind of highlight really with regards to overall growth. So, there's two dynamics, as you know, that are taking place since we announced the spin last year. I think, first of all, a lot of changes going on in the macroenvironment and uncertainty around tariffs, WLTP, Brexit, and commodity prices. And at the same time, we continue to monitor very closely the evolution of the mix of our business with regards to light-duty diesel penetration, accelerated phasing of GDi capacity, customer program mix, and also our Aftermarket business. As we've stated a couple of times, we've been more focused on our Aftermarket business around margin expansion and growth.

So, we're in our business planning period at the moment, and clearly, we'll be providing more clarity around 2019 when we get closer to the end of the year. But I think the key thing really is in terms of bookings momentum, we really continue to see much stronger growth in bookings across the three key areas of our portfolio that Vivid alluded to on his section.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And then my final question, if all-in GDi growth for 2018 is unchanged and you're actually accelerating CapEx, so future growth is probably not unchanged, if anything better, I imagine there's going to be a question of whether that forecast assumes the China mix issues don't impact future growth on GDi. I know you said something about your customer mix being more evenly allocated on a go-forward basis. So, you think customer mix is maybe contained to 2018 and on a go-forward basis, you'd expect kind of normalization from this dynamic.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. I think that's a fair statement. Maybe just at a high level, I'll just give you a bit more color around what's happening in GDi specifically at the moment and what we've been seeing in the market from all of our customers is there's two dynamics taking place, all driven by regulation. One is that the pace at which light-duty diesel is falling off. And the second one is really the transition from PFI to GDi, and that's what's really driving us to accelerate our capacity installation, which is creating tension right through the supply base in terms of capacity that's on the market today. But clearly, as we look at our midterm guidance for GDi, we'll be providing more clarity on that as we go forward.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah, and certainly, the way to look at it is, if you think about the strength of GDi right now, we are not seeing any changes to our launches in GDi. And, in fact, our bookings have actually ramped up, hence, the reason why we're investing more CapEx at the end of this year. And I mentioned before that we may take the opportunity to further look at our investments, both in R&D and CapEx to ensure that we have sustainable growth and long-term growth. So, I would say launch on track, bookings above where we want to be, and in terms of our expectations, CapEx being provided to allow us to have long-term growth. So, I think on that basis, long term is looking good.

Joe D. Vruwink - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

A first question and to follow up on the comments on China. Liam, in your discussion, it sounded like there was some issues with some of the smaller customers, and for that reason, you're really going to be focusing on larger international and domestic players. I'm just curious, how big a shift that is from your existing customer base? Can you play some bets on some of the smaller players that you think might be big players over time? And just how you're going to handle this because it sounds like, it's a bit of an issue. It's not disrupting you too much but it sounds like it's a developing sort of headwind here.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah, let me maybe just give some context. So, I would say at the moment our China business is probably exposed to around 50% with the local OEMs. And clearly that's something that we've been or will continue to evolve as we go forward. And if you look at our bookings performance, so in 2014, around 70% of the new business being booked was with that group of smaller OEMs. If I look at 2018 year-to-date, it's less than 30% which is really a reflection of the strong disciplined commercial strategy that we've been implementing to make sure that we're growing with the right OEMs in the right regions and clearly we've been focusing on the key winning OEMs in China to make sure that we rebalance our customer mix in that region and we're winning with the winning OEMs.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That's something that makes a lot of sense. Is this the kind of thing that will create a headwind for the next year or two? Or given sort of your shift in strategy that this will be something that eases as we go through the course of this year and not be an issue in 2019, 2020, 2021, just curious how this plays out?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. We see a short-term headwind in Q2 and into Q3, but as Vivid alluded to, as we see some of our new GDi programs specifically launching in the fourth quarter of next year. For example, we've got some big programs launching with Volkswagen towards the end of the year and into next year, we'll see that mix shifting away from the local OEMs. So, it's more of a short-term issue than a longer term problem or a headwind for us.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great that's very helpful. Then a second question. You highlighted sort of stand-up in incremental overhead costs for being a stand-alone company as a headwind through the remainder of the year. What are the exact sort of numbers you're talking about there and how much do those fade and does this get solved in 2019?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, altogether, we haven't come off the numbers that we originally gave that the cost in terms of spin-related and standalone would be approximately $70 million for the full year. In terms of the phasing of that, about 40% of that was recognized in the first half, and about 60% will be recognized in the second half of 2018.

In terms of 2019, we haven't provided full clarity on that. We're going through the planning cycle right now. But we do expect further reductions and a roll-off of those costs as we come off the TSAs and actively go in terms of our cost discipline that we're currently looking at.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. That's helpful. And then just a last question, as you're going through bookings right now, I'm just curious if anything is changing in the quoting process around raw materials, specifically. I'm just trying to understand if it's sort of the escalators and indexing and everything else you've worked out with the automakers historically in these contracts, is still being set up largely the same going forward, or are you having to take on more of the raw material risk going forward than you have in the past?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

No. We're continuing with exactly the same commercial strategy and discipline around commodities for all of our new business pursuits that we have done historically. Clearly, in our financial models for those pursuits, we're reflecting revised commodity outlooks in terms of where we see the market evolving. But our strategy in terms of commercial protection on those contracts remains unchanged.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And could you just remind us what your biggest exposures are?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes, sure. The biggest exposures are particularly in aluminum and steel is the biggest. So, we've reflected an additional $3 million to $5 million in the second half in terms of commodity pressure that we're seeing right now and that's included within our revised outlook.

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Steven Hempel - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes. Hi, team. This is actually Steven Hempel on for Brian Johnson. Thanks for taking our questions. Just wanted to drill down a little bit on the WLTP impact in 3Q and potentially 4Q. Could you just outline your kind of key exposures by OEMs, platforms, and maybe some of the key products?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Sure. Certainly from our perspective, the challenge of hitting the September 1 deadline for the different OEMs is going to be unique for each one of them. So, on the call today, I won't be able to go through every single elements of detail. But what I will say is that we are in very close communication with our customers and we do have regular updates in terms of production schedules.

So, based on our current plans and some shifts in production that we're seeing primarily in Q3, we believe that's having a negative impact on revenues in our second half of between $10 million and $15 million for the full year, all in H2 right now.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And I would add maybe just to complement that if I look at the OEM groupings, I would say that the German OEMs appear to be having more difficulties or more timing issues related to getting through the WLTP than what we're seeing from our French and North American customers.

Steven Hempel - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And is that specific to kind of diesel or gasoline because my understanding was...

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

No. It's across the board.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. It's across all elements (00:37:12).

Steven Hempel - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Okay. And then secondly, just in terms of the organic growth outlook for second half particularly for Powertrain Systems. As we think about, I believe, you call that a 200 basis point headwind to organic growth from light-duty declines in 2Q. Just wondering what the outlook is for the second half or what the assumption is for second half 2018.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

It's pretty similar to that. It's not fundamentally changing. It's slightly higher particularly in Europe, but we do have the offsets in India and other Asian markets at this level. So, we talked about 200 basis points for the year. We were approximately on that number for the first half, and it's relatively similar, if not slightly deteriorated, in the second half.

Steven Hempel - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then just one quick last one on the GDi, the China headwinds here, is that primarily due to just lower production, production delays? Are there any cancellations that are kind of occurring? And then I guess just to follow on with that, from a longer-term strategic part of it, just in terms of your thinking, in terms of above market growth, how you guys think about discounting kind of new business wins.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah, so, I would say first of all, GDi, none of it is related to program cancellation. It's all to do with builds, with the Chinese OEMs and phasing of new program launches. In terms of discounting of volumes, so, again, we've been very, very disciplined in terms of how we discount volumes on new business bookings. And those discounts range from 10% with OEMs who we know historically meet their volumes, so the large Western OEMs for example, up to in the region of 70% with some of the local Chinese OEMs where we know that their stated volumes tend to be significantly different.

So, we take that into account very, very carefully when we're pursuing this new business and when we're recalling it (00:39:03). And that's usually a mixture of historical view on OEM volume achievement, OEM penetration, IHS schedules and discussions around the quoting process. So, it varies by product and by customer but we have a very disciplined approach to make sure that we are accurate in terms of our bookings.

Steven Hempel - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Hi, everybody.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Hi, Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

My first question is on the product mix. You've mentioned multiple times in the call of sort of product mix is sort of like a headwind to margins. I assume that it sort of refers to obviously light vehicle diesel being very profitable but revenues down while a lot of your high growth areas are still not sort of like at these levels of profitability. Is my understanding correct? But also on the go-forward basis, is this more of a headwind than you had anticipated because I assume this is going to be a multi-year process, right, with light vehicle diesel basically going away and then some of these newer technologies not really ramping up to that level of profitability before, several years. So, how do you think of your framework and are those pressures more than you had anticipated?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

I think, Emmanuel, you've summarized it well. I think the way that we look at margin progression of the company, certainly in the margin, the negative mix does certainly refer to the growth that we're going to see this year in power electronics particularly and GDi which is certainly offset by high margin programs, such as the light-duty diesel decline. That's certainly the case.

I think if you think about longer term, your comment is an accurate one in the sense that, at the moment, we are ramping up GDi capacity and we are incurring additional launch costs in terms of the new programs that we're undertaking at this stage and that certainly is having some negative short-term impacts that we believe will continue probably into 2019 on our incremental margins. So, our plan right now is to return to the numbers that I previously quoted of GDi incremental margins closer to the 15% to 20% range. But we do think it'll take a longer period of time to get there than we did previously.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

And in terms of the impact from that on the overall company margin expansion framework, 40 basis points to 50 basis points of annual margin expansion, is that still doable, I guess, with the mix headwind or has the mix headwind become more than you had anticipated at that time?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Well, I think at the moment as Liam referred to and as I referred to as well, I think the bigger issues that are going on at the moment are around the macro trends and the evolution of our business. I think with everything that's going on, we talked at length that in the second half of the year we incorporated almost $5 million of incremental tariffs hitting the numbers low-single digit of additional cost hitting us in terms of the commodities and WLTP coming in at $10 million to $15 million on revenue.

What we have seen as a business is some very good cost control and a focus on making sure that margin expansion and on cash flow generation continues to be very strong. So, I think while the macroeconomics continue, we will see additional pressure on mix. There is (00:42:40). But I do believe at this point in time that we will end up looking at our cost base actively.

I will also just say that again, I refer back that the long-term growth, our strategic intent is to return margin expansion. And I believe we're on track for that.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. And, Emmanuel, maybe I can just add at a higher level. If I looked and we've always said this during the prior calls and the various discussions that we've been having, is if I look at this business in 2014 where the business was heavily weighted and exposed to light-duty diesel market versus where I'm taking this business in 2020 and beyond which is a much more balanced business around electrification, gasoline fuel systems, commercial vehicle and Aftermarket, there's a transition period that needs to take place.

And if you look at our bookings in 2014 where they were around $4 billion, that clearly reflects that revised commercial and portfolio strategy where that transition really is taking place in 2018 and 2019 as our portfolio rotates from one technology or one part of the business to another. So, we're going through that transition period now. And our bookings, as we've shown in 2017 and year-to-date 2018, are fully reflecting where the business will be in 2020 and beyond.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you. And then just two follow-ups on previous comments you made, one on China and then one on GDi. So I guess starting with GDi. I'm surprised that sort of a weakness in China would sort of result in your overall global GDi revenues being down so much. Can you maybe give us some sense of within your GDi revenues, what sort of like geographic mix you have? Is North America (00:44:27) as well?

And then just looking for additional clarity also on the China factories (00:44:33), it seems like there's a bit of a potential softening in terms of the market in China now. What are you sort of anticipating sort of like for the balance of the year just in term – not specifically the mix issue that you have but in general. what kind of headwinds would that be for the balance of the year?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes. So, on overall – so GDi, we've not disclosed what our GDi revenues are by region but the majority of the softness on GDi is really around phasing of some of the new programs that are launching in Q3 and Q4 and also exposure to some of the local OEMs. So, it's a mix of the two really within that. And also a very difficult, as you said, year-on-year comp where the business grew at 50% in Q2 2017.

In terms of our outlook for the rest of the year for China, it remains pretty much in line with what we saw in Q1. We don't see any softening at this point globally speaking, but we do see, as we said, softness for the local OEMs who cut their build schedules in Q2 and clearly some of them have lost share throughout the second quarter.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

And I did mention, Emmanuel, that in relation to GDi, commercial vehicle and power electronics, our assumptions for the full year are relatively unchanged. We will see an acceleration of GDi growth in the second half of 2018.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Can you just remind us of your commercial vehicle exposure and any color generally on the margin? Because you highlighted its negative mix but I always thought commercial vehicle would seem to have a pretty good quarter, tends to be higher margin than the rest, or is that not accurate?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

No, that is accurate. If you look at our business today, really, the three elements of the mix that we talk about right now is fundamentally about the power electronics and the GDi where we're ramping up the acceleration that we have as we launched – our launch profile. They certainly have some headwinds for us in terms of margin. Commercial vehicle itself is a good margin driver for us. But it's really sort of light-duty diesel that as that comes off, that is creating some headwinds as well. And, of course, the other element is really around the cost base, where we've incorporated additional commodity, as well as some of the tariff noise coming along as well, that's certainly impacted it. But commercial vehicle itself is not a drag (00:47:22).

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. Our CV business is around 20% of our overall revenues for the company. And as we've said previously, the margins for that business tend to be pretty much in line with the average for the business.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And then North America, in particular, has been extremely strong. How much is North America commercial vehicles, is that majority? Because a lot of people are worried about whether those volumes are sustainable.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, North American commercial vehicle is – we don't disclose that actual number. But it's not a huge amount of our overall CV revenues. It's probably in the region of 5% to 10%. But clearly, our customer exposure is primarily with Volvo and DAF PACCAR and Daimler, who were building engine in Europe and exporting to North America.

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. So, if you think about our sort of commercial revenue mix, it's around about 20% in North America. The majority is really in Europe, where we have 50% to 60% of our commercial vehicle share right now.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Got it. And how should we think about Aftermarket? It was down – I mean, how should we think about that trending just for the rest of the year and the outlook beyond that?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, the Aftermarket, the revenue was in line with our expectations. We did say that the focus of 2018 primarily was going to be about making sure that we focus on higher revenue – sort of margin revenue. And so, certainly, first half is in line. The second half, we will see some acceleration in our revenue growth. It's a positive territory, but we're still expecting for this year, Aftermarket revenues to be low-single-digit growth.

The trajectory beyond that, of course, is that we will review the Aftermarket this year. We're very pleased with the margin progression that's coming through and the cash generation the company is delivering right now and, of course, as part of the 2019 planning cycle we'd evaluate their revenue trends into next year.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Got it. And just lastly any color on the tariff risk outside of China? Obviously, there are perhaps other parts getting (00:49:44) tariffs. I mean how much of your U.S. exposure is imports from other regions, or is it mostly oil play (00:49:51)?

Vivid Seghal - Delphi Technologies Plc

So obviously, there's a lot of noise, and it is difficult to predict how all of this will play out. But if you think about it, we don't identify exact China versus Europe or a breakdown by regions. But in total, we've incorporated about a $5 million impact in the second half of this year which is incorporated into our outlook. We are evaluating 2019, but we do believe that it will be bigger.

I think obviously with the new List 3 that's just been issued, potentially these new 6,000 lines that has been talked about being implemented by the end of the year, that would certainly add further pressure in terms of what the impact could be and that could be an additional $5 million to $7 million worth of impacts in 2019.

But I think what we are doing because we're not standing still on this one, we are actually looking and identifying how we can potentially localize some of our sourcing decisions which is very consistent with our previous manufacturing strategy. And obviously the impacts, really I'm talking about are direct impacts, but we're going to stay very close to our OEMs because how they respond to the tariffs would be very important for us as well.

Colin Langan - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning. Thank you for taking the question. Can you provide us with a breakdown of the $2.3 billion? How that's split between your key products with power electronics, GDi and then commercial vehicle?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yes. Sure. So, as you know, we don't provide a lot of detail below the $2.3 billion of bookings. But what I can do is say, in the quarter, our electronics and electrification business was around 40% of that $2.3 billion, gasoline fuel systems was again around 40% and the balance being in commercial vehicle. So, again a reflection just of the commercial strategy and the pursuit is really to make sure that we maintain balance and we're not over-indexing one part of the business to put unnecessary risk in the future.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. And then in electronics, what does that consist of outside of power electronics?

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Engine and transmission controllers.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And then maybe on that, the call you had on software, can you maybe talk about some of the competition you're seeing on the software side and where your competitive advantages are?

Mary Gustanski - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, this is Mary Gustanski. What we would see is our traditional engine management system competitors at the quoting table because if you can remember what we said, the OEMs are looking for those people that have had the traditional engine management system and now apply that to both hybrid systems and electrification. So, not a lot of new players in that software space nor standalone software being offered. It really is part of the entire system package.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And where are your advantages relative to the rest of the group?

Mary Gustanski - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, our advantage is what we bring is we're system integrators. So, if you recall what we talked about in our first teach-in on power electronics, our ability to mix and match our foundational portfolio, our technology packages in a way that makes it effective, cost effective, as well as meets the requirements of the OEM. Yet, it achieves the performance objectives that they're asking for and then being able to provide that software that provides yet another step function in performance over what the hardware can offer. In other words, giving them the best value solution to meet their challenges of the future.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Again, I guess, just what are the other people do, or your competitors do...?

Mary Gustanski - Delphi Technologies Plc

So, I think maybe let me say what we do and then you can relate it to some of the competition. Having 35 years of engine management experience has allowed us to put the software algorithms, as well as that knowledge of how to put our portfolio together allows us to have that foundational experience. So, 25 years of experience in electrification, it allows us to package the automotive grade and do that in a fashion to get more and more performance out of smaller packages. So, that historical performance and having things on the shelf, being able to get to market quicker makes us – a distinct difference in what Delphi Technologies can bring to the party.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah, so, just maybe I'll add a little bit of color to what Mary said. So, we're competing with the same guys in power electronics that we've been competing with for many, many years in our core Powertrain business, our historical Powertrain business, should I say.

And the key area of differentiation – and I've been engaged personally with a number of OEMs on pursuits that we're working at the moment – is really around the software capabilities that we have and the ability to package and integrate our inverter into their overall system. And clearly one of the advantages that we have with our inverter is the Viper technology that we went through at the last teach-in, which enables us to package it small and in more compact space and provide them a much more efficient solution.

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Yes. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. So, power electronics, now greater than $5 billion in lifetime bookings, expectation for 50% revenue growth. Can you maybe give us some color on how that breaks out both in the bookings and the revs between 48-volt and higher voltage applications? And then maybe just considering there's been so much focus on China on this call and the fact that China is clearly well ahead of other regions on EV penetration, can you talk about your China exposure in that part of the business and how that might break out between the domestic versus global? Thanks.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Yeah. Sure. So, just in terms of the mix between 48-volt and power electronics, so the majority of it, I would say, 85% to 90% of our power electronics bookings and growth is in higher voltage solutions. And we see from a 48-volt standpoint, especially in China, much less activity because the OEMs are moving towards higher voltage solutions to meet the NEV requirements that are out there.

And the same in Europe, we see more of a 48-volt, more of a transitionary technology, whilst the OEMs implement the higher voltage hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full BEV solutions. Then in terms of the mix between local and global OEMs, as I said earlier on the call, we maintain a very disciplined commercial strategy. And clearly, there is a tremendous amount of opportunity and activity out there in the market, specifically with the Chinese OEMs. We are extremely selective in terms of who we work with and who we develop our technology with and therefore – and clearly, when we do book business in China, we take appropriate discounts on the revenue associated with it.

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Yeah. Thanks. And if I could squeeze one more in. You mentioned earlier discussion around emissions drivers. I'm just curious. Can you give us any color on some of the early response or discussions you've had with your customers around the proposed CAFE rollback in the U.S.? If at all, how has that affect mix and plants (00:57:48)?

Mary Gustanski - Delphi Technologies Plc

Sure, Noah. So, no debate that we're going to see some relaxation in the U.S., but no matter what happens there, Europe and China are not slowing down. And in fact, if anything in their future outlook, they're accelerating the reductions in emissions. And because of that, the OEMs are looking at adding more and more electrification solutions to their line-up to be able to meet that. Also, they're saying even in the U.S. where they may not need it to meet the regulatory, they're going to be focusing those solutions to add more power for the feature and functionality for connected and automated functionality that certainly that technology is leading in the penetration here in the U.S.

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (Broker)

That's extremely helpful. Thank you.

Liam Butterworth - Delphi Technologies Plc

Okay. Well, thank you for joining us on today's call. And clearly, we look forward to update you on progress at our next earning call for Q3. Thank you very much.

