Liquidia IPO: Phase 3 Clinical Stage That Interested The Bill Gates Foundation

With remarkable investors like the foundation of Bill Gates, agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (OTCPK:GLAXF) and a total addressable market of more than $4 billion, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) seems like a must-follow stock. Furthermore, Liquidia’s product candidate LIQ861 is at Phase 3, and data will be delivered in the first half of 2019. If the FDA approves the commercialization of the product, the stock price could run.

Business Overview

Founded in 2014, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and local postoperative pain. With that, the company brings to the market the proprietary PRINT technology that Liquidia casts with the following words in the prospectus:

“PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.” Source: Prospectus

Liquidia has two product candidates; LIQ861, currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trial, and LIQ865, which recently completed a Phase 1b clinical trial. With phase 2 enabling studies starting in the second half of 2018 and safety data expected in the first half of 2019, there are stock catalysts which could lead to share price appreciations. It seems like a beneficial feature for the investors. With that, it is also beneficial that the market will soon get to know the results of LIQ861. Bear in mind that after Phase 3, Liquidia could commence commercialization, which could increase the revenues. The image below shows further details on these two product candidates:

Market Opportunity

The company’s lead product, LIQ865, is evaluated for the treatment of PAH. According to Decision Resources Group, the potential market size for the treatments of PAH is $3.7 billion. The following lines are from the prospectus:

Regarding the second product candidate, LIQ865, IMS Health notes that the potential total addressable market is equal to $776 million:

With a current market capitalization of $165 million, Liquidia offers a market opportunity of about 27 times that figure. It's a large amount of potential money for the investors. Later in the article, it will be shown that remarkable Wall Street tycoons were attracted by these numbers.

Employees, Facilities and Agreement With GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Taking into account the number of employees, 60, Liquidia seems to be growing its business at a high pace. Bear in mind that the company was founded only a few years ago. Read the following lines in this regard:

With 36,834 square feet, the office space seems a bit small for 60 employees. It seems that Liquidia could be using the facilities of collaborators, such as GlaxoSmithKline. It was also noted in the prospectus:

Large Amount of Liabilities

The balance sheet is what the investors will appreciate the least. With $3.4 million in cash and $14.8 million in total assets, the number of liabilities exceeds the amount of assets.

On the liability side, the most worrying are the amount of long-term debt of $5.5 million, short-term debt of $15.6 million and warrant liabilities of $2.4 million. The image below shows the liabilities:

How will the long-term debt be paid? As it can be seen in the image below, large amounts of long-term debt obligations are convertible notes that were converted into preferred stock in February 2018. In total, $27.4 million of convertible notes were converted. The conversion of debt was beneficial for new shareholders since they do not have to fear stock dilution risks:

Also, bear in mind that the preferred stock was converted into shares right after the IPO went live. With this transaction, the balance sheet was reshaped to look cleaner, and the equity structure is much simpler. It is a beneficial feature:

“The conversion of all of our outstanding shares of preferred stock and Class B non-voting common stock into an aggregate of 9,967,852 shares of our common stock, which will occur automatically upon the closing of this offering” Source: Prospectus

The following is information about the use of proceeds from the IPO. As mentioned, it is quite beneficial that the company will not use the proceeds to repay debt. Most funds will be used to prepare the Phase 3 clinical trial for the LIQ861:

Revenues From License and Collaboration Agreements

From the income statement, it is positive that Liquidia received revenues from several partners. In 2016 and 2017, the revenues were equal to $13 million and $7.2 million, respectively. With that, the company reported losses in 2016 and 2017, but it does not really matter. Almost all pharma start-up companies doing R&D report losses.

Among the collaborators of Liquidia, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation signed agreements with Liquidia. For those who don’t know, this foundation was created by Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft (MSFT), and his wife. It's a very beneficial feature. In addition, G&W Laboratories and the government are contributing funds. Check the following lines for further information:

Capitalization, Cash in Hand After the IPO and Competitors

As mentioned, the conversion of the preferred stock, the convertible notes and the proceeds from the IPO reshaped the company’s financial statements. In the prospectus, it was noted that the cash in hand after the IPO equaled $61 million. In addition, the amount of debt seems small, $12 million.

With 15 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the cash per share equals $4. The shares are trading as of today at $11, so they trade at 2.75x its cash per share, which seems cheap. Bear in mind that most pharma IPOs trade at about 3x their cash per share. Readers can check, for example, Crinetics (CRNX), which traded at 2.7x its cash per share, or Eidos (EIDX), which traded at 3x its cash.

The competitors are large corporations, which do not seem good comparable peers of Liquidia. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) makes $305 million in revenues, Durect Corporation (DRRX) has many product candidates under commercialization, and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has a market capitalization of $2.5 billion. The following lines contain further information about the competitors of Liquidia:

Shareholders: Bill Gates Foundation owns 5.3% Stake

The company seems to have seduced investors prior to the IPO. The number of institutions in this name is large. In addition, it is very beneficial that none of the shareholders control more than 50% of Liquidia. It means that the Board of Directors will be independent, so the decisions to be taken will benefit minority shareholders. The image below shows the list of shareholders:

Please note that the Bill Gates foundation has not only collaborated with Liquidia. It has also acquired stock and controls a 5.3% stake in this name. Mr. Gates seems to be a believer in Liquidia’s product candidates. Individual investors following sophisticated investors in selecting stocks will appreciate this information.

Conclusion

Trading at 2.75x its cash per share, which is somewhat usual in pharmaceutical IPOs, Liquidia’s partners are the most interesting feature of the company. The fact that Bill Gates is supporting the company and his foundation is also a big shareholder says a lot about the reputation of Liquidia. Also, G&W Laboratories and the government have also financed the company with licenses and other agreements. Finally, the recent conversion of convertible debts, warrants and preferred stock is also a beneficial feature. As a result of the conversion, the dilution risk and the financial risk has diminished, and the equity structure was also simplified.

