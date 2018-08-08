Could Apple Still Be Undervalued? (With Investing City)

Because Apple is so big and widely followed, investors have an edge.

Apple (AAPL) is worth $1 trillion, but is it actually worth more? Investing City thinks it could be.

Note: This interview was recorded prior to Apple's recent earnings and therefore market cap figures will reflect older numbers. The valuation process that serves as the focus of this interview still holds true and reveals a potential undervaluation of Apple's hardware segment.

Many investors see Apple is too big to grow much and some think it could never double due to its big size. A sum of the parts analysis shows otherwise...

Services made $9.2 B last quarter and grew 30%+ ($37 B on the year). Using Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) as a services comp: Adobe does $8 B in sales but market cap is $120 B, Margins are 30%, and has a PE of 50 Applying Adobe margins and PE to Apple services: 30% of $37 B at a 50 PE you get $555 B. Apple total market cap is ~$909 B (at the time of recording) with $145 B in cash so an enterprise value of $764 B. Apple did $247 B in revenue last 12 months. After services, you get $214 B in sales for hardware. Apple hardware is valued at around 1x sales (enterprise value of $764 - Services value of $555 = $209 B and hardware sales were ~$214 B over last year).

How can the most followed company be mispriced? There are a number of areas that investors seem to be overlooking: Apple Pay has grown in the triple digits for a while, services can be pushed out into the huge hardware ecosystem that Apple has, by 2020 Apple predicts $20 B in services.

Apple had gross margin of ~35% last quarter. NOTE: Some of the numbers below are approximations. Apple spends ~12-14% of gross margin, that leaves you with ~23-26% of operating margins. $214 B in hardware sales x 26% operating margin you get $56 B in EBIT. $209 B divided by $56 B gives you a 3.7x valuation for the hardware.

Some view P/S as more fluid than P/E and therefore value an earnings multiple more than a sales.

“It’s too easy, it’s overlooked because it’s so closely followed.”

