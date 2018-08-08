Tesla: Going Private Just Makes Sense

Short-sellers attacking Tesla may be hurting Tesla's brand image and consumer confidence that Tesla will be there to honor warranties and maintain the Supercharger network.

The quarterly earnings cycle could be putting pressure on Tesla to make short-term choices instead of deciding based on what is best for the long term.

It's be an eventful first week for me to own shares of Tesla (TSLA).

Today, shares were first rocked by news of a large investment from Saudi Arabia in Tesla, before Elon dropped a bombshell: He is considering taking Tesla private for $420/share. Elon elaborated on his considerations in a letter to employees.

In short, Elon wants to take Tesla private to reduce the noise around the stock: the quarterly cycles putting pressure on those at Tesla and the short-seller theses attacking the company.

In my view, Elon makes strong points. The quarterly cycle may be to blame for Tesla's recent quality issues and could be leading the company towards short-term thinking rather than planning for its long-term future. Further, short-seller stories of bankruptcy and other doomsday scenarios could be directly hurting Tesla's sales as consumers fear that Tesla will not continue to exist to honor their warranties or to maintain the Supercharger network. Going private could fix those issues.

I do not know if I would tender my shares if Tesla was to go private at $420/share. But we don't yet have the option: No offer is on the table, which is why shares still trade ~$40 below the $420 level.

The Bombshell: Tesla's Volatile Trading Day

On August 7, 2018, Tesla shares opened at $341.99 and traded about even until a report broke at ~12:15pm ET that Saudi Arabia had accumulated a stake of between 3% and 5% of Tesla, worth approximately $1.7B and $2.9B. Shares prices jumped from ~$342 to ~$355-360.

As if that wasn't enough, Elon Musk then tweeted a bombshell:

Shares instantly jumped as high as ~$371 and were extremely volatile for the next 80 minutes until trading was halted at ~2:08pm ET.

Trading would eventually re-open at 3:45pm ET, but not until Elon posted a letter that was sent to Tesla employees entitled "Taking Tesla Private." Tesla eventually closed at $379.57, up ~11%.

Taking Tesla Private: My Thoughts

I encourage all Tesla observers, long, short, and those who are just interested, to read Tesla's letter to employees.

The long and short of the letter is that Elon Musk is considering - but hasn't yet made any offers - taking Tesla private at a price of $420/share, or an ~23% premium compared to Tesla's opening price on August 7th. In the letter, Elon outlines the rationale for doing such a transaction:

"[T]he reason for doing this is all about creating the environment for Tesla to operate best. As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders. Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term. Finally, as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company."Elon Musk, Taking Tesla Private

In short, Elon's rationale makes a lot of sense. Tesla's stock is undoubtedly subject to wild swings. A quick look at Tesla's price history will show you that Tesla's stock is quite volatile, more so than most of its peers in automotive and in technology:

Similarly, Elon notes that "Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term." In my view, even Tesla bears would agree with this statement.

Going private: Ending Tesla's quarterly rushes

Tesla's weekly production chart over at Bloomberg shows large weekly swings in the production of the Model 3, often correlated with the end of quarters. Similarly, Inside EVs' monthly plug-in sales scorecard shows that Tesla consistently sells far more cars in the last month of each quarter than in the months prior to it:

Inside EV Sales 1/18 2/18 3/18 4/18 5/18 6/18 7/18 Model S 800 1,125 3,375 1,250 1,520 2,750 1,200 Model X 700 975 2,825 1,025 1,450 2,550 1,325 Model 3 1,875 2,485 3,820 3,875 6,250 6,062 14,250 Total 3,375 4,585 10,020 6,150 9,220 11,362 16,775

In Q1/18, Tesla sold 10,020 vehicles in the third month of the quarter, or ~56% of the vehicles sold in the quarter. In Q2/18, this figure declined a bit, with Tesla selling ~43% of their quarterly total in the third month of the quarter.

The end of Tesla's quarters is a rushed attempt to produce and sell as many vehicles as possible to meet Wall Street's expectations for quarterly growth. Perhaps these Wall Street expectations are partly the reason that Elon finds himself sleeping on the floor of Tesla's factory during "production hell."

Going private: More time to produce quality cars

Some Tesla observers have cited Tesla vehicles as having poor build quality. For example, Seeking Alpha contributor EnerTuition noted that, "Model 3 quality has been horrendous. There are widespread reports on fan sites of cars not even making it the grade to be picked up." Similarly, Wired asked, "Tesla hit its Model 3 production target, but has quality been compromised?"

Tesla was in a scramble to be able to produce the 5,000 Model 3s per week that Wall Street expected. If Tesla failed to make that production goal, share prices may have declined substantially. It is not a stretch to suggest that in such a rush, Tesla's quality control may have slipped up, leading to more repairs being needed than with other vehicles.

Source: True Delta (noting 118 trips for repairs per 100 cars, with a sample size of 33 2018 Model 3 vehicles).

In my view, Tesla's most valuable asset is their brand. Tesla's brand image may be severely hurt if Tesla lets their car quality decline. For the sake of future sales and future pricing power, Tesla needs to maintain their strong brand and needs to build quality automobiles to do this. Producing cars quickly - enough to meet Wall Street's production targets - might help stock prices in the short term, but if car quality slips, it hurts Tesla in the long term.

Shorts may hurt reputation and sales

A quick search for Tesla on this site will reveal a wealth of individuals who hold less-than-optimistic views about Tesla's future. These views vary widely, of course, as do views from any group of individuals.

One relatively common view is that Tesla may go bankrupt. Whether or not that is likely - and I'll express no opinion on the matter here - Tesla is hurt when people suggest Tesla will go bankrupt.

Would-be purchasers of any vehicle rely on that vehicle's warranty and dealership network for assurance that their vehicle will operate without issue, or those issues will be fixed free of charge, for years into the future. Warranties are one of the primary benefits of a new car. If purchasers believe - or even if they have simply heard someone say - that Tesla will go bankrupt, they might be less likely to purchase a Tesla vehicle since they would fear that no one would be there to fix and maintain their vehicle or to honor the warranty should their vehicle run into issues. That would directly hurt sales.

Source: Tesla Supercharger network.

The issue is even more serious because of Tesla's Supercharger network. In my view, Tesla's Supercharger network is one of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages over competing electric vehicles. If I feared that Tesla would go bankrupt, I would fear that Tesla would be forced to shut down its Supercharger network, especially the small-town Supercharger that I would potentially rely on to make the ~400-mile trip to my parents' house.

(There are no other fast EV charging stations along the route - that small-town Supercharger would be a big factor in my being able to purchase a Tesla versus needing to either rent a car to visit my parents or to purchase a vehicle with an ICE.)

Fear of Tesla's bankruptcy could directly hurt Tesla's sales if that fear is widespread.

And, in my view, more people discuss Tesla going bankrupt because Tesla is publicly-traded. Many of those who discuss Tesla going bankrupt stand to benefit financially if such a bankruptcy occurs.

Consider the case of Uber (UBER). Uber is a private company. If Uber goes bankrupt, how many people financially benefit? Far fewer than if Tesla goes bankrupt, given Tesla's 34.72M short shares (~$13B). Compare the frequency of these four Google searches:

Google Search Number of Results Tesla company 191,000,000 results Uber company 1,110,000,000 results Tesla bankrupt 2,470,000 results Uber bankrupt 588,000 results

This is extremely inexact, and I don't dispute that. But based on this search, Uber is talked about ~5.8x more often than Tesla is online. However, Tesla's name is associated with bankruptcy ~4.2x more often that Uber is associated with bankruptcy. This is true despite both companies losing huge amounts of money: Uber is said to have lost ~$2.8B in 2016 and ~$4.5B in 2017 while Tesla has lost $2.7B in the past twelve months.

Takeaways

It was an eventful day for Tesla on the markets. Elon's announced plan - which may or may not happen - has merit, in my view. Quieting skeptics - at least some of them who speak only because they're currently short - would be a net positive for Tesla as an operating company. The idea that Tesla is going bankrupt hurts Tesla's brand and it hurts consumer confidence that Tesla will survive to honor its warranties and to maintain its dealership and Supercharger networks.

Getting out of a quarterly cycle of trying to produce as many vehicles as possible in a massive rush could also benefit Tesla. It is possible that Tesla's quarterly rushes have resulted in poorer quality vehicles than the company might otherwise produce. The quarterly cycle may also be directly leading to Tesla making shorter-term decisions than would ultimately benefit the company - and shareholders - over the long run. In the scenario it would be in Tesla's best interest to go private, reduce the "noise" around the stock based on their massive number of short-sellers and based on the quarterly cycle.

However, this is all still hypothetical.

As of now, there is no offer on the table to sell Tesla shares back to the company for $420. Although Elon suggests he has funding for such a transaction, the costs of taking a ~$70B (at $420/share) company private would be enormous. In short, there's little to guarantee that anything will come of Elon's letter to shareholders. That is why shares closed today at $379.57, and not closer to $420.

On a personal level, I have not decided if I would tender my shares for $420/share.

