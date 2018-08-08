Bright Horizons Should Enjoy Steady Growth Over Next Couple Of Years

The favorable market conditions in its key U.S. market provides pricing power for the company.

Bright Horizons (BFAM), which provides full service child care, back-up care and educational advisory services, just came up a solid quarter, exceeding expectations in a number of metrics, and provided decent guidance going forward.

The current tight labor market favors Bright Horizons because companies are looking for ways to differentiate from their competitors when attempting to attract new workers. This has resulted in a steady stream of new clients, and the resultant rise in wages has allowed to company to boost tuition rates at the high end of its projections.

As for its own workers, it has launched its employee attraction and retention plan that is just getting going, and has promise in improving the skill-set of its existing workers, while attracting new workers.

With the tight labor market expected to continue, it looks like the company should enjoy uninterrupted growth over the next couple of years at least. That should in turn continue to be a tailwind for wage increases in its primary U.S. market, which should generate ongoing revenue increases from pricing power at the tuition level.

Company Overview

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. competes primarily in the child care and early education segments of the market, with ancillary business coming from educational advisory services and back-up care.

It identifies the three segments it competes in as Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment provides general child care in centers, preschool and elementary education services. Its Back-Up Dependent Care segment offers back-up solutions for families when school is out, care in the home, care for children that are slightly ill, and care for adults or the elderly. The Other Educational Advisory Services segment helps manage tuition reimbursement programs for companies, along with advisory services for college admissions.

At the end of the reporting period, June 30, 2018, the company was operating 1,065 centers and serving over 1,100 clients. At its combined mature and ramping centers the company is looking for full-year enrollment growth from 1 percent to 2 percent.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the second quarter was $490 million, an increase of $44.2 million, or 10 percent year-over-year. Net income came in at $40 million, an increase of 22 percent, with diluted earnings per share of $0.68, a gain of 26 percent.

The increase in revenue was attributed to "contributions from new and ramping full service child care centers, average price increases of 3-4%, and expanded sales of our back-up dependent care and educational advisory services."

The improvement in net income came from an increase in income from operations and the decline in federal corporate taxes as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017.

On a non-GAAP basis adjusted income from operations was $66 million, up 13 percent. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $95 million, an increase of 10 percent. Adjusted net income ended the quarter at $51 million, up 14 percent. Diluted adjusted earnings per share was $0.87, a gain of 18 percent. The the first half the company generated about $188.7 million in "cash flows from operations compared to $167.6 million for the same 2017 period and invested $89.8 million in fixed assets and acquisitions compared to $59.2 million in the same 2017 period."

As for guidance, the company sees full-year revenue growth to reach a range of 8-10 percent, net income of $150 million to $152 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.53 to $2.55. Adjusted net income is projected to come in at a range of $184 million to $186 million. Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 2018 is estimated to reach from $3.13 to $3.16.

The priority of the company in regard to capital allocation is to focus on "investments in growth through new center investments and acquisitions, illustrated by the $65 million we have spent year-to-date on new centers and acquisitions."

For the year the company expects to add from 55 to 60 new centers. That includes acquisitions and organic growth. It also is looking to close as many as 25 centers.

Tight labor market

At the macro level the most positive catalyst for Bright Horizon is the tight labor market, which plays well into the business model of the company and its overall strengths.

There are two major reasons for this. The first is companies are vying for talent and that requires them to think in terms of ways to differentiate from competitors. Offering on-site or near-site child care is a very appealing way to market the company when seeking to recruit or retain employees. This trend shows no sign of slowing down in the near future, which should supply plenty of consistent growth opportunities for Bright Horizon in its core business.

Second, the tight labor market has also started to push up the wages of workers, which according to Glassdoor, jumped to a 14-month high of 2.2 percent in July 2018. This trend is expected to continue in this hot economy.

The value of that to Bright Horizon is it allows the company to continue to raise tuition fees near the top end of its 3.5 to 4 percent growth rate.

Another factor that could affect the tightness of the labor market play into the demand for services offered by Blue Horizon, is the labor participation rate, which has been down for men for decades, and for women the last 15 years. Since the turn of the century it has dropped for workers 16 and older from 67 percent to 63 percent, according to Brookings. The level of labor participation is in general, linked to the pace of economic growth.

Some of that is attributed to people retiring, but in the age group of 25 through 54, the rate declined from 2000 to 2015 by three percentage points, although it started to rebound since then.

Labor participation rate

As of June 2018, the labor participation rate climbed to 82.0, almost where it was after the Great Recession. The question now is whether or not the demand for jobs and the resultant higher wages will trigger people in the U.S. to get back to work, or it's close to reaching a plateau.

The answer to that will determine the demand for the services Blue Horizon offers; at least on the recruitment side of things. By that I mean if more people seek employment that have been on the sideline for years, the job market may loosen up a bit. Even so, the market should continue to remain generally tight, and that means companies will still look for ways to at least retain workers. Again, that plays into Blue Horizon's strengths.

How to look at its customer base and new clients

As to the best way of looking at the client base of Bright Horizon versus new clients, it's insightful to see how that plays out in regard to the percentage of existing clients buying more than one service, and how that works with the impact of new clients on the company.

In the earnings report the company said it thinks in terms of 20 percent of its current client base buying more than one of its services. It added that the 20 percent level has been "static over the last year or two."

Even so, it has continued to increase the number of clients that buy more than one service.

The discrepancy comes from the number of new clients it adds, which for the most part, buy one service in the initial part of doing business with the company.

So while the percentage of clients buying more than one service remains static, the customer base the company works from grows. That means even though the 20 percent remains the same, it's actually representing growth in revenue and earnings.

Employee attraction and retention plan

The tight labor market has had an impact on Bright Horizons as well, and it has taken meaningful steps to attract and retain employees while improving their skill levels.

Called the Early Education Degree Achievement Plan, its purpose is "for early childhood educators to earn their college degree with no financial barriers."

The company describes it this way:

Leveraging the expertise of our EdAssist division, we developed a breakthrough program to enable our teachers to earn an associate's and bachelor's degree in early childhood education. This program is truly a win-win-win. Our teachers will become more highly educated and grow their careers with us, the families we serve will continue to benefit from the highest quality care and education, and Bright Horizons will enjoy an even more qualified and engaged workforce in the years ahead.

When asked about the program, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer said the program appears to be doing well in the potential to attract new employees and retain existing workers.

So I think we have gotten great receptivity both in the recruiting market as well as from our existing employee base.

That said, it still looks like this is going to be a very long-term initiative that'll take a number of years to play out. As it stands today, expectations are the first people entering the program will be near the end of 2018.

Kramer expects it to build out slowly because the decision to go back to school is an important one. For that reason the impact on costs for the company isn't expected to be meaningful in the near future, and Kramer added that "over time, as it builds, we also anticipate that there will be offsets."

Once it gets going the idea is it'll be a steady "cost-neutral type program" where the chief benefit will be the recruiting and retention benefits. That of course would save money on the marketing side of recruitment.

Just as important, it has the potential to mitigate the ongoing tight labor market that requires a significant differentiator in order to attract and keep employees.

Being presumably cost-neutral, there is little if anything negative about this employee perk, other than what could happen if the labor market loosens up and when the next recession hits.

Valuation

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has enjoyed a strong performance since it went public in 2013, and its core business shows no sign of reversing direction anytime soon.

Since it has enjoyed a solid room over the last twelve months, it does generate the question of whether or not it's reaching a ceiling on its valuation for now, which could result in it pulling back in the near term.

While the company does occasionally correct in a general range of 8 percent to 10 percent or so, the trajectory over the last several years has been to continue upward. The reason for that is the consistent growing demand for the services Bright Horizons offers.

One challenge to note in regard to earnings it has slowed down over the last couple of years, and transitioned to more of it coming from taxes, interest and the number of shares, rather than the past benefit coming from margins and revenue. The good news is it appears that may be reversing now, based upon the last quarter's performance. It'll be important to watch how much earnings gets a boost from income from operations going forward to see if its core business still has enough momentum to drive the performance of the company in alignment with the past. That said, the fact there was, and will continue to be a tax benefit to the company, needs to be taken into account concerning it future performance.

Combined with its expected growth in operations, I don't see why the company can't grow its market value at an annual 4 percent to 5 percent clip on the high side going forward.

With the school year in the U.S. getting ready to start again in some parts of the country, and the remaining regions starting in about a month, the company should get a decent boost from the expected increase in revenue. That could bring it close to the $112.00 per share mark by the end of the year.

Another thing to take into account is the costs associated with the company's acquisition strategy. How much that'll weigh on earnings in general, and specifically during transition periods remains to be seen. There is also the take two steps forward one step back in relationship to the number of centers it operates, because of the closure of underperforming assets.

On the tax side of the business, the value of the adoption of employee comp tax accounting will probably decline, resulting in downward pressure on earning per share in the years ahead. This is one reason I see the growth being a little more modest than it has been in the past. Even with that being the probable outcome, the company should be able to continue to grow earnings at above market-average levels going forward. The major thing I see turning the narrative into a bear case scenario would be if labor participation surpasses expectations from companies adding higher wages and perks when recruiting, which could end up with the job market not being as tight as it has been.

That, along with the expected downward pressure on earnings from the above-mentioned tax situation, could result in the company shaving up to from 5 percent to 8 percent from its current share price, based upon its past performance, bringing it down into the $90s per share.

Conclusion

I think what the market gets wrong with Bright Horizons is it lumps it together with other educational companies, rather than it really being a means of empowering families to participate in the job market with peace of mind their children are in good hands.

The general private education market, in my view, isn't as robust as Bright Horizons, and even though Bright Horizons adds a teaching element to some of its services, it's not what drives the overall performance of the company.

Bright Horizon competes in a somewhat boring market sector, but it should generate good returns going forward.

I like where Bright Horizon sits right now in light of the macro-economic conditions now existent in the U.S. The tight labor market lends itself to the strengths of the company, which should result in increasing demand for its services and the accompanying pricing strength because of the trend of rising wages in the U.S.

That means organic growth and growth via acquisition should be solid headwinds at least over the next couple of years.

It's enjoyed a nice growth trajectory over the last five years, and I see nothing to suggest that will change anytime soon.

The company isn't going to blow it out of the water and surprise wildly to the upside, but I do see it continuing to grow and reward shareholders on an ongoing, steady basis.

