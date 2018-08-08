Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter?

LNG transport companies are still huge buys here. Also which company is poised to be a big winner if these tariffs escalate? Find out below!

Moreover, there is very little impact expected to the net markets. China only represents 20% of growth and is roughly 15% of the current market.

China is desperate for LNG and the US generally has the largest and cheapest reverses. This latest move is self-defeating for China's national priorities.

While previous moves to place tariffs on products such as soybeans pointed to shrewd political calculus, the latest move reeks of desperation.

News reported that China has decided to place up to 25% tariffs on US LNG in the latest escalation of the growing trade war.

Trade War Escalates

The US and China are in the midst of an increasing 'trade spat' that runs the risk of escalating to a more full-blown 'trade war,' if heightened tensions fail to give way to a resolution and new trade agreements. In early-July, President Trump's Administration unveiled a list of proposed tariffs on up to $200B in Chinese goods, with a planned review to begin in mid-August. The original tariffs were to be set at 10%.

Last week, the Trump Administration upped the ante to a 25% tariff level of this same list of $200B in goods. China has previously responded shrewdly and with clear political calculus, by slapping tariffs on US soybeans among other products aimed to inflict pain on President Trump's purported 'base.' This time, we saw much more of a flail, with China adding liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to the list of proposed retaliatory tariffs. Chinese companies are also reportedly stopping imports of US oil.

China Desperately Needs LNG

Unlike previous moves, this latest volley reeks of desperation. The US has the largest growing export capacity in the world, by a massive margin, and China is one of the largest growing and arguably politically desperate buyers. Just compare this recent chart from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission:

Source: FERC, May 2018 Report

If the fundamentals aren't clear. This picture spells out the sentimental case:

Image Credit: BTI

LNG Is a Surging Growth Market

China clearly isn't going to stop importing record amounts of natural gas, they are simply going to shift their trade patterns, causing transport disruptions are arguably increasing demand for ship transport. GasLog (GLOG) is a major LNG transport player and they laid out the case for demand growth in last week's earnings presentation. They presciently illustrated that China only accounts for 20% of the growth, with the rest of SE Asia and Europe taking the lion's share.

Source: GasLog Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 10

Forward vessel supply is projected to be inadequate compared to expected forward transportation demand, perhaps leading to a major shipping crunch in 2019-2020. We've already seen evidence this summer, with spot rates temporarily hitting the $90k/day range in June, versus $40k last year.

LNG Transports Are Big Winners

The headlines clearly look bad at first read, but investors with an understanding of the market are not concerned about LNG transportation. All of these stocks are major winners and if anything, Chinese tempers and trade shifts could lead to short-term dislocations and perhaps better rates. Ultimately, I expect the US and China to work out a deal in their both interests, but even if they don't, the US is going to sell to India, to Korea, to Japan, to Europe, to South America, to Vietnam, etc. It's no coincidence that the US and EU are announcing major cooperation. Read the tea leaves- this market is set to boom, potentially for a decade or longer.

China will buy from Russia and the Middle East, and increasingly, from Africa.

I believe that all LNG players are major winners here, with a highlight on sort of 'blue chip' GasLog (GLOG), which has had a tough year despite perfect execution on their growth strategies. Their daughter GasLog Partners (GLOP) is hitting fresh multi-year highs.

Source: Google Finance, GLOG Quote

Those who follow my work likely know I'm very invested in Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), and I've also recently highlighted Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) as an income opportunity. Both of these names are particularly isolated because they have nearly 100% charter coverage for the next 5+ years. This means there are relatively immune, but also means they won't benefit from potentially surging spot rates, which is why I again point to GLOG. GasLog isn't super cheap, but they should arguably be trading closer to $20/sh in this market.

The Really Big Winner?

The one company that truly stands out as a potential winner if this trade tensions increase is Golar LNG (GLNG). Golar is known for it's floating natural gas liquefaction platforms, the first of which was the Golar Hilli, which recently started full service off the coast of Cameroon.

I discussed this idea in much more depth in an interview on WRKO Boston, which we also shared on Seeking Alpha.

Why is GLNG a winner? 3 of their 4 biggest projects are located in Africa, two of which require a FID and major financing packages, likely at least partially backed by China. Golar has no US financial ties and only one of their projects, a more fledgling proposal called Delfin FLNG, is located in US territory.

My current fair value target on GLNG is roughly $40/sh and it is one of my largest positions.

Conclusion: Simplistic Headlines, Huge Upside

I'm heavily invested in LNG transport and development companies. Trade wars of any kind are frustrating and it is surprising to see China shooting itself in the foot. In the near-term this could cause some disruption. As shipping investors know, lane shifts and disruption are usually good for rates.

In the long-term, I don't foresee much impact as China still desperately needs to buy and the US is the best-positioned seller in the world by a clear margin. I believe GasLog (GLOG) is the cleanest play on LNG transport and that Golar LNG (GLNG) has the best overall upside in this situation.

Top-Tier Research If you found this report helpful, I invite you to follow us for the latest access to our research. We offer a highly-ranked research service, Value Investor's Edge, which includes deep value coverage on 70+ firms, including dozens of stable high-yield income opportunities. We've recently published a full-length quarterly income review, which covers over 50 income opportunities including partnerships, preferred equities, and bonds. Please consider joining the discussion at Value Investor's Edge. Send a private message at any time for more info. I look forward to sharing new ideas soon!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGP, GLNG, GLOG, DLNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.