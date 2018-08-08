Know This Momentum Pattern Trade In Salesforce Ahead Of Earnings

This phenomenon is not due solely to a bull market but rather persisted throughout the Great Recession as well, making it one of the few decade-long market-wide anomalies.

Over the last year, that momentum has persisted for all four pre-earnings periods.

By Ophir Gottlieb

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) has shown strong momentum 7 calendar days before earnings, as its stock has flourished in the cloud computing revolution. Now, it's time can capture that phenomenon explicitly by looking at returns in the option market.

The Bullish Option Trade Before Earnings

We will examine the outcome of getting long a two-week out of the money (40 delta) call option in Salesforce.com Inc. 7 days before earnings (using calendar days) and selling the call before the earnings announcement. Here's the setup in great clarity. Since Salesforce reports earnings after the market closes, we note, again, that the trade closes before earnings, so this trade does not make a bet on the earnings result.

Risk Management

We can add another layer of risk management to the back-test by instituting and 40% stop loss and a 40% limit gain. Here is that setting:

In English, at the close of each trading day, we check to see if the long option is either up or down 40% relative to the open price. If it was, the trade was closed.

Results

Here are the results over the last two years in Salesforce.com Inc.:

CRM: Long 40 Delta Call % Wins: 87.5% Wins: 7 Losses: 1 % Return: 303%

Tap Here to See the Back-test

The mechanics of the TradeMachine® are that it uses end of day prices for every back-test entry and exit (every trigger).

Setting Expectations

While this strategy had an overall return of 303%, the trade details keep us in bounds with expectations: ➡ The average percent return per trade was 32.7%. ➡ The average percent return per winning trade was 41.3%. ➡ The percent return for the losing trade was -27.9%.

Is This Just Because Of a Bull Market?

It's a fair question to ask if these returns are simply a reflection of a bull market rather than a successful strategy. It turns out that this phenomenon of pre-earnings optimism also worked very well during 2007-2008, when the S&P 500 collapsed into the "Great Recession."

The average return for this strategy, by stock, using the Nasdaq 100 and Dow 30 as the study group, saw a 45.3% return over those 2 years. And, of course, these are just 8 trades per stock, each lasting 7 days. Yes, this phenomenon has persisted for over a decade now. Now, we can look at just the last year as well:

CRM: Long 40 Delta Call % Wins: 100.00% Wins: 4 Losses: 0 % Return: 193%

Tap Here to See the Back-test

We're now looking at 193% returns, on 4 winning trades and 0 losing trades. ➡ The average percent return over the last year per trade was 41.44%.

