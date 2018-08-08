LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton: Wide Diversification And Sales Opportunities In The Near Future

At the moment, LVMH is trading with a P/E multiplier of 24.2x, which is quite cheap for a luxury goods company.

New sales opportunities due to the appearance of a new designer in the company, online sales and the addition of new products.

Not so long ago, I already wrote about the representative of the luxury goods sector - the company Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUY) (OTCPK:PPRUF). In the comments, one of the readers pointed out that LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) is a more diversified company and therefore is more interesting for investments. In today's article, I will not compare Kering and LVMH, as both companies deserve the attention of investors. The luxury goods sector as a whole shows impressive growth rates and is, moreover, almost neutral to trade wars between the US, China and Europe.

Of course, the main advantage of LVMH against the background of most companies in the luxury sector is a very wide diversification. At the same time, in 2017-2018, LVMH actively acquires customers of generations of Y and Z, which will allow the company to grow in price until the end of 2018.

About the company

LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) is a French company, one of the largest manufacturers of luxury goods. The company includes such brands as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Kenzo, Moet & Chandon, Hennessy, Bulgari and Tag Heuer. The president of LVMH is Bernard Arnault, the richest man in Europe. The company's capitalization is 151 billion euros (about $175 billion at current FX rates).

The main advantage and feature of LVMH is the very wide diversification of products and brands. The entire business of the company is divided into 5 divisions.

Wines & Spirits. Brands: Moet and Hennessy.

Fashion & Leather Goods. Brands: Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Loro Piana and the rest.

Perfumes & Cosmetics. Brands: Dior Perfumes, Givenchy.

Watches & Jewelry. Brands: Bulgari, Tag Heuer, Hublot.

Selective Retailing. DFS and Sephora.

Such a variety of brands and potential consumers makes the company's business protected from changes in trends in the world of luxury goods. The main markets for LVMH are Asia (38% of revenue in the first half of the year), the United States (23%) and Europe (27%). The main fear of investors around the world are the current trade wars, in which all the major countries participate and the consequence of trade wars is the increase in the cost of products for the end user.

For any sector of consumer goods, an increase in prices may lead to a reduction in revenue due to a decrease in demand, but not for the luxury goods sector. Increasing the price of a Louis Vuitton bag from $2000 to $2200 for potential consumers will pass unnoticed, and in some cases may even give an additional incentive to buy.

Incredible results

Despite its huge size, LVMH continues to show very rapid growth rates of both revenue and profit. The company's revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was 21.750 billion euros, showing an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year. Operating income increased by 29% to 4.578 billion euros. The fastest growth rates were shown by the segments of Watches and Selective Retailing. Drivers for the growth of these segments were new product lines, online sales and reopened stores DFS and Sephora, together with a significant increase in margins. Net income increased by 41% to 3 billion euros.

Source: LVMH H1 2018 Presentation

The first half of 2018 passed perfectly for the entire luxury goods sector. The growth of GDP and consumption in the US, together with the increase in the share of online sales, strongly affected the financials and the quotations of luxury goods companies. The shares of LVMH (on the Paris Stock Exchange) have increased by almost 22% since the beginning of this year.

The second half of the year should pass for LVMH even better. First, the seasonal increase in consumer demand (Q4), and secondly, the internal processes of LVMH, which are able to increase revenue growth.

Sales Opportunities

The luxury goods sector in 2017-2018 shows rapid growth. As I wrote in the previous article about Kering SA, the main drivers of this growth were the millenization of consumers and the growth in the share of online sales. Despite the rapid growth of LVMH itself, the Louis Vuitton brand is growing much slower than the group as a whole and slower than Gucci for example. And in my opinion, it is growth in sales of Louis Vuitton that will be the main driver for the growth of LVMH.

In 2017, LV already took the first steps to win a young audience by releasing the collection along with the Supreme brand. In 2018, the company appointed Virgil Abloh as the designer of the men's collection, which should also add interest to the brand from the youth. Virgil became famous after creating a brand of street clothes Off-White and has a large number (2.7 million) of subscribers in Instagram. I will also remind you that a strong increase in sales of Gucci began in late 2015 with the arrival of a new creative director, which I also wrote about in the article about Kering.

Virgil Abloh, source: Google Images

In terms of online sales, we also see some progress. Last year, LVMH launched the multi-brand platform "24 sevres," which is intended to become an analogue of the platforms like Farfetch, but exclusively with the brands included in the LVMH group. Online sales for LV were rather weak because of the company's lack of products in multi-brand platforms. Therefore, the creation of a proprietary platform will allow achieving optimal results without the additional costs on the commission to aggregators.

Source: "Global Powers of Luxury Goods" by Deloitte

Especially, as you can see in the picture above, LV has a weighty advantage in influencing social networks.

Not so long ago, LV further released a new collection of perfumes and participated in the recent World Cup, making a case for transporting the cup.

Final words

Despite the growth of shares by more than 20% YTD, the company's shares retain their growth potential, as evidenced by the comparative multipliers. The TTM P/E and P/S multiples of the company are 24.2x and 3.3x. To create a peer group, I took the European companies engaged in selling luxury goods with a capitalization of more than $5 billion. This group includes companies such as Kering, Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY). The data is taken from the YCharts website and from the reports of these companies, the multipliers are calculated independently. LVMH multipliers have a discount to this peer group in the region of 5-10% despite the leadership from the position of marginality and faster growth.

In addition, LVMH is an excellent dividend stock. In the last 5 years, the average growth of dividend payments was 12%, and the growth of dividends in 2017 was 25%. Currently, the forward dividend yield is about 2%, with an extremely low payout ratio of 40%, which leaves room for further growth in payments.

A wide diversification, together with huge opportunities for increasing sales, makes LVMH's business very stable and allows achieving impressive results. In my opinion, the potential for stock growth is not yet exhausted, and 2018 may be much more successful than 2017.

