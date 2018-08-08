Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. ADR (ADRNY) CEO Frans Muller on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. ADR (OTCQX:ADRNY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Henk Jan Brinke - Senior Vice President and Investor Relations

Frans Muller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Carr - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Xavier Le Mené - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Fabienne Caron - Kepler

Vincent Lee - Bernstein

Sreedhar Mahamkali - Macquarie

Andrew Porteous - HSBC

Andrew Gwynn - Exane

Nick Coulter - Citi

Daniel Ekstein - UBS

James Grzinic - Jefferies

Maxim Mallet - Deutsche Bank

Stewart McGuire - Credit Suisse

Henk Jan Brinke

Thank you, operator, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our second quarter results conference call and audio webcast. I am here with Frans Muller, our CEO; and Jeff Carr, our CFO. And after a brief presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. So with that, over to you Frans.

Frans Muller

Thank you very much, Henk Jan, and ladies and gentlemen good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2018 results conference call.

As the new CEO of Ahold Delhaize, I am pleased to report a solid quarter for our company in which we continue to deliver stronger earnings and free cash will growth.

Net income grew by 15.3% and even by 20% at constant rates and free cash rope was almost EUR 700 million in this quarter. We remain on track with execution of our strategy, building great local brands and strengthening our leading positions in our major markets both in our stores and online.

Sales was clearly impacted by the timing of Easter and adjusted for this and so called remedy stores which we sold in 2017, net sales grew by 2.4% this quarter. Our online business grew sales by 23% overall and close to 29% in the Netherlands.

Synergies are coming in as planned, resulting in an increased margin and allowing us to continue to invest in our customer offering. I will share some of these examples with you later on, how we are investing and digital and convenience owe for the benefit of our customers.

But before that let me hand over to Jeff, who will take you through the numbers in a greater detail.

Jeff Carr

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you Frans. And as Frans mentioned, sales at EUR 15.5 billion, up 0.9% at constant rates in the quarter. And clearly the quarter as mentioned was impacted by Easter and in this quarter, the sale of the remedy stores in 2017. Adjustment to these two factors, sales were up 2.4% and I'll note that the remedy stores were largely sold by the end of Q2 2017, therefore we won't see any significant impact in comparisons going forward. This is the last quarter we see that in fact.

Underlying operating margins at 4% were up 10 basis point versus last year and it's EUR 616 million. Underlying operating income was up 2.3% at constant exchange rates. Our one-time merger related costs and our taxes resulted in net income at EUR 410 million, up 15.3% at actual exchange rates and 20% at constant rates.

To moving on, looking at the United States. We saw comparable sales down in the quarter 0.1%. But adjusting for Easter, comparable sales were up 1.0%. Our total U.S. volumes were negative in Q2. We continued to see strong volume growth at Food Lion and Hannaford, however where we're standing up for the brands at Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and especially at Stop & Shop, we saw negative volumes in this quarter. I do see this is a short term impact as the new merchandising and marketing teams are set up across these brands and the commercial and promotion programs are handed over from the format our whole USA teams to the local brand teams. This handover has led to lower promotional activity in the first hand and this has also been a factor in driving slightly higher shelf price inflation. However, the handover of these activities is now complete and we expect to see improving sales trends for the U.S. in the next quarter.

We continue to see improvement in underlying operating margin up 10 basis points to 4.0% and largely due to the ongoing synergy delivery. And said, we do continue to see significant wage inflation in the Northeast and transportation inflation throughout the network.

As staying on the U.S. for a while, on the next chart you see, Easter was positioned right at the end of Q1 and we saw a bigger than normal impact from the timing of the Easter in the second quarter. Therefore I'd like to spend a brief moment to discuss the half.

Comparable sales over the first half were up 1.3% on average with the total shelf price inflation of 1.9% and volume is down 0.6%. With respect to shelf price inflation specifically in the second quarter, let me give you a brief explanation. First, we see CPI data for the Northeast and the DC area running ahead of the U.S. average at around 1.0% compared to 0.3% for the total U.S. This is reflective of higher labor rates as I mentioned caused by not least the minimum wage increases and transportation cost increases.

Secondly, as I've just mentioned, we see a lower promotional levels at Stop & Shop and Giant Carlisle and Giant Landover, because of the change in the commercial organization, which is also contributed to shelf price inflation in the first half of the year. But in summary, this transitionary period for Stop & Shop and Giant Foods is now complete and I expect just to reiterate to see an improving trend in comparable sales in the U.S. for the third quarter.

Now moving on to the Netherlands, total sales grew by 3.3% when adjusted for the remedy stores and comparable sales were up 2.9% in the quarter or 3.8% adjusted for Easter. bol.com and ah.nl continue to grow strongly with bol's consumer sales growing just under 30%.

Underlying operating margins were at 5.3%, up 20 basis points versus last year. And excluding bol.com margins in the Netherlands were flat at 5.8%. While online remains overall dilutive to margins in the Netherlands and I'm pleased this quarter with the margin improvement we see in at bol.com, and as we've previously stated, we expect bol.com to be EBITDA positive in 2018.

In Belgium, the Delhaize brand strengthening. Comparable sales were up 1.4% or 2.3% adjusted for Easter. Price inflation was low in Belgium at 0.25 reflecting increased promotional activity which has resulted in continued market share gains in Belgium. Underline operating margin was up 10 points to 2.7%, despite additional investments we've been making in labor in our stores as we continue to improve the customer proposition.

In Central and South East Europe, we continue to see low comparable sales growth due to the negative comps that we've reported in the last few quarters in Greece. The good news is that we're now cycling these competitively reopenings and we are seeing an improving sales trend in Greece.

Romania and Czech remained strong with 11% comps for example in Romania and strong single digit comparable sales in the Czech Republic.

Underlying operating margins at 3.6% were down 20 basis points compared to last year and that was mainly due to the lower margins in Greece and labor cost inflation in Romania and the Czech Republic.

To moving on to free cash flow, the second quarter has been very positive and in fact for the half, free cash flow stands at EUR 1.1 billion well ahead of 2017 and one on the way to delivering EUR 1.9 billion for the full year.

Working capital in the half was EUR 200 million, almost EUR 300 million better than the first half 2017. And we now expect to exceed the working capital targets that we set for ourselves in terms of 2017 and 2018 which was to deliver EUR 175 million extra working capital over those two years. There is a little timing in the second quarter numbers for working capital and we do expect to see a small reversal in Q3.

Cash income tax is EUR 94 million in the first half was significantly down versus last year. And we remain in line with our guidance of a EUR 200 million reduction in cash tax for 2018.

And finally, capital expenditures for the first half were lower than we expected to be blunted EUR 667 million, which is lower than last year, but I do expect to see there's again some timing in that and I expect to see a significant increase in capital expenditures in the second half of the year.

Finally moving on to synergies. As you can see, we generated EUR 99 million of net energy, EUR 99 million of net synergies in the quarter, plus EUR 61 million last year and incremental EUR 38 million of net synergies. And we remain on track to deliver EUR 420 million net synergies in 2018 of which EUR 152 million is incremental to 2017. One-time costs related to the merger remain on track and within the expected total cost that we've given previously in our guidance.

So, thank you, and now I'll hand back to Frans.

Frans Muller

Thank you very much, Jeff. I promised to come back to few business highlights, so I am with you know on Page number 14. As a part of our strategy, we want to inspire our customers and promote a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating in particular. A great example of this is the introduction of My Nutritional Value at Albert Heijn, an online tool which was developed with the University of Medical Center in Utrecht, the Netherlands. It shows the loyalty card hold as the amount of sugar, salt, fibers, protein, saturated fat, calories and carbs for each product they purchase. It also helps them to find alternatives based on their individual preferences in net nutritional values.

Nature's promise our very successful natural own brand range from the U.S. which is already more than $1 billion brand has successfully been launched in the Czech Republic and received a prestigious choice of customer awards in two categories. Another great example of how our own brands can travel across countries and continents. Across all brands, we are significantly reducing sugar, fat, and salt it our own brand product ranges and provide in-store guidance to our customers. Our Guiding Star nutrition navigation program in U.S. helps them making healthy choices in the food.

Alfa Beta successfully completed its Free Fruits for Kids pilot. The success of the pilot has given the green light for the full rollout to all baby stores that is part of our ambition to educate over 30,000 children on healthy eating in Greece.

In Belgium, we run a very successful marketing campaign "Magical Vegetables," to encourage children to eat more vegetables by changing names and packaging to make them more attractive for children.

In keeping with the out of the less promise to be a better place to work, our Albert brand in Czech is rolling out a road show for associates to promote well-being and health in the Czech Republic. The program includes expert advice on nutrition and a healthy lifestyle as well as sports activities.

We continue to develop and expand our digital programs throughout the business. Let me give you a few examples. In U.S., we have announced the launch of Peapod Digital Labs, which will drive innovation, expertise and skill creating a shared e-commerce infrastructure for all our branch in the U.S. and will accelerate growth in our e-commerce business and digital programs. We expect Peapod Labs to be operational by the end of this year and at the same time, overseeing the Peapod brand.

All our U.S. brands are now partnering with IoI on data analytics, using point of scale customer and supply chain data. And this will help us identifying new group opportunities, more efficient operations and most importantly, leads to more happy customers. At Hannaford in north where we recently introduced our digital loyalty program, today almost 1 million of customers have enrolled the My Hannaford Rewards program, another great example of our digital initiatives.

I would like to mention newest store concept, not only innovating in its fresh experience but also with well embedded digital signage, shelf labels and much more. We are proud that the store is nominated by IGD for store of the year together with Alibaba's Hema in China, Target in the U.S. and Walmart omni-channel in Mexico. And I wish the colleagues all the success in this effort.

We offered our time constraint customers convenient ways to do their grocery shopping, both in our stores and online. We provide them with an increasing range of meal kits and freshly made meals that are easy to prepare, healthy to eat with great quality ingredients but affordable for families as a daily meal. In various brands, we're also building an opening in-store kitchens where make to order food is prepared using products from the store and that customers can take out or enjoy in the store.

Mega Image in the fast growing Shop and Go format introduced Mega Apetit, offering fresh, convenient chef inspired meals and snacks for Rumanians on the go, but options ranging from salads, soups and sandwiches to sushi, fruits, deserts and drinks.

Technology helps us helping our customers. We are currently using smart door locks at ah.nl that gives overtime access to the homes of its customers to deliver their online grocery order even putting it in the fridge.

We talk about the seamless checkout experienced before that we have developed and tested at Stop & Shop at Albert Heijn, but our customers pay the groceries without going to a checkout. We will start to roll this out in the second cup this year to a larger number of stores.

Now, before I wrap up, I would like to briefly touch upon bol.com, our very successful online platform in the Benelux. bol.com continues its very strong sales grow, while improving their margin. Third party sales grew by almost 50% percent and around 40% of bol.com total consumer sales, an affected platform for other retailers to build their online presence. bol.com as Jeff already mentioned was EBITDA positive in the first half of the year and we expect a similar performance for the full year of 2018.

And following your opening, the bol.com new warehouse last year, we are planning to double the current warehousing capacity by 2021, starting construction early next year. This fully recognized state-of-the-art facility request a significant investment of about EUR 200 million.

So before we start the Q&A session, let me briefly wrap up. Q2 showed a good financial performance with strong growth in net income and free cash flow. Adjusted for Easter and the remedy stores, Group sales was up 2.4% at constant rates and we expect sales trends in the U.S. to improve in the third and fourth quarter. Online sales was growing 23% especially strong in the Netherlands. And margins improved but 10 basis points to 4%, as synergies are coming in as planned and we continue to make investments in our custom proposition and price.

We confirm our guidance for free cash flow of EUR 1.9 billion for the year with expected capital expenditures of also EUR 1.9 billion in line with the previous guidance.

Now let me hand back to the operator and to start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mr. Xavier Le Mené, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Go ahead, please.

Xavier Le Mené

Yes, good morning, gentlemen. Two question if I may actually. The first one in the U.S. margin trend, if we exclude actually the synergies that you are able to deliver in the U.S. your margin has been done in Q2 by if my calculation is correct by 30 basis points, it's was down by 10 bps in Q1. So how can you explain that's your deterioration of the margin excluding the synergies? That would be the first question, especially given the side that as you said you are not potentially investing as much as you are expecting.

The second one is on free cash flow. Given the better working capital that you are able to deliver in Q2, is the EUR 1.9 billion guidance easy to reach and why you are potentially upgrading it?

Frans Muller

Let me handle those questions. First of all, I think in terms of the U.S. margin, we remain on track to hear our guidance for the full - for the company for the full-year. And I think we often read too much into quarter-to-quarter trends is looking on in a business as complicated, it is Ahold USA, with some $10 million, $11 billion of sales. And so I'm not reading too much into it trend from Q1 to Q2, I'd look at the overall performance over the half. We still see margin improvement and in terms of the overall synergy delivery, there are also headwinds in terms of as I mentioned labor cost for example, and healthcare costs in the U.S. But I remain comfortable with the guidance that we've given for the - in the consensus that's out there for the full-year.

In terms of cash flow, obviously it was a strong performance in the first half in the first quarter and the second quarter. Working capital is doing better than we had originally planned and certainly the fact that we've had a good first half makes it easier to achieve the full-year guidance of EUR 1.9 billion but we're not at this point increasing that guidance we do expect a little bit of a reversal of working capital in the - due to timing issues in the third quarter. And I do expect to see a step up in our capital expenditure programs in the - which for various reasons one or two different reasons it being delayed into the second half of the year. So for that reason I'm sticking with the EUR1.9 billion pre-cash flow guidance but with EUR1.1 billion already banked so to speak. Then I do feel comfortable that we should be able to achieve that.

Xavier Le Mené

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Ms. Fabienne Caron, Kepler. Go ahead, please.

Fabienne Caron

Questions for me. The first one is for you Frans. I know that you are winning Ahold Delhaize, what are you clearly, what are you mainly focusing one for the business? And the second question would be on Belgium. Can you explain why you had high level labor cost because I will remember the confirmation program what is your plan was to get at lower labor cost at did it Belgium and Kenya as well comment on this slight decline in the own stores for Belgium? Is it due to closer or it is due to a like-for-like? Thank you.

Frans Muller

Thank you, Fabienne. In the last couple of years together with Dick, I think we managed very good integration and merger process that was very successful period for the company. After two years, I think it's an opportunity for the company to take the next step, the next phase of growth. And we will continue to drive growth and innovation in distortion online. Very excited about the projects we already launched today with the update of the Stop & Shop brand, our largest business in the U.S. with people digitalize did the platform for digital e-commerce for all our U.S. brands.

I'm very happy that we get traction in Belgium and Jeff will come back to related your Belgium question. And what is also clear is that efficiency it will remain high on our agenda that it has been before. Business foundation and after the two years of integration, it's now for us to take the company to the next level and after with the opportunity in November at Capital Markets Day to talk more about these type of topics.

Jeff Carr

Yeah, I think just Fabienne on labor cost in Belgium. It's true the program did achieve its great goals of increasing flexibility and bringing down the rate. But what we're talking about now is

targeted adding labor into stores to improve the customer experience. And so it's very much targeted program to improve the customer experience, to improve service levels in certain areas and that's what I was referred to in terms of labor in Belgium. And I think that's - and in terms of the sales performance we're pleased with the sales performance generally in Belgium. We've seen a good upturn in terms of comparable sales in quarter one and quarter two, both across the franchise stores and our own stores. And I think we'll continue to - certainly we're seeing market share gains in Belgium. And I'm comfortable that we're going to deliver a strong year in terms of the Belgium performance in 2018.

Fabienne Caron

Okay. Jeff. The decline in own store sales in Belgium minus 1% in Q3 due to closer as mainly then so why talk about it not to like-for-like?

Jeff Carr

I'm not sure where you get the number for own stores, I don't think so.

Fabienne Caron

In the appendix of your press release.

Jeff Carr

Okay.

Fabienne Caron

You show franchise sales and own store sales for Belgium and Honduras.

Jeff Carr

Yeah. Okay. Well, certainly again you have an Easter impact in terms of our own stores and also in terms of almost 1% in Belgium and certainly in terms of the rebuilds that we do and we have a significant number of remodels which are taking place, which had led to some closures in the quarter relative to last year. So we're upping the volume of remodels that we do in this year and certainly that's a factor in as well. But overall, in terms of the comparable sales numbers, we're very comfortable that we are making good progress.

Fabienne Caron

Okay, both and you're talking when you're comfortable, you thinking as well about own stores right?

Jeff Carr

I think good progress on the own stores as well on a comparable basis. And as I said we are increasing the re-modelling programs and as a consequence of that we have more so closures compared to last year.

Fabienne Caron

Okay. Thanks a lot.

The next question comes from Mr. Vincent Lee, Bernstein. Go ahead, please.

Vincent Lee

Good morning. Vincent Lee, Bernstein here. Three questions from me please. The first one is on working capital. Is there more potential to improve working capital at same level in future years? My second question is regarding the U.S. What was the comparable sales accelerates at the end of Q2 in U.S. and what give you confidence that the Q3 comparable sales will improve? And my final question is, how high can EBITDA margin get in bol.com? Thank you.

Jeff Carr

Okay. Let me talk about working capital. I think working capital is one of those areas where if you keep focused on working capital, you see areas of improvement. Obviously we've made stronger improvement, we gave guidance in 2016 and over 2017 and 2018, we see 175 million benefit from working capital robustly well ahead of that although I did as I stated in the presentation I expect a little bit of that to come back due to timing of some payments in Q3, was still well ahead of that 175 million target that we gave in 2016.

I think we continue to see focus - we will continue to focus on working capital. And I think as we continue to do that we'll continue to see opportunities. I think it is a law of diminishing returns, eventually you reach a level of working capital where you are at an optimum level, but I think we are certainly far from that in terms of looking at optimizing receivables, all areas of working capital payables and inventory. We still see opportunities to continue to improve but I'm not going to give specific targets at this point for 2019.

Frans Muller

On the U.S. itself for the third and fourth quarter, we already mentioned that we have positive volumes also on this quarter for Hannaford and Food Lion and as we've already mentioned he stood up to former Ahold USA organization's into brand-centric, brand companies we are in the second quarter and transitioned there that is finalized now that work we have highly energized teams with a lot of new talent in the companies to grow those sales numbers, that's why we expect for the third and fourth quarter better comparable sales numbers than we saw in the second quarter for those brands.

And let's not forget we also announced today the update of the Stop & Shop brand which is a program where we will see the first 20 stores already into programming in this year, in this calendar year but also a boost for 2019 as well. The brand-centric organization brought a lot of the mandate to the brands on category, on merchandising on pricing and we see a lot of energy around is that the people take that accountability and take the opportunity to bring their brands close to customers. And that's also apart from the each effect we saw in the second quarter will therefore also see us in the comparable positive trend of sales in the third and the fourth quarter.

Jeff Carr

Yeah, I just had in period sorry in June the run rate was higher than the average for the month I'm not going to give specific month-by-month numbers and we have five weeks of experience in already in quarter three under our belt, so we feel comfortable to give that guidance.

I think on bol, coming back to EBITDA obviously we were pleased that we see EBITDA positive at bol again I hesitate to get stuck into a specific target but I do think it's important that you also look at return on capital employed on e-commerce businesses. And I'm comfortable within 2019, 2020 timeframe the return on capital employed bol will be reaching the levels of our average business in our company targets. Even with the extra investments that will make in bol, it's a very we have a positive outlook in terms of both the growth and margin development at bol.com.

Vincent Lee

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Mr. Sreedhar Mahamkali of Macquarie. Go ahead please.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Yes. Hi, good morning. Three questions and then for me as well please. Just understand the Ahold USA comments specifically. If you can talk a little bit more about the commercial strategy here what you've done because I think second half of last year you've talked about consistently investing in price and I think Q1 this year you've talked about significantly reducing promotional activities. So clearly has been there's been some reshaping of the commercial model? What is working and what is not working so well that'll be helpful to know? But also just in terms of the volume trajectory Ahold if it's probably down one and a half or something in both Q1 in Q2. Is it the same run rate of last year or was last year much different than the second question?

And the third one just again in terms of the U.S. are you able to give a sense of the cost pressures you've talked about just a little bit what sorts of wage increases you seeing this year so far? And more potentially looking forward into 2019 and we right in thinking several off the Stop & Shop businesses and joint businesses will come up for wage negotiations starting 2019, underlying right timetable? Those are the questions. Thank you.

Frans Muller

I start off with Jeff with the first question from Sreedhar. Thanks for the question to have. We mentioned already did we have an in margin rate improvement also in the second quarter also in the U.S. But also offset to the mean time as some cost increases Jeff mentioned already healthcare and minimum wages not a component is also no L&D logistics piece which may need a cost of low - cost of fuel as across the whole U.S. to case.

So we have to be managing also to offsetting those increases at the moment we're very comfortable with our wage increase rates and the levels where we are let's not forget, we are also party an unionized company showed us rates are competitive there and also for Food Lion and Hannaford always this strategy to be and Giant to be in line with the market in line with legislation, so we have no backlog there and we normally manage and fund these kind of cost increases but improving efficiencies.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

So we are trying to understand the run rate if that possible so the wage increases I think historically you talked about 2% to 2.5%?

Frans Muller

That the run rate is about 3%.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

3%. Okay.

Frans Muller

And that means also that the teams in a very good job also at the same time to increase efficiencies to offset those cost. This was on the cost side so…

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Sorry to come back. Just is it right to think Ahold side, the negotiations will come a beginning of next year because you've blocked on them in 2016, is that correct?

Frans Muller

I think yeah Sreedhar we have a contracts coming up every year. And I think we're constantly in negotiations with the unions there's multiple contracts there are some big ones coming up next year as well. But I think every year we have contracts coming up and we haven't really seen any major issues with those as we've gone through the last few cycles. So I don't think 2019 is going to be particularly different from what we've seen over the last two or three years. But obviously we do see wage pressure in the Northeast which will add to that discussion.

And I think as Frans mentioned that's probably driven by minimum wage increases healthcare increases, there's a lot of pressures in terms of labor costs in the Northeast. But we've managed that over the years to offset that with increased efficiency within the stores and while maintaining the customer service levels as well I think that's an important fact.

I think can I just comment on the trend on A USA because I think it's important to look at this quarter and the half year of 2018 as a transition period. There was a huge amount of work in setting up the brands and basically giving them independence from the A USA centralized merchandising and marketing teams. We're very excited about what that creates in terms of the brand becoming closer to their customers the brand and we're going to see some of that excitement I think in November when I show you some of the ideas for Stop & Shop going forward actually in the market that you'll see that being executed.

So I think the first offer this year we should see is a transitionary period where volumes will a bit lower than we would have liked, we're not trying to pretend this was a good half of the year for those A USA brands. But we already have the experience as I mentioned of June and then looking at the July period five weeks since the close of this half where we see an improvement regardless of the investments we in terms of the re-modelling and at the stores in Stop & Shop we already see it in an improvement in the performance and I think that's the key message I'd like to leave you with.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Are you saying Jeff, is actually now turn the corner, is it now positive already?

Jeff Carr

I'd say we'll see an improvement in the trend. I don't know I'm going to go further now at this point.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Okay. And the trade model is that any comments to make on price cuts and promotions strategy?

Jeff Carr

I don't think we've changed our strategy it's moving about execution and when you have a brand like Stop & Shop in a competition at Shoprite, where it Shoprite something like 60% of the sales on promotion. I think the transition all of those promotional plans and Stop & Shop we see around about 40% of our sales on promotion.

You really have to get it spot on in terms of what you put on the front coupon? What price point you're at? And I just said that we haven't quite hit all cylinders firing in the first half of this year. And that's been partly due to that transition period I think we're through that period in which seen an improvement in performance already.

It's not been a strategy shift or a shift in our price positioning we've maintained we continue to maintain our price points. Sorry, Frans.

Frans Muller

Yeah I agree to the Jeff quote but at the same time, of course customers are asking for more convenience and fresh meal solutions and that's what we exactly doing now and we will be able to share a lot more on these type of topics in November. Because same time, as I mentioned this earlier that we stood up our own private label department now where we in sourced former brokers and we do it all ourselves and we'll also expect for the second half of this year and the years to come stronger proposition for customers without private label offerings that's not only center store but also produce and fresh.

So in that way the offering will be much more geared towards customers are looking forward to the teams are working very hard on this and this brand-centric, new organization is only helping us there to understand customers better be local to customers and to make all great local brands more successful.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Thanks a lot. Very helpful, the volume disclosure certainly helpful for the debate. Thank you.

Operator

Andrew Porteous

Hi, good morning, team. Just a couple of question from me. I'm sorry it's late with the point on the Ahold USA market. But when you talking about transition period can we assumes perhaps relative duration your position or is it more the fact that the markets are still pretty tough in those Northeast scenarios and that are in the Food Lion areas.

And then I just kind of just come back on CapEx as well you quoted $1.9 billion guidance for this year. You talking about doubling the all the count capacity there is sort of incidents in store first programs at Stop & Shop. Should we think about CapEx increasing going forward or you confident you can manage that high CapEx and some of the areas with business transition way and some other areas.

Jeff Carr

Okay. I'll start with CapEx perhaps I don't see a current CapEx levels changing significantly. I think there's quite a lot of room within our current levels of spend which is running around 3% of sales. So I don't see it changing significant me might be open little bit I mean we talked about investing an extra $200 million this year. But I don't see a significant step up needed in order to fulfill the requirements of maintaining capacity at bol and increasing the or we're looking at the format in the re-modelling of Stop & Shop and stepping that open and I think it's Stop & Shop is not a new format for quite some time so it's really exciting that we have some good format ideas and that will be rolling that out.

I think in terms of the competition at A USA, we don't really see any real change to the competitive environment. We've talked about the Northeast not having volume growth in Ahold USA market for some quarters now. So it's a low growth market in the Northeast. And that hasn't changed but I wouldn't say we've seen any change whatsoever in the competitive market there's a lot of discussion about Whole Foods, I don't say I would say that we haven't really seen any impact from anything related to Whole Foods.

There's a lot of discussion about little obviously there's no real movement from middle at the moment they're still in a I guess and we thinking phase where the first phase has been perhaps going well. So that we reconsidering their options and they haven't really been rolling out new stores. I think already is doing a good job I need to be modeling but if we can book a relatively small issue. So there's no real competitive change in the Northeast market I would said it's more about getting our promotional activities and our commercial programs firing on all cylinders. And I think once we do that to those which we feel more comfortable in the third quarter we'll see an improving trend and I think we've been clear on that guidance.

Frans Muller

And also to build on is what Jeff just mentioned apart from the Northeast we're going to take the sudden markets. In our markets according to Nielsen, we are have a stable market share or we gain market shares despite the fact that there's quite some new openings from competition in those markets. So that must mean that we competitive in that in the offering that we do the right things in pricing investments we do the right things to be well and very well which discounters if it Walmart or little including the dollar stores.

So I think our team do a pretty good job to work with position of the business well and this of course this is also a not new practice but it will also remain in the future so but we have a very dynamic and very competitive market where it's difficult to gain volume in markets which again the volume overall especially in the Northeast.

Andrew Porteous

That's very helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Andrew Gwynn

Hi, good morning, everybody. Have two questions if I can so first is to on U.S. inflation, never want to be don't trust my inflation but I think at the moment actually we have tariffs and so forth coming into play. So I'm just wondering what's happening on the ground if you've seen any significant devaluation into your input prices?

The second one just comes back to that working capital move obviously you fact a little bit of an exceptional move to Q2. Could you just quantify approximately what it is? What should it was in Q3? Just to be sort of that in mind and in quarter. Thanks.

Frans Muller

Jeff, if you take the second one, let's take the first?

Jeff Carr

Yeah. Go ahead.

Frans Muller

So as we have if you look at input prices in our merger or trajectory, we started off as you know to harmonize said trade rates and compare prices and also put up private label initiative we're now very deep into comparison of raw material prices, packaging prices, energy price and all the components which make a product cost x dollar. So we have very good mechanism in place would include economists, so we could measure it is very carefully. At this very moment, we apart from the wage in L&D increases, we do not see raw material prices going up at this moment and also not from potential trade tensions et cetera.

What we will see is that as volumes go down CPG companies are looking for more volume or are looking for more margin. But for this we are very well prepared and we know in the middle of those negotiation rounds for the second half of this year because we renegotiate twice a year in the U.S. and we are very much focused on the various components to make sure that we do the right thing but we are organize. At the moment, we don't see big increases there but it will remain very competitive especially for CPG company says we don't see volume growth themselves.

Jeff Carr

Yeah on working capital I just I think that between Q2 and Q3, we're looking at something in the range of $50 million, $75 million in terms of the adjustment between Q2 and Q3, and that's just purely down to the usual period in timing of payments and et cetera.

Andrew Gwynn

Okay. That's all for me. Thanks.

The next question comes from Mr. Nick Coulter, Citi. Go ahead please.

Nick Coulter

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Three for me please if I may. Firstly so isolate a point on the U.S. primates but I think it's probably the key talking point this morning with your shareholders. What the just few information or what they less effective and did you plan for a lower level of activity across the transition period?

And then secondly, if it's too early to Q3 or Q4, when might we expect overall U.S. like-like volumes to turn positive. It seems to me that that might be strategic impact if so we could get you thinking around how long that might take, is this not in the second half. And then thirdly, on the new, could you share one or two at key changes? As in your store won't last week next in those categories, in the fresh categories seen strong but is designed to start up the emphasis on fresh in the new fall model how will you proceed? Thank you.

Frans Muller

Let me take your questions two and three and Jeff will come back to the first one. On the volumes, I think we've been very clear that this second quarter with Food Lion and up for a growing in volumes to challenge and the other brands a challenge in volumes. That we understand why this is but the first quarter happy with it so and if we see also this in a traditional second quarter bring us better volumes in quarter three or four.

Let us be very clear, we are in the top line driven company and we do everything we can to bring volumes up and at the same time manage our margins properly and there's always a tradeoff between the margins and volume growth. But we all know in our retail business of volume growth is extremely important.

On the fresh side, we see in all our store formats in the U.S. and our branch in U.S. including Peapod, a strong development in fresh where she was competence and teams two are doing excellent work on the fresh offering and not only on brand but also on the private label. We see categories a lot of experiments going on in marketing meet in fish in produce we see a lot of product innovations coming in and if we'd look at the announcement we make today of the Stop & Shop brand update would first 20 stores still this year, you will see a little bit ovation and fresh all meals, on readymade meals, ready to cook, ready to eat meal kits, a different type of packaging sizes, healthier food and that's all very much good to watch fresh formats across all the categories.

We believe this is an important role we have to play, we have been excellent brand and we have a lot of trust in our brands were fresh food. We are very close to our customers but more than 2000 stores and this has been always a part of our heritage, the fresh wood proposition. And that's why we also strengthen this even more because of course also frequency driver and let's not forget if you can do fresh food well online and in-store for much which we think we can that really will create a competitive edge to work a lot of growth about a player. So I'm happy that you had a positive environment, a positive experience of fresh and that's exactly what we are where we invest a lot of efforts in.

A - Jeff Carr

Nest is coming back on the promotional activity in the U.S. I mean we've been talking for some years about looking at promotional effectiveness. And certainly it was a mixture of the two things that you said as we look at promotional effectiveness, we probably reduce the level of promotional a little too far. There's enough for a lot of known at TPRs that run which don't really create any activity in the store, any volume uplift. But I think it's fair to say we've learnt in the first half the new team is seen that they probably went a little too far.

And I also said that those some of the activities which you ran which didn't perform. And again it's a learning process, I think the team went through a transition where the A USA team was running the promotion in the first part of the half year and that was transitioned over the different categories, at different levels to the local teams. And in that transition, we probably as I said one firing on all cylinders but based on the evidence of June and what we see in July, we're confident to give the guidance that we feel we're back on track and seeing a better performance.

Nick Coulter

But if simplistically we look at beyond the line like-for-like volumes in A USA, in the second half of last year and then compare that the first half of this year. Is that is the downside the inflation stood with the transition impact. So if we and actually available upside you should get back of the course of the second half or I will just engage of when we should see this inflation and what the quantum about inflation is with the available information should turn?

A - Jeff Carr

Certain thing we should be getting back on track and yeah we will see in I mean it was a difficult year 2017 because we're all this we coming through deflation period at the beginning of the year. We were seeing a better performance and again we don't receive a better performance in terms of the second half of the year. And we feel we're getting back on track with those performance levels and improving trends in the second half of this year.

I mean I'm we I can't get into giving you more specific guidance as to just to specifically what volume by so brand within the U.S. but I think you'll see a improving trend in terms of volumes and in terms of comparable sales in total in the third quarter and certainly back on track when the type of numbers to show in the third and fourth quarter of 2017.

Frans Muller

Let us also put this like Jeff already mentioned this transitional phase little bit more into perspective. Well through quarter a big change in 2017 and we stood up at brand-centric organization which is retail business services as you might remember as for the first of January of this year. Food Lion and Hannaford had already a structure like that and to form hold USA brands are now stood up, after six months of the tough work and diligent work.

I think it's in great performance by the teams that the underlying business was so stable despite all those new changes for example in Stop & Shop brand, we hired hundreds of new people in merchandizing category and pricing, a lot of experience outside enhance. But of course, they had to learn a number of things and that is completely natural and that this transition also what Jeff mentioned but having said that, the brands now with that mandate to be close to the customers to market Stop & Shop in a different way than Giant of Carlisle, Giant of Landover and Peapod.

I think that's what we believe in great local brands and this transition is now coming to an end and that the teams are not going to produce shelves in the third and the fourth quarter in 2019 effort around. So I've been excited myself about the change I'm very complementary to the teams making that change because it wasn't a big change RBS, the brands stood up, as a quite a big operation and that's why we are excited and also a convinced that those teams with energy would bring that new competitiveness.

And the first nice product of this change is that we have not a first brand Stop & Shop I would biggest brand, market leader in the U.S. on the East Coast of big estimate Stop & Shop now announcing that update of their brand to improve the shopping experience. So that's for us one of the first effects of this new organization and we have very happy about that.

Nick Coulter

It's very helpful. Thank you.

The next question comes from Mr. Daniel Ekstein, UBS. Go ahead please.

Daniel Ekstein

Thank you. The first question is around the growth in net synergies. I think when you upgraded the target to $750 million you said the bulk of that was being driven by procurement. So just in short, if you would think that should be achieved relatively, quickly rather than overall two to three year period. So how far advanced are you in achieving those additional $250 million?

And then secondly, I have taken your point about the being sort of a transitional period in Ahold USA but you did say towards the end of last year that you'd launched EUR 150 million sort of a price investment. Are you disappointed at the sort of price volume, electricity response that you've seen from customers there because it doesn't really seem to have been any?

And then the third question would just be Frans on your sort of philosophy around capital allocation and the share buyback obviously you're buying back more stock this year than you're guiding to in times of free cash flow which is not about common and clearly the value created for your shareholders from that is a different proposition at EUR 20 and then it was that EUR 15 or EUR 16 per share. So how do you think about the allocation of excess cash flow going forward and given that the business isn't firing on all cylinders in the U.S. as you say, they are not make more sense to be allocating this to you your customers when your shareholders going forward? Thanks.

Frans Muller

Well let me take perhaps the first question on gross to net. I think we're pretty well out balanced in terms of the gross synergies. If you think about and we're not reporting the gross number so much on a run rate basis we're reporting the net number. And by the end of this year pretty much all of the activities will have been completed to deliver the EUR 500 million gross and a EUR 750 million net. So that the programs will be pretty much complete obviously what we get then in terms of 2019 is the annualization benefit of the synergies through to the second half of 2019 but the activities will be pretty much completed in terms of both the gross and the net synergies by the end of this year.

Daniel Ekstein

And could you quantify it out in terms of what the additional sort of run rate dropping is for or your disposal next year will be?

Jeff Carr

Well clearly would looking at roughly EUR 420 million this year going to EUR 500 million and appropriator that similarly to the gross synergies that come in at about the same run rate. Now, as we look to 2019 and I'm going to anticipate a follow-up question, we're pressing very hard and I say for a customer program as well because whilst we classified a lot of things as synergy when we first started this journey in 2015, 2016. Some of the areas that we've been since seen and got very excited about cost opportunities which take longer in the pipeline, will also be working on to deliver incremental cost synergies in 2018, a cost benefits, not synergies which will cost save for a customer in 2019.

We haven't put a target out there yet but it's likely we will talk about numbers in November in terms of what we can expect to see from say for a customer to supplement the gross synergies that will be reinvesting in 2019 but also the opportunities from say for a customer.

Frans Muller

So I have a do not know if I grasp your question completely would give it a go and then you have to fill in if there are follow-up questions there. On capital allocation, I think Jeff mentioned already the EUR 1.9 billion for this share. If we have opportunities to invest in our business then we have balance sheet which it allows us to so. But we will have a very disciplined capital allocation based on our own internal numbers.

The second thing is that and that's what we said also in the past when in existing geographies we find opportunities to non-organic growth on an M&A front, then we will look at those opportunities very carefully when it can improve our relative market shares in markets where we operate within the framework of omni-channel supermarket definition and our present model and structure in the U.S. with retail business services position just perfectly to take advantage of potential consideration opportunities we might she in the U.S.

The other thing is that we will see what people digitalize quite a number of opportunities to invest also there in our digital and e-commercial competence for U.S. and the same we see in Europe and I think the EUR 200 million bol warehouse investment is one of those that we will not hesitate to do to do things necessary to grow our business and as you know we are also on lying still very much on the trajectory of the EUR 5 billion in 2020 in all launches. So disciplined capital allocation we are striving for a strong free cash flow revenue stream also in the future and on the buyback program I think we have proportionally now half way to program in 2018 so we are roughly halfway to EUR 2 billion we programmed for 2018. And on future programs of this kind we have not taken any additions yet and we might come back also in November on the Capital Market Day on those are mentions.

Frans Muller

And just to follow-up on that, Dan I have what I've said clearly in the past is our philosophy generally is the utilization of our free cash flow 2018 was a little different because we were in about our free cash flow level for specific reasons. But we've very clearly said we will allocate free cash flow if we have growth opportunities and that's great but if we don't we'll return the funds to shareholders and that's been our philosophy. So we will look for growth opportunities if there's nothing immediate and we'll look to return excess funds to shareholders.

I think just finally on the price investments you mentioned, we've made periodic price investments in the U.S. and we've funded those from various what we call simplicity or cost saving programs over the last few years in order to maintain competitiveness in each of our U.S. markets. And it's true to say in the Northeast the price elasticity is not a great return but at the same time we have to maintain our competitiveness in those markets and so the investments we made last year for sure in a market where there's not a lot of growth in the Northeast in New York and Massachusetts. When you don't see a lot of growth in your basically growing by stealing market share then the elasticity goes down I mean that's just a fact of be economics of the situation.

Frans Muller

At the same time our team suggests that are not constraint in capital allocation when the profitable plants are there. And we expect from all our brands that they fund their own increases due to cost increases, due to pressure investments or wage increases that they funded themselves and that's why we also our efficiency or save for customer programs in a high level of attention also what is coming years.

Daniel Ekstein

Okay. But is it's just on - on that price investment if I appreciate the low gross market if this the new reality of operating in the Northeast, it required EUR 150 million of price investment around them to generate 50 bibs of negative volumes?

Jeff Carr

And I don't think you can draw that type of conclusion. It is a competitive market, it is a relatively low growth market compared to the Carolinas for example where we see the GDP and the general macroeconomics in a different situation. But we see opportunities significant opportunities and we'll talk about those in November but to continue to gain market share we see a significant part of the market in the hands of weaker player, independents and so we see significant opportunity to gain market share. I wouldn't take the last six months performance where we've talked about being going through a transition as therefore the future model now I wouldn't take that tool.

Daniel Ekstein

Okay. It's helpful. Thanks a lot.

The next question comes from Mr. James Grzinic, Jefferies. Go ahead please.

James Grzinic

Yes. Good morning, everybody. I just had two very quick questions. The first one, Jeff for you. Can you please clarify what the benefit of that commercial investment seem to two was in the U.S. Q2 margin and you pretty clear on the overhang in terms of the sales performance would be interested to understand what the benefit for the margin was.

And the second Frans, can you perhaps clarify against that manage 0.5% volume comps for sales upon in U.S. What's the spread of I guess you best perform Food Lion U.S. and Stop & Shop just a big is that despite their performance?

Jeff Carr

Okay. Just first things on the margin I'm not going to get into that margin mix and explanation I mean clearly some promotions a margin dilutive, some promotions can actually be margin accretive it depends on vendor funding and such well so. I don't think we necessarily can draw the conclusion a lower promotional level delivers any particular number that I could quote in terms of margin benefit in the quarter. Surprise to say, I'm the only margin guidance I'm going to give is that we remain confident with consensus in terms of the full-year and just leave it at that again some promotional activities and in reality probably most promotional activities in the reality, generate a margin dilution but we also track significant vendor funding and some promotional activity is relatively neutral margin. So there's not a number I can quote to get it to give you that.

James Grzinic

Jeff, sorry, can you perhaps clarify if I whether there was a bol margin benefit though and I appreciate you might not be able to quantify it but and you identified the sales headwinds from the lack of activity. Was there any margin benefit?

Jeff Carr

Gross margin was ahead if you look at overall gross margin in the second quarter gross margin was ahead of last year generally. So there may well have been a small margin again in the U.S. relative to Q2 relative price year. But I don't think that's going to create a headwind in Q3, we remain on track to deliver and the margin which is in the consensus for the group in terms of the full-year. So there may well be a little bit of a headwind relative to cut and promotion seen some benefit in Q2 but it wasn't significant.

Frans Muller

And on volumes there of course different inflation levels in the Northeast versus the saddle markets where we operate. We had both for Hannaford and for Food Lion positive volumes and challenge volumes that we set for the other brands in the U.S. But at the same time, we had stable market share of gain to also market share in all our markets where we operate. So it's of course our target to get into a positive before volume space for all the other brands talked about. And that's also the confidence we have for the second half of this year.

And that will be to talk a proposition and we mentioned already that this brand-centric organization which is already the Food Lion and Hannaford effect for some time that it will in spite of teams to do to best to potential job in driving volumes and that's what the but we target for.

James Grzinic

So if I kick in and I just pressure will be more in that and I guess ultimately just how supposed Stop & Shop in terms of volume picture going around to the average minus 0.5, minus 0.6 we saw in the U.S. in H1?

Frans Muller

A little bit was.

James Grzinic

All right. Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Mr. Maxim Mallet, Deutsche Bank. Go ahead please.

Maxim Mallet

Yes. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Actually most of them have been on, so confirmation on my side. The first one was with regards to inflation, we thought slowdown in Q2 as so Q1 in the U.S. whether you could give us a bit of cut off about what you're expecting for the next two quarters and confirm that so improvements you're seeing in the next two quarters would be offsetting any potential like slowdown you would be seeing going forward?

The second thing was coming back to a comment you made earlier about promotions and being a bit less promotional in H1 just to confirm that you expect that you going to be maybe a bit more aggressive in H2 on that particular front. And the last one with regard to the transposition code that you mentioned the way one of the negative impact in Q2 could you also update on these particular headwinds that you've experienced in Q2 and how you see these evolving in the next two quarters as well? Thank you.

Frans Muller

Thank you, Maxim. On inflation for the remainder of the year we roughly see in 1% inflation number for U.S. On the promotional activities, I think we talked quite a bit about teams getting into the new organization, transition and understanding promotions better and we were a bit shy on promotions before for the same reason. I think it's not about more or less promotions I think it's more about precise or promotions which fits to your customer base and your brand so your timing. So we've expect more precision on the promotions and more effective promotions where second quarter that's what also our confidence comes from.

Regarding sales, then on L&D. Difficult little bit difficult to forecast the fewer prices ourselves but on the lots, the price of lots we see and high demanded U.S. but if you want also by the catastrophes we saw in Florida and Texas and the aftermath in construction as well. So we still see that we see expect pressures on the L&D prices also for the second half of this year.

Maxim Mallet

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Three questions from please. The first question is I just have to ask you again about the how you say performance I completely understand the argument on transition but this is not the 2018 problem, it's a recurring team and we've seen this under performance for Ahold brands happening for a couple of years now relative to delays and relative to the results that the U.S. peers are posting. So my question is very simply due to in to that Stop & Shop was first competitive in the current format in the context of negative volumes and like-for-like underperformance.

And I understand that you have flagging some market factors during the Northeast but I guess none of that is going to change going forward so this is the first question.

The second question is just on bol.com because I think just it seemed that margins excluding bol.com were flattish in Netherland. So it seems that the improving profitability at bol.com is the key driver for improving Dutch margins. Then my question is to see any risk of Amazon during the Dutch market or and do you think that there is a risk if you prioritizing profitability growth for e-commerce segment which is low barriers to and free and low capital base business do you think there is a risk of attracting disruptive in the market.

And then the final point at third question and that I had it's just on inflation so your inflation is if I understood correctly at 1.6% which compares to 1% which is seen in the Northeast and flattish for the U.S. market. As you move of promotions following this on Stop & Shop, do you feel that you should have - should we expecting that inflation to come down in the second half because also the industry sectors seem to indicate that that's where inflation is going. Thank you very much.

Frans Muller

Yeah. Thank you very much. I think on the inflation numbers I think I just mentioned already we see that inflation coming down for the second half so we come from that. On bol.com and Amazon, of course bol.com is improving margins and it will help us all in the Netherlands but to build not be the only instrument we have. We have a big business in the Dutch market and if is improvement in cost or also there safe of our customer type of initiatives as were also be good initiatives and good dimensions to improve our margin in the Dutch market.

bol.com, we are very happy with the development close to 30% growth. Amazon is already in the Dutch market they are already there they have already operating sort of include for German operations so we already competing with them. And if you see develop of bol in the marketplace in the Benelux not only their own self and also that marketplace is developing very well as I said in my introduction.

So it is a big opportunity the high level of brand awareness, to trust in the brand bol, a lot of retailers we talk about benchmark as well joining our platforms. So to see bol is a very competitive but also a very efficient operator when we talk about the last mile and a very trustworthy brand. And as I said again Amazon is already there so we have a very confident good that's why we made investment and that's why we're also very happy that bol is already showing now EBITDA positive numbers.

Jeff Carr

I think on A USA just to mention obviously you're comparing different market and if it's difficult to compare awesome significant if you look at the Nielsen growth rates by region you do see some significant variances. But that's not to and I would just finally say if you look at the overall Ahold USA, we see market share growth across all of our markets, we see margin improvement and improvement in free cash flow so it's a pretty good story. That's not to say we're in denial we see the opportunity to improve performance of the brand like Stop & Shop, that's why we mention and that's why we talk about the Capital Markets Day and the improvements we have in mind and I think he will hopefully join us and see that there are exciting developments as well.

Unidentified Analyst

I will definitely join, yes.

Frans Muller

At the same time like Jeff mentioned the markets are very different sometimes we are compared with the nation-nationwide operators and what we value very strong share in the Northeast and the sudden markets which Food Lion of very different in a lot of aspects of competition on price levels and on cost levels or wages and these kind of things and Food Lion at the moment is operating in a very competitively in their image items with Walmart to being on the one to one index.

And bol to Walmart, we are now itemed 110 index to Walmart. This we do already this measurement we make very precisely in all of the individual markets a Food Lion for the last years and you don't make 24 quarters of comparable sales growth and volume, if you're not very, very price competitive and I can tell you that Food Lion is an example but pretty other brands are same. We are monitoring those prices very accurately week-by-week.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I mean and I guess so. Well thank you for answering my questions. Thank you.

Frans Muller

Thank you.

The next question comes from Mr. Stewart McGuire, Credit Suisse. Go ahead please.

Stewart McGuire

Good morning, gentlemen. Most of my questions have been answered as well. Just I think I try to get three now. In the U.S. Can you give us any color on Peapod growth given the broad push from your competitors into online grocery and have you seen any margin dilution coming from online that might explain some of the issues in the U.S. first question.

Second question, on your non-food warehouse in the Netherlands, can you give us any color any targets on how your fulfillment costs might change with any hands on potential margin at bol.com. And just to confirm what you just said did you said that you indexed 110 versus Walmart at Food Lion, I just missed that? Thanks very much.

Frans Muller

Yeah start with the easiest part of that's last question. We indexed for many quarters already bol to Walmart 110, 111 with Food Lion and on the image items sort of top 300 fast moving items we index one or one or 100. So those numbers we already it communicated that many times and we have very consistent there so that number is correct. If you look at some color on Peapod but the end of this year, we have close to $1 billion of online sales in the U.S. which as you know is Whole Foods driven including fresh chilled and frozen and we do it is already for a lot of U.S. were successfully in our commitment on the delivery, quality, food safety and so on.

But at the same time, we also see of course that the market changing dramatically and it's growing very fast and getting very competitive and food for Peapod is mainly for the big part of the volume and next day delivery option where we have a lot of very happy customers both in to B to C and B to B area. But at the same time, we see that same day and instant delivery growing very fast with all kind of third party operators and that's why we launch this Peapod digital apps which will be the platform operation by the end of the year to give all our brands as e-commerce facility and digital facility and especially also for the A USA, former A USA brands, also giving to the majority of the stores that same day and instant day delivery in 2019.

So Peapod is a part of that digital apps but in the end we used to Peapod knowledge technology, the IT and the front end also to few of the other brands and to share that learning across to total company.

At the same time, looking at Peapod as you know from the U.S. a lot of things change in the market not only offering but also all the things like the minimum order quantities of the pricing on the delivery fee and all these kind of topics. And that means also do that we adjusted a number of things into Peapod's offering and also in price and promotion and a new offerings.

So we have shopped lower margins at Peapod before because of that reason and we invested elsewhere in price. Overall, with the close to 8% online growth in the U.S. we are not happy with that number because we see much bigger potential for our brands and also based on our experience and trust in our brands. We are not content and that's exactly why we give up know Peapod digital apps to make sure that in next year 2019, we go back to our well known double-digit numbers of growth and that we that we fight back in that segment. Very competitive, very technology driven that is exactly what we're gearing up for now that we're back in to game in 2019.

Jeff Carr

I think on the non-food investment I'm not going to get into specific targets Stewart but each time I make those investments we have return on capital criteria that they make and improve our efficiency but we haven't given out specific targets. Thanks very much.

Stewart McGuire

Okay. Thanks, Jeff.

Henk Jan Brinke

Okay. That, ladies and gentlemen concludes this conference call and audio webcast. Thanks very much for joining us today and have a nice day. Thank you.