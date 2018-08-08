Arotech Corporation (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call August 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Dean Krutty - CEO

Kelli Kellar - CFO

Yaakov Har-Oz - General Counsel

Analysts

Mike Crawford - B. Riley FBR

Alex Gates - Clayton Partners

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Arotech Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Yaakov Har-Oz, General Counsel for Arotech. Thank you sir, you may begin.

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Jen. I would like to welcome everyone to Arotech’s second quarter 2018 earnings call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our Chief Executive Officer, and Kelli Kellar, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Dean and Kelli, I’d like to remind everyone that this conference all may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and there can be no assurance that they will in fact occur. Arotech does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand, and the competitive nature of Arotech’s industry, as well as other risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company’s current performance. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless it is otherwise stated, it should be assumed that any financials discussed in this conference call will be provided on a non-GAAP basis. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release.

With that, I’d like to now introduce Arotech’s CEO, Dean Krutty. Dean, the call is yours.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. For the second quarter of 2018 Arotech reported $21.9 million in revenue and $1.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. These results are stronger than the same period a year ago, but down from our first quarter.

Our Training and Simulation Division achieved $14.4 million in second quarter revenue while our Power Systems Division delivered $7.5 million of revenue in the quarter. Our second quarter and first half 2018 results show continued strength from our simulation division, but out Power Systems Division performance continue to present some challenges.

Our Training and Simulation Division was pleased to announce an award of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Combat Convoy Simulator monetization program this quarter. The contract is valued at up to $28.9 million with initial funding of $17.7 million. The Combat Convoy Simulators providing immersive training environment for convoy operations and allow trainees to practice command-and-control and crew reactions in a wide range of scenarios.

Our solution will leverage our capabilities in both vehicle simulation and weapons training to give the marines a modern and modular product that is easier to maintain and upgrade in the future. This program along with our ongoing military vehicle simulation programs for the U.S. Army and Army National Guard provide a solid footing for this segment of our Training and Simulation Division moving forward.

We also reported in the quarter that our simulation division appraised at level 3 of the capability maturity model integration framework developed by Carnegie Melon University. Level 3 process maturity is required by many U.S. Department of Defense contracts, especially for those involved software development. We believe this achievement will further cement our industry leadership position and military vehicle driver training and it is a testament our matured development processes.

Within our commercial vehicle simulation group, the second quarter saw the successful delivery of 13 driving simulators to Mexico under our International Narcotics and Law IDIQ contract. This group also continues to show strength in transit both simulator sales and deliveries and gross margins are improving when compared to a strong 2017 performance.

Also within our Training and Simulation Division, our Air Weapon Systems Group is performing ahead of year-to-date forecast, strength from our typical customer base serving the U.S. Air Force U.S. Navy fighter aircraft platforms allowing us to continue to grow our staff dedicated to this business area. We recently announced an international award from Taiwan to continue to advance their air combat training environment with weapon modeling capabilities, onsite training and software sustainment activities. The contract is valued at $1.9 million with a period of performance of three years and continues to nearly two decade long customer relationship.

Our Power Systems Division encountered difficulty in the quarter with delivery of its distributed power control and monitoring system kits under a contract to SAIC. These kits are part of the survivability in electronics upgrades being performed on the U.S. Marine Corps’ Assault Amphibious Vehicles. Our prototype design was not adequate for manufacturing and we worked significant overtime trying to meet the stringent testing requirement for the initial production vehicles. As a result, our revenue and margins are below our expectations for this segment.

Our Power Systems Group in Israel is showing improving backlog as we continue to generate interest in new commercial endeavors as well as foreign military sales. In the second quarter, we released a new lithium ion universal power supply product that we develop for customer in Israel and expect to be taking orders for it in the second half of the year. The new product is designed for use with outdoor camera or telecom systems at sites with unstable power or frequent power outages. We also showcased our lithium ion 16 military battery at the Eurosatory Show in Paris and continued to generate additional interest as we prepare our first [indiscernible] battery to be use of customer samples.

Our Power Systems Group in the U.S. recently completed deliveries of the David's Sling Weapon System Missile Firing Unit. It has been manufacturing under contract of Raytheon for use in Israel. The system was put to use for the first time on July 23rd to successfully defend Israel against inbound missiles from Syria, and we are proud to have contributed to this important defense program.

Our U.S. Power Group also picked up two supplier quality awards during the quarter, one from Boeing and another from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. Raytheon presented us with our first 5-star supplier excellent and mission assurance medal. Based on our visibility at midyear, our guidance for 2018 is narrowing to reflect expected revenues of $100 million to $105 million and adjusted earnings of $77.3 million.

With that, I’d like now to turn the call over to Kelli. Kelli, please go ahead.

Kelli Kellar

Thank you, Dean. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our call today. I’m now going to discuss the second quarter results for the Company.

Revenues for the second quarter were $21.9 million compared to $21.5 million for the comparable period in 2017. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher revenues in Training and Simulation Division. Gross profit for the second quarter was $6.6 million or 30.2% of revenues compared to $6.0 million or 27.9% of revenues for the prior year period. This year-over-year increase is due to higher margin in our Training and Simulation Division.

Operating expenses were $6 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 6.1 million for the prior year. The Company had operating income of 562,000 for the second quarter of 2018 compared to an operating loss of 115,000 for the second quarter of 2017. This change in the operating income from a loss to income was primarily attributable to our Training and Simulation Division and higher corporate expenses in the prior year partially offset by losses incurred in our power division.

The Company’s net income for operations for the second quarter was 83,000 or zero earnings per share per basic and diluted. This compares to a net loss from operations of 595,000 or a $0.02 loss per basic and diluted share for this corresponding period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.03 compared to $0.01 for the corresponding period in 2017. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was approximately $1.5 million compared to $1 million for the corresponding period of 2017.

Arotech believes that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share enhances overall understanding of its current financial performance. Arotech computes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share which are both non-GAAP financial measures as reflected in the table of yesterday’s press release.

Now turning to the balance sheet discussion. As of June 30, 2018, we had $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalence compared to December 31, 2017 when we had $5.5 million in cash and cash equivalent. As of June 30, 2018, we had total outstanding debt of $15.3 million consisting a $5.6 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $9.7 million in long-term debt. This is compared to December 31, 2017 which we have total outstanding debt of $15.9 million consisting of $5.1 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.8 million in long-term debt.

We had $7.8 million in available unused bank lines of credit with our primary bank as of June 30, 2018, under a $15 million revolving credit facility and a $10 million term loan and a $3 million mortgage that has secured by the assets of our company. Our current ratio which is current assets divided by current liability is $2.1 million compared to the current ratio of $2.0 as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2017, we had net operating loss carry forward for U.S. Federal Income Tax purposes of $40.7 million, which is available to offset future taxable income, if any, expiring in 2021 through 2032. Utilization of U.S. net operating losses is subject to annual limitation due to the provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and similar state provision.

We accrued non-cash tax expense of $135,000 in the second quarter of 2018 reflecting the uncertainty of deductibility of intangible expenses for federal income tax purposes. At the end of second quarter of 2018, we had a backlog of $65.9 million versus $61.3 million at the end of second quarter of 2017.

The simulation division, we had a backlog of $44.6 million at the end of second quarter of 2018 compared to 38.7 million for the same time last year. The Power Systems Division, we had a backlog of $21.3 million at the end of the second quarter 2018 compared to $22.6 million for the same time last year.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open the call up for Q&A, I’d like to remind all participants that Dean and I are regularly available to the investment community and throughout the year we look to participate in relevant conferences and investor events.

Operator, you may now open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mike Crawford with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Crawford

First, regarding the new combat convoy simulator win, who is the competition there? What did you think your probability was of wining? And are there any other such projects that perhaps you’re bidding on but aren’t factored in any guidance?

Dean Krutty

On the Marine Corps’ Combat Convoy Simulator Program, we believe we had two other competitors based on our internal intelligence that’s never been released to us formally or into industry who the competitors were. We had it as a basically a one-third probability in our pipeline based on the fact that there were two other good competitors and we certainly endeavored to bid on contract like CCS.

We don’t advertise to industry what we are bidding on for competitive reasons, nor do any ever you have competitors, but certainly we do have other similar proposals out there and hope to win them. The only future program that I’ve been willing to talk about probably is program like CDT where the whole industry already knows we are competing and so it doesn’t hurt us to put the information out.

Mike Crawford

We did see that contract award when it was announced and I mean I did say that there was three offers received, I just want to know if you knew who they were. And just before moving on when will CCS revenue and earnings start to have flow the income statement?

Dean Krutty

Mike, the competitors on CCS we believe we do know who they are. I don’t know that it’s my place to put that out there for them. As far as the revenue goes, we expect $2 million to $3 million of that revenue to start showing up in the second half of this year. If you look at our internal planning somewhere on $10 million of the 17.7 has been funded should show up in 2019 and then the reminder of the initial funding in 2020.

The contract had options on it. Some of the options absolutely need to be exercised because they involve part of our integration tasks and delivery tasks. Others are the options the marines have seven facilities for CCS. The Navy has two. The two Navy facilities are part of the option dollars. So that I’d say is truly an option for the contract, but those funds within the end of 2020 and into the next few years after that.

Mike Crawford

Just one and two more, if you don’t mine. Just real quickly on the AAV. Is that the [indiscernible] cook it -- is it something that has been solved? Do you have a sense of when you can start moving and fold swing on that program?

Dean Krutty

Yes. So, what happened at the end of the first quarter as we basically put a pause because the washout rate we’re getting from our manufacturing floor was too high, and we didn’t want to go with that kind of poor throughput for the remainder of the program, so we did a pause, did some redesign work at the beginning of Q2. We then had to step up a lot of overtime to catch up to the delivery temper that SAIC was keeping.

We believe we solve that in the quarter and incurred the cost for in the quarter. So going forward, we think we we’d be back on the regular hours. We did do some overtime in July, but as of today we are back to working in normal schedule. And we’ll be keeping temper with the marines and SAIC. So, they’re the really the gatekeepers for the throughput. We are currently working the lower initial production as you expected, Mike, and expect to be able to keep with SAIC and their delivery rate.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Gates with Clayton Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Gates

Thank you. Good morning Dean. Sorry, I hop on the call a little late, so I might have missed some of your earlier comments. But, I was wondering did you provide any commentary on where MEPS currently stands? And when that could start contributing?

Dean Krutty

Hi. Thank you, Alex. Good morning. I did not provide any commentary previously on MEPS, but as you know MEPS is a very important program for the Company. Testing is in progress, the MEPS light systems are about to be complete with their testing, with their Marine Corps. As you know we’re under contract to support the Marine Corps testing during this period. They’re just about to begin testing on the MEPS medium systems. We have not gotten the results from the testing as far as the system efficiency, which are some of the longer term. They need to run system for month on end to generate those results.

But systems are working and the Marine Corps seems to be happy so we’re staying close to that. We still expect towards year end or maybe at the very beginning of next year that the marines will put out a request to industry asking for some guidance about what they should be buying and we certainly have some recommendations having gone through the entire development that we did. And then, we expect them to follow on with our fee for production beginning in the next year.

Alex Gates

And then on CDT, has RFP fully come out for that yet?

Dean Krutty

As you know when we talked last year, the draft was out. Industry submitted question. The questions and the answers are actually both dropped yesterday. So we’re just downloading those last night and getting the feel for what other people ask. We still expect the ERP to come out this quarter. The government and the army is advertising they’re getting get it done this fiscal year. So, it gives them basically August and September. And if so advertising is the spring time award, I wouldn’t be surprised if that slid into summer.

Alex Gates

And then I noticed at your -- at the B. Riley Conference, you guys put out the new presentation obviously, you highlighted a lot of new revenue levels from these new program which is helpful. Is that something that you’re going to update going forward? Or is that just the kind of, hey, here is the snapshot of where we think we could be year and half two years from now?

Dean Krutty

Well, I think I mean the presentation that I put out showed the potential of the Company and the priorities that we are working on the things that are going to drive us and drive our growth kind of the strategy that we have laid out. And I don’t have any reason to update it, but certainly you are welcome to call and take the pulse any time you want Alex. I’m open to tell you where we stand at any given time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It appears there are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn it back to management for closing comments.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, operator. That concludes our call for today.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.