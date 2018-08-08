After Musk Go-Private Tweet, There's Only One Thing That Matters For Tesla

By now, investors are probably aware that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted out that he was "considering" taking Tesla private at $420 per share. That Tweet looked like this:

There have been a number of good articles already here on Seeking Alpha that guess as to the legitimacy of this consideration, as well as why it may have been timed when it was. I’m not here to comment on that today – I'm here only to comment on the one thing that matters regarding the entire situation: Can Musk prove in an 8-K filing that funding has been secured? Regardless of whether or not Musk truly intends on taking the company private, the only thing investors should be watching for over the next few days is whether or not the company files Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the details of the secured funds that Musk claimed to have had in his Tweet. The way that this potential going private transaction was disclosed was irregular. Most times, companies go to their Board of Directors and then carefully put out a press release and a disclosure announcing the details of such a potential transaction. Today, Elon Musk tweeted out the alleged proposed offer, very scarce on details, but for the fact that he stated funding had been secured. Then, the stock was halted. Then the company released a statement that didn't have any immediate details about potential funding.

Without arguing whether or not Twitter is an appropriate medium for such a disclosure – I will concede that argument – more important is whether or not the funding has actually been secured. This is a material disclosure, regardless of whether or not it's made on Twitter or elsewhere, and the investing public has the right to know how funding was secured, by whom and on what terms.

The reality is that if Tesla were to go private, it would be an LBO approaching $100 billion and likely the largest of its kind in history. The terms for financing such a massive transaction become extremely relevant to shareholders, potential shareholders, analysts and the rest of Wall Street as they will give those paying attention in indication of how likely consummation of such a deal would be. From there, the equity and bonds will likely reprice accordingly until a proper decision is made and disclosed by the company‘s Board of Directors. If an 8-K is not filed or it cannot be proven that funds were actually secured before this tweet would was put out, Tesla could be opening itself up to potential legal action, as was commented on in numerous mainstream media articles on Tuesday by outfits like Yahoo Finance, which ran with this catchy title.

Lawsuits would, in turn, become yet another material piece of information for shareholders, who may wind up bearing the liability of such legal action, should it occur and if the circumstances warrant. Conversely, if funding has been secured, investors may want to bid up the stock closer to the $420 level as it would show that there may actually be a legitimate bid for shares at a higher valuation. This is a relatively simplistic analysis, but whether or not the company has funding secured is the most relevant piece of information that investors will be able to take away from Tuesday’s fiasco. As stated, not only will it give the market a clear indication of how to price the equity, but it also will continue to give investors an idea of how much they should or should not be trusting what CEO Elon Musk Tweets on a daily basis.

For more on this, I discussed the Tesla situation with Roddy Boyd of the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation after the market closed on Tuesday. In my podcast with him, we talked about companies like Valeant and Insys, but we also, starting at about 51 minutes in, discussed the recent happenings with Tesla. You can listen to that podcast here.

(Warning: Explicit language)

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You also can subscribe to them on YouTube.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own TSLA puts and calls